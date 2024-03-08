Skip to main content
Playlist: Spring Cleaning Sing-Alongs

Add some fun to your cleaning spree with these upbeat, singable tunes.

Shutters are open to let in the sunshine. Dust bunnies are dancing around with a breeze from the window. Piles upon piles of sheets and laundry are ready to be crammed into the washer—it’s time for spring cleaning!

Everyone needs a playlist to pair with the annual spring cleaning season, but what’s better than one you can sing along to? Check out our newest playlist, Spring Cleaning Sing Alongs, and get ready to deep clean!

If that isn’t your jam, we’ve got other playlists in our archives perfect for house chores. Check them out here: Spring Cleaning to the Oldies, 70s Cleaning, and Pop Bops for Cleaning

oldiesgraphics
