Nikki Haley Suspends Her Campaign, and Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week

Nikki Haley quits the Republican presidential race, doesn’t endorse Trump

On Wednesday, Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican primary contest following her Super Tuesday losses. Of the 15 states that voted on Tuesday, Haley won only one — Vermont. Former president Donald Trump took the other 14, giving him 758 more delegates and rounding his total to 1,031, which is just 184 short of the amount needed to win the nomination. Haley finished Super Tuesday with a delegate count of 89.

In addition to Vermont, Haley saw her first primary win just a few days previous in Washington, D.C. Republicans have never secured a general election win from the District of Columbia, as the voters in the capital have been historically Democratic. President Joe Biden won D.C. with over 92 percent of the vote in the 2020 general election.

During her concession speech, Haley acknowledged that Trump will be the party’s nominee after his broad wins during the primaries, and wished him well. She did not, however, endorse the former president, which is typical for candidates dropping out of the primary rate. “I have always been a conservative Republican and always supported the Republican nominee. But on this question, as she did on so many others, Margaret Thatcher provided some good advice when she said, “Never just follow the crap. Always make up your own mind’” Haley commented,, according to ABC News.

"It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it, who did not support it," Haley added. "And I hope he does that.” —Madison Ayers

Caitlin Clark makes basketball history

University of Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark set a new record this week, NBC News reports. On Sunday, the 22-year-old broke the NCAA all-time scoring record in her last regular season game against Ohio State. The previous record had stood for more than fifty years, ever since “Pistol” Pete Maravich scored 3,667 points during the 1970 season playing for Louisiana State University.

Clark, noted for her dynamism and high energy style of play, has brought widespread media attention to women’s basketball for some time. She broke the women’s all-time scoring record back in February.

Some critics suggest that “Pistol Pete’s” record can never be truly matched by modern basketball players. Maravich, after all, earned his point total before the introduction of the three-point line. College ball didn’t implement three-point shooting until 1986. He also played in an era when NCAA rules forbade freshman appointments to varsity teams. As a result, Maravich had only three years to rack up points compared to Clark’s four years.

Regardless, Clark’s achievement is undeniably historic. In the decades since Maravich set the record, no one, male or female, has broken it, even with the advantages of the three-point line and extra years to play. Last year, Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis came within three points of besting Pistol Pete’s record, but failed to crack it despite playing five seasons.

On Wednesday, Clark announced her decision to forgo another season of college hoops and declare for the WNBA draft. Speaking to Good Morning America this week, she said, "I'm just kind of ready for the next chapter… what I've been able to do here has been very, very special.” —Elizabeth Prendergast

Irish to vote on removal of the “women in the home” clause of their constitution

On Friday (which is also International Women’s Day), people in the Republic of Ireland will hold a vote to change a clause in their constitution which has come to be known as the “women in the home” clause, which was originally written in 1937. It currently states:

“In particular, the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved.

“The State shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.”

The BBC notes there are multiple options for voters, including changing the wording to have the State recognize families “founded on marriage or on other durable relationships” or to change the wording of women to a gender-neutral “member of a family” who gives care in the home.

Supporters of changing the clause say that the clause is sexist and antiquated, and that the Irish government has not given provisions to help women stay in the home from an economic standpoint. Others say that it recognizes the vital and unique role that mothers play in a home, as pregnancy and birth are an integral part of many women’s lives. The government ought to recognize the reproductive labor and care that women put into their families, these supporters say. —MA

France becomes the first country to enshrine abortion in its constitution

As per CNN, French legislators made the move in response to the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022; this, despite the country historically being more conservative on gender matters — Frenchwomen, for instance, only gained the right to vote in 1944. The measure to amend the country’s constitution passed with 780 votes in favor to 72 against. It is the 25th time the government has changed the document since 1958. Terminating pregnancies has been permitted in France since 1975, and is a relatively uncontroversial issue there, certainly compared to the situation in the United States.

It wasn’t a total victory for abortion proponents. Instead of declaring a “right” to abortion, the new version of the constitution simply refers to the procedure as a “guaranteed freedom.” Opponents had argued that there can never be an inalienable right to take an innocent human life. Obviously, as Europe’s history also makes clear, violence of any kind is not legitimized just because it is sanctioned by the powerful or by the state.

The French government plans a formal ceremony to mark the occasion on Friday, International Women’s Day. On Monday night, following the vote at the Palace of Versailles, the Eiffel Tower was lit up with the words “#mon corps mon choix,” meaning, “my body my choice.” —Margaret Brady

Oprah Winfrey promotes her new special on Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs

Winfrey recently announced she is leaving the board of WeightWatchers after confirming to People magazine she takes weight control medications, although she hasn’t indicated which specific drug.

She’s headlining a program called An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, which is scheduled to air on ABC on March 18, and stream the following day on Hulu. “It is a very personal topic for me,” Winfrey said in a statement, promising to “bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight.” The show will feature a live studio audience.

The star, 70, has had different weights at different times in her life. The New York Post notes that back in October, during a panel that included WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani, Winfrey shared a reluctance to use weight-loss drugs, saying they were “the easy way out.” She’d been an investor in WeightWatchers since 2015. —MB

Good News of the Week

Ukrainian teenagers return to celebrate prom

A group of twenty Ukrainian high schoolers returned to their bombed-out hometown to mark a major milestone for many teens — their prom. Many of them had fled the country in early 2022 after bombs were dropped on their community, going to live with family and friends in other parts of Europe, like Poland, Switzerland, and France. One of the girls, Aliesia, spent multiple weeks moving from various tents and hostels all over Europe before arriving in Krakow, Poland, and sharing a one-room dormitory with her family.

Many of the teens kept up with each other via Zoom and online chatting, but still felt like they had to grow up too quickly. One of the girls, named Sofiia, said that they “very quickly stopped being teenagers and had to start our life as adults,” according to the BBC. Another girl, Yuliia, said that the experience of fleeing her home “felt very isolating, especially as everyone else in the world is still living their lives like nothing happened.”

These girls, plus almost two dozen of their classmates, decided to plan a prom reunion at the end of their schooling. They could not hold the dance at their school, as it had been destroyed, so they hired a local hall for a refreshingly normal night of fun with their friends. The prom marked the end of their teenage lives, as they danced and visited until the sun came up in the morning. — MA

Watch of the Week

Check out the trailer for Lindsay Lohan’s totally adorable new Netflix romantic comedy, Irish Wish, which streams March 15. She plays a woman who travels to the Emerald Isle for her best friend’s wedding to “the one who got away.” A little Irish magic turns things topsy-turvy; meanwhile, there’s a handsome, caring wedding photographer just waiting to be noticed.