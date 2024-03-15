Princess Catherine Makes a Photo Faux Pas, and Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week

A Photoshop fail has people wondering about Kate Middleton’s absence (again)

It’s been a couple of months now since the Princess of Wales retreated from the public eye following an abdominal surgery, and conspiracy theories have been running rampant about her absence. While Kensington Palace sought to quash the rumors by releasing an official photo of Kate on the United Kingdom’s Mother’s Day this week, it did quite the opposite.

Just hours after its release, the photo, in which the princess can be seen smiling and surrounded by her three children, was recalled by several news agencies for signs of manipulation, according to CNN. The Associated Press was one of the news outlets to pull the photo, citing several inconsistencies that suggested alterations beyond minor editing, one of the most obvious examples of which was around Princess Charlotte’s left sleeve.

Following the backlash, the princess published an apology on the royal couple’s account on X, saying: “​​Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

The post has once again sparked speculation about the motives behind the photo and the princess’s wellbeing, with the royal family trending several times on social media over the last few days. Kate is supposed to begin making public appearances again after Easter per the palace’s original timeline for her recovery. —Grace Cooper

Ireland turns down referendum to delete women from its constitution

In a surprise result, the Irish overwhelmingly voted, “No, No” to two government proposals to change elements of its constitution related to marriage and women.

National Review notes that the original document, created in 1937, was distinctively Irish in celebrating motherhood. One clause declared that the family was founded on marriage, while another said that the government should try to make sure mothers wouldn’t be forced to work due to economic pressure, praising women’s contributions to homemaking as a key support for Irish society.

The Irish government wanted to delete the special reference to marriage, replacing it with a clause saying families were based on “marriage or other durable relationships.” Durable, of course, was not defined. The section supporting women’s home lives was to be removed in favor of a clause supporting “the provision of care by members of a family to one another.”

The last thirty years or so have seen huge economic and social changes in Ireland, with an agrarian, traditional society rapidly urbanizing and embracing consumerism. Certainly, no hyper-capitalist society writing its constitution today would enshrine “unproductive” unpaid labor like care-giving or home-making, and still less would one acknowledge that it’s primarily women who make those fundamental contributions. But, perhaps because the proposed changes were too vague, Irish voters slapped them down heartily, with more than 67 percent rejecting the “durable relationships” option, and almost 74 percent saying no to deleting language supporting women.

The government, the main opposition parties, and other elites were all in favor of a “Yes, Yes” vote, and polls had suggested they’d cruise to victory. Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach (or prime minister), admitted defeat and pledged to respect the result. —Margaret Brady

The world’s oldest lipstick is found in southern Iran

A red lipstick is classic for a reason, and its origins date back thousands of years. In fact, scientists say they’ve found the world’s oldest known lipstick, and using carbon dating, have determined that the artifact may be up to 4,000 years old, according to the Washington Post.

The lipstick, which was probably applied with a brush as more of a lip paint, was found in southern Iran in the early 2000s, but research on the relic by scientists at the University of Padua was not published until just last month. Examining the pigment from the ancient stone vial — which doesn’t look unlike the lipstick tubes we see today — researchers found that the lip paint would have been a deep red color.

Although we know that lipstick dates back as far as 5,500 years because of mentions in ancient texts, this new Bronze Age finding is the oldest physical proof of the cosmetic. Much like the 2,000-year-old ancient Roman blush and eye shadow discovered just last year, this artifact tells us how different cultures used makeup and may even inform the cosmetics trends and practices we participate in today. — GC

France’s Olympic moms won’t have to skip breastfeeding

The summer Olympics will take place in Paris this year, and women athletes will have an experience that’s at least a little bit more humane: The French Olympic Committee will now support moms with access to hotel rooms for breastfeeding and sleeping near their babies.

Women’s Health reports the hotel will be near the offiical Olympic Village, where athletes traditionally stay during the Games, and where babies and children are usually prohibited. “It's unprecedented and it's something we want to become permanent, so that's not a one-off because it's the Olympics in Paris,” Astrid Guyart of the FOC said. For World Breastfeeding Week last week, Olympics.com featured the voices of elite sports women talking about how they balanced feeding their babies with competing at the highest levels.

The new program comes as women athletes are increasingly speaking up for change in sports around issues of pregnancy and parenting. Stars from Serena Williams to Olympians Alysia Montano and Kara Coucher have lifted the lid on discussions around maternity leave and the impact of motherhood on their athletic careers.

Of course, we’d love for all the athletes to have the same breastfeeding support, not just the French ones. But it’s a start! —MB

Good News of the Week

Parachute saves family of three

A family of three walked away with cuts and scrapes after their small plane crashed in the Californian wilderness this past Friday, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The couple, both age 38, and their toddler daughter, 2, were headed to Santa Rosa, California, in a four-seater Cirrus SR22. Within minutes of takeoff, the plane’s single engine cut out. Pilot Artem Konokuk attempted to troubleshoot the issue, but quickly realized the aircraft would not clear a steep hill directly ahead. At that time, he deployed the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), launching a parachute made of bulletproof Kevlar.

The plane drifted into a heavily wooded area and became entangled in the branches of a tree 100 feet in the air. Somehow the mother, father and child managed to climb to safety. Rescuers discovered them resting beneath the tree. The torn fuselage of the one ton aircraft had broken free and fallen to the ground beside them.

The Daily Mail reports that manufacturer Cirrus Aircraft began installing parachutes in its SR22s starting in 1998. Since then, the system has spared 253 lives. Cirrus Aircraft's co-founder Alan Klapmeier was inspired to develop the whole-plane parachute after himself surviving a midair collision. When activated during an inflight emergency, the Cirrus’ parachute system launches a rocket from a panel inside the plane’s fuselage. It quickly deploys a 65ft canopy which can bring the plane’s forward velocity down to zero within eight seconds.

The system is expensive to purchase and maintain. For the Konokuk family, the investment clearly paid off. “These are usually worst-case scenarios,” said Quincy Cromer of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s office. "The fact that they had only minor scratches and abrasions is a miracle." — Elizabeth Prendergast

