Thrifters Are Selling Curated Second-Hand Collections—and You Can, Too

There are a lot of reasons to buy your clothes second-hand, including reducing waste, being more environmentally friendly, and saving money. With a lot of people experimenting with “no buy” months or sharing second-hand thrift hauls on social media, there’s a lot of thrifting inspiration to be found.

There are even some people who will do the work for you.

I first became aware of this trend on TikTok, when KG popped up on my For You Page. Basically acting as the stylish middleman between you and the thrift store, KG curates capsule-style collections based on a client’s measurements and inspiration board, with aesthetics ranging from 70s style to cottagecore.

Happy Spell on TikTok runs a similar business, selling both personalized and premade style bundles. Melissa at LOV'D on Instagram has a brick-and-mortar shop in Boulder, Colorado, that you can visit by appointment to get help finding your perfect pair of vintage denim jeans.

Yes, it’s probably cheaper to thrift clothes for yourself, but shopping second-hand often requires investing a lot more time than shopping off the rack. There’s always the option of online second-hand marketplaces like Poshmark, Depop, and eBay, but even those require significant effort on your part to find the right styles and sizes to fit you.

Let’s be honest: Some of us just don’t have the shopping gene, and that’s okay. This trend of personal thrifting creates a happy medium between spending hours of frustration thrifting for yourself and overbuying trendy fast fashion pieces that won’t last.

Especially in the age of instant gratification, where we can build a whole wardrobe from our computer screens, these curated collections create an intentional way to celebrate and build your style with a little help from a thrifting professional.

Thrifting for other people is not only an interesting concept, but it might also be the next big side hustle. Although I’m not a thrift stylist myself, I am a full-time freelance writer, so I’m no stranger to running a business. If you’re looking for a way to turn your shopping habits into extra income, here are a few things I’ve noticed successful thrift stylists have in common.

01. They invest in social media

If it weren’t for social media, a lot of people wouldn’t know this service existed. And while it certainly can be conducted in person, that would require a lot of money upfront, which wouldn’t be realistic for someone trying to do this as a side hustle.

As much time as it may require to build an audience, social media is a free and organic way to reach prospective clients. We could talk about social strategy for hours, but what I’ve noticed comes down to two tactics: sticking to a single visual medium, like Instagram or TikTok, and finding a niche, whether that’s certain aesthetics or certain items of clothing.

02. They appreciate inspiration vs. replication

Anyone offering this service obviously needs a strong eye for style, but beyond that, they also need a sense of how to utilize their client’s mood board. While sometimes it may be easy to find the exact item a person is looking for, like a pair of Levi’s jeans, other times finding a perfect replica is going to be impossible.

That’s when it’s important to be able to read the general aesthetic of a person’s style inspiration, identifying common themes, like colors and shapes, and how to mix and match pieces to create a seamless, versatile collection.

03. They get to know their local thrift stores

Before you actually started doing the legwork with your first clients, you’d want to get to know the thrifting scene near you. How do nearby shops differ in stock, pricing, and quality? Maybe one store is better suited for vintage basics, while another has stylish accessories. Knowing the lay of the land will make your shopping process quicker and easier. You might practice by trying to build a specific collection for a friend or family member.

04. They price themselves accurately

When I think about my experiences of thrifting, I remember the hours and multiple trips it took me to find something worth buying. KG charges a fixed price of $350 per box of six to eight items, while Happy Spell offers different tiers with an hourly rate for reviewing information. The beginning might be a guessing game, but once you get going, make sure you’re keeping track of your hourly breakdown to ensure you’re getting a fair rate.

Although personal shopping and styling is nothing new, the focus on second-hand clothing adds an exciting, sustainable twist. Not only does this trend make buying second-hand feel like a personalized, curated experience, but it also makes it more accessible for those who can and want to spend the money—but not the time—finding thrifted clothing.