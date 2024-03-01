Path to My Profession: Making My Way Through Life’s Labyrinth

At 24, I felt like I had this whole adult and work thing figured out. Sure, life was supposed to be like a labyrinth, full of twists and turns. But, so far, life had gone very much according to my plan. After graduating from high school with a pocketful of scholarships to pave the way, I had completed my bachelors degree in anthropology and was well on my way to becoming a professional archaeologist. I was newly married to an incredible husband. Could life get any better?

I mistook this chain of blessings for wisdom and personal adroitness. In hindsight, my relatively uncomplicated life into my early twenties was just the entry to life’s labyrinth. I hadn’t figured it all out yet. I was Ariadne, just starting out.

My life’s labyrinth started becoming more convoluted with a worsening health issue. That particular thread of my life continued to become darker, deeper, and more confusing. On all the medical tests, I was “normal.” But with each new consultation with doctor after doctor, I felt worse and worse. Was it all in my head?

Keeping with the analogy of the Greek myth, I was deeper than ever in the labyrinth, and I felt the minotaur was right around the corner, waiting to devour me. My health was shot as I battled extreme debilitating brain fog and fatigue. Sometimes, it was difficult to speak. At times, I kept myself from driving as I didn’t feel like I had the capacity to drive safely. I was left with looming questions and self-doubt.

Why did God allow me to have so much success only to strip it away from me? What was I supposed to do? There was no way I could wield a shovel and trowel on an excavation site, and walking archaeological surveys was out of the question. I might as well try to walk to the moon.

I felt there was no light at the end of the tunnel—I didn’t even have a tunnel. If life was a labyrinth, I was in a dead end.

Faith has been central to my life, and even through the brain fog, I reasoned that if I was still alive, I must have some sort of purpose. I felt most filled with purpose when I worked in archaeology. I couldn’t hold down a job with my health, but maybe I could volunteer. And archaeology had a lot to do with history, right? Local museums dealt with history. With prayer and my husband’s encouragement, I took a chance.

I filled out a resume, went to a local museum, and asked if I could volunteer. Upfront, I shared with them my health struggles and need for a flexible schedule. I also had a background in archaeology and some experience working with the public. Why was I here? I would appreciate the opportunity to work in something I enjoyed and was passionate about.

Their response blew me away. “Your resume looks fine,” they said, “and we would like to have you join our team. In fact, would you like a job? We will do our best to work with you on your needs and scheduling if you’re willing to give us your best efforts on a job.”

For the first time in a while, I felt hope. Even with all of my health issues, I was employable. Sure, I would start by working at the front desk of a local museum. It was a long way from my vision of being a professional archaeologist, but it dealt with history. It was a start.

Although it was a step in the right direction, this path wasn’t easy. I struggled and cried—a lot. Frequently, I had to call in and miss work. Once, on my lunch break, I slept on the floor of a back office because I was so exhausted. But at least I was walking in the maze again.

The next turn came with a diagnosis. Turns out, I wasn’t going crazy. I had an incredibly rare medical condition caused by a genetic mutation. There wasn’t a cure, but there was treatment. And with treatment, I should be able to live a long, fairly normal life.

It was as though Perseus had found me and slain the minotaur. I had hope again.

Now in my mid-30s, am I living the life I envisioned for myself back when I was 24? Not at all. Am I disappointed? Not even a little bit.

Am I an archaeologist? Yep! I do some small excavations in the summer and work with the collections in the local museum that gave me a chance. Turns out, my favorite part of history is the artifacts—the old “stuff” left behind that bears the stories of people from before. And I have found I enjoy working with the public and telling them about history.

I wish I could go back and give my younger self some advice. We are all in life’s labyrinth, and there really are monsters around the corners. Dead ends are frequent, and the light of hope shines but dimly. Hardships are reality, and a change in plans does not equate to failure. I would encourage anyone to be flexible, try something new (the worst they can say is “no”), and approach things from the side if needed.

Many survivalists teach that to adapt is to overcome. It’s okay if life and coming to one’s profession isn’t a linear path. I think Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister who faced down the Nazi regime, said it best: “Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.” Stay the course, and take the chances.

Ad astra per aspera. Through hardships to the stars.

