Strength Training Opened Up a Whole New Side of Fitness for Me

For years, I heard from friends that consistent weight lifting is important for women’s health and bone density as we age. Despite my being a dedicated runner—I’ve run a range of distances, including three full marathons—I felt intimidated by the idea of lifting.

My curiosity got the best of me, and almost three years ago I began doing CrossFit, which involves a lot of weight training. The experience opened up a whole new world of fitness and the reward of watching my body do things I didn’t think it could do.

What exactly is strength training?

Strength training, also known as weight or muscular training, is a type of exercise that focuses on building and developing muscle strength and endurance. It involves different types of resistance exercises, using more traditional equipment like dumbbells and barbells, as well as resistance bands and even body weight (think exercises like push-ups and squats). National exercise guidelines recommend that “adults do strength training for all major muscle groups twice a week.”

Historically, weight lifting has been dominated by men. Women shied away from weights for fear of being “too masculine” or “getting too big.” As a previous Verily interview with Dr. Donald DeFabio attests, “To end up with muscle mass takes a lot of work, a lot of time, and a lot of weight,” so it need not be a deterrent to someone looking to add moderate strength training to her fitness routine. Female strength sports did not become fully recognized until the 1970s and 1980s, and the idea of female strength athletes has grown exponentially since the development of CrossFit in 2000.

Why should women lift?

Because strength training increases lean muscle mass and reduces fat mass, it helps improve body composition and aids in maintaining a healthy weight. It can also improve glucose metabolism and better overall physical function. A 2022 study found strength training was “associated with a 10–17% lower risk of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease (CVD), total cancer, diabetes and lung cancer.”

Frequent weight lifting can help maintain strong, healthy bones, which only become more important as women age and the risk for osteoporosis increases. As we age, our bones become porous and weak, which makes them more prone to break. The stress put on your bones during strength training essentially activates bone-forming cells, which leads to stronger, healthy bones as your body ages.

While cardio exercise has been traditionally championed for its feel-good endorphins (like a runner’s high), strength training steals the spotlight when it comes to positive effects on women’s mental health. Strength training helps improve women’s perception of their body image and their self-esteem.

When women are able to shift their focus from losing weight to increasing strength, they can be freed from becoming prisoner to the bathroom scale. In my experience, there is something empowering about picking up a heavy set of dumbbells and moving them with good form—it’s my one-way ticket to my inner badass.

How do you get started?

A personal fitness program is a great place to start. A more personalized approach can offer support and direction as you develop specific goals. If you’re feeling really adventurous, you could jump on the CrossFit train with me!

If you choose to start at home, you don’t need a ton of equipment. One heavier and one lighter set of dumbbells (perhaps five pounds and ten pounds, respectively) and a resistance band should be enough. You can find these at sporting goods stores or discount retailers like T.J. Maxx. If you don’t have a trainer, you’ll want to cue up some videos online to make sure you’re performing each move correctly.

Here’s a shortlist of beginner weight exercises for women that can be great building blocks for your lifting journey:

To work your chest, try push-ups, bench press, and chest press.

To work your lower body, try squats, lunges, leg raises, and deadlifts.

To work your triceps, try tricep extensions and dips on the ground or a chair.

To work your biceps, try hammer curls and bicep curls.

To work your abs, try crunches, sit-ups, and Russian twists.

As you begin, remember, it’s not about doing as many reps as possible or about lifting as much weight as possible. The most important element here is getting the technique, or form, right so that you don’t unintentionally strain another part of your body. You’ll know you have a good weight in hand when the work feels challenging but you can start and finish the movement with proper form.

Getting stronger over the last few years has been such a wonderful feeling. I’ve watched my body grow stronger and healthier from regular weight lifting. I am constantly both amazed and proud of what my body is capable of. Once you start lifting, you too might find that your body is stronger than you give it credit for.