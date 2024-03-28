Travel with a Local: Fort Collins, Colorado

Why should we visit your town?

Within an hour of Denver, Boulder, and Rocky Mountain National Park, Fort Collins is the perfect destination for someone who wants to enjoy both the beautiful outdoors and a charming city with a small-town feel. The fourth largest city in Colorado, Fort Collins is known to many as the home of Colorado State University (go Rams!). Its quaint Old Town inspired Disneyland’s Main Street, USA.

Fort Collins also recently rose to fame for being the most peaceful place in the country, according to Travel + Leisure, thanks to low noise levels and easy access to outdoor spaces.

With a view of the Rocky Mountains to the west, this lesser-known Colorado city is filled with cute coffee shops, fun stores, great restaurants, and more. And even if your travels bring you here in the winter, you’re in luck, since the city gets about 300 days of sunshine each year.

Where should we stay?

Because Fort Collins is a college town, there’s no shortage of accommodations, from beautiful boutique hotels to national chains. For a peek into Fort Collins history, stay at the Armstrong Hotel. Not only will you be in a prime spot in Old Town, but you’ll also have a coffee shop, restaurant, and bar at your front door. For those who prefer something more modern and luxurious, the Elizabeth Hotel is a beautiful hotel nestled in Old Town, offering an onsite brasserie, rooftop lounge, and live music venue.

Ace Cafe Patio Armstrong Hotel

If staying within budget is your first priority, opt for a chain hotel close to Old Town. You’ll find lots of activities close at hand and easily walkable.

Where should we eat?

Fort Collins eateries excel at comfort food. Some of my favorites include Ginger and Baker for its beautiful ambiance, The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm for its rustic charm, and The Still Whiskey Steaks for that cozy steakhouse atmosphere.

For something more casual, Young’s Cafe offers delicious Vietnamese cuisine in a homey setting. Founded in 1933, Silver Grill Cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and possibly the best and biggest cinnamon rolls in the world. If you’re craving a slice of pizza, you can’t go wrong with Slyce Pizza Co. in Old Town. But if you’re looking for something a little more out there, get in the car and go to Totally 80’s Pizza. The hybrid pizza joint and pop culture museum houses an incredible collection of 1980s memorabilia.

If you take your dessert as seriously as I do, you’ll also want to check out Walrus Ice Cream, Josh & John’s, and Mary’s Mountain Cookies. And while there are plenty of beer options in Fort Collins (more on that later), there are also several very cute spots to grab a craft cocktail, like CopperMuse Distillery or Social, named the best speakeasy in the U.S. by Yelp.

Which coffeehouses are the best, and why?

If you’re shopping in Old Town and need to get your caffeine fix, then Starry Night Espresso Cafe is just the spot. The family-owned coffee shop has been open since 1992, and the space is lined with cozy armchairs that make it feel like you’re sitting in someone’s living room.

Harbinger Coffee has two locations, one in Old Town and one in South Fort Collins. I love the Old Town shop’s central location and its bright, minimalist space filled with natural light. It’s perfect for sitting down with your laptop for a few hours or meeting up with a friend to chat. Plus, the shop’s house-made chai is one of the best in town.

For a coffee spot off the beaten path, I love Bindle Coffee. Of the shop’s two locations, my favorite is the one just a few steps from The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm. The coffee shop offers a great selection of drinks and pastries, friendly baristas, and lots of snug corners for reading a book. If it’s not too cold, you can take a seat around the outdoor fire pit.

Which sites should we see?

In the summer, a trolley runs through Old Town, which is a great way to take in the downtown area. So many shop-worthy boutiques and stores inhabit Old Town, making it perfect for an afternoon of window shopping.

Ft. Collins trolley City of Ft. Collins

Booklovers have to visit Old Firehouse Books, Northern Colorado’s largest independent bookstore, located in a converted firehouse, which shares its space with Happy Lucky’s Teahouse. One of my favorite places to take out-of-towners is Curiosities, a funky gift shop filled with local and eclectic finds. There’s also Nuance Chocolate, an artisanal chocolate shop that roasts and grinds its cacao beans in house.

Happy Lucky's Teahouse City of Ft. Collins

Of course, Colorado is known for its scenic hiking. Fort Collins is just sixty to ninety minutes away from Rocky Mountain National Park, but there are plenty of closer hiking options as well. One local favorite is Horsetooth Reservoir. You can also check out CSU’s beautiful campus and the Flower Trial Gardens if the season allows.

Horsetooth Reservoir City of Ft. Collins

Lastly, Colorado is a state full of beer lovers, and Fort Collins is no exception. You can book tours of New Belgium Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Co., and more.

City of Ft. Collins

Whether you prefer touring or vacationing, there’s something for everyone in Fort Collins. From the scenic mountain views to the history of Old Town, you’ll be sure to have a peaceful, worthwhile getaway.

Editor’s note: Travel with a Local gives the jet-setting (or road-tripping) woman inspiration for a quick weekend trip, or suggestions for when she’s just passing through a town for work. If you’d like to write about your town, review our Readers Write guidelines here.