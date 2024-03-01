Monica Lewinsky Makes Her Fashion Debut, and Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week

Monica Lewinsky is the face of a new office-ready clothing line from Reformation

If you’re a fan of Reformation, the trendy, sustainable Los Angeles-based clothing brand, you may be seeing a new face among the popular brand’s models: Monica Lewinsky. The brand dropped a new line of workwear this week, featuring classic trousers, vintage-inspired looks, and a bold, red, two-piece set.

The collection has a dual purpose, selling stylish yet appropriate office-wear and encouraging people to vote. The brand has even promised to give all the proceeds of its “You’ve Got the Power” sweatshirt to nonprofit Vote.org, according to CNN.

Not only is the Reformation line making the rounds for its stylish civic activism, but it’s also reportedly introducing some young adults to Lewinsky’s story for the first time, per Business Insider.

While she may seem like an unlikely figure to be the face of an office wear collection, Lewinsky has become a public speaker and advocate against bullying in recent years. After her name, image, and reputation were dragged through the mud in the late 1990s, Lewinsky has situated herself as an activist some 26 years later — and she looks great doing it. — Grace Cooper

Nikki Haley’s journey may be nearing an end

Former president Donald Trump continues to win GOP contests easily as the primary election season drags on. Haley, as his main competition, has not been able to galvanize voters to support her bid as a more electable alternative, even in her home state of South Carolina. As the Guardian reports, she told supporters, “[Voters] have the right to a real choice, not a Soviet-style election with only one candidate. And I have a duty to give them that choice.”

But as her losses rack up, Haley is beginning to shed supporters. Americans For Prosperity, a group linked to the conservative Koch funding network, announced it was no longer putting resources towards her campaign. Instead, they’ve pivoted to funding federal Senate and House races where the money may have a greater chance to change things. Polls in states that will vote on so-called “Super Tuesday,” March 5, currently show Haley being clobbered there, too.

Various pundits have put forth different theories about why she’s staying in the race, from a naked fundraising grab, to an eleventh hour plan to cause a ruckus at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Perhaps the most intriguing scenario has Haley accepting a nomination from the No Labels organization. It’s a nonpartisan national group which has openly announced its interest in having Haley as its presidential standard bearer. As an independent who could gather votes from Republicans and Democrats interested in a unity ticket, some prognosticators estimate she could get 20 percent of the vote. —Margaret Brady

Derry Girls creator wins peace award

Lisa McGee, the creator of the beloved show Derry Girls, has received the Christopher Ewart-Biggs Memorial Prize. The BBC says McGee is the twenty-eighth winner of the esteemed literary prize that recognizes works of all genres for promoting peace in Ireland.

McGee’s show Derry Girls, the final episode of which aired in 2022, follows four teenage girls and one boy as they navigate family, school, and more in Derry, a city in Northern Ireland, during the 1990s. The show takes place during a time period called “the Troubles,” which was the 1968 to 1998 chapter of the centuries-long conflict between Catholic nationalists and Protestant unionists in Northern Ireland.

The Christopher Ewart-Biggs Memorial Prize is named for the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Ireland, Christopher Ewart-Biggs, who was assassinated by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) in 1976. McGee herself was born in Derry and accepted the award in London this week.

Despite the show’s time period, Derry Girls is a heartwarming and often hilarious coming of age story that sheds light on a lesser-known era of history. It has earned viewership across the globe in its short three seasons, winning an International Emmy and several BAFTA awards. —GC

Conspiracy theories erupt as Kate Middleton continues surgery recovery

The Princess of Wales hasn’t been seen in public since Christmas, after ongoing abdominal surgery in mid-January for an undisclosed medical reason. A brief update after she left the hospital informed the public she was "doing well." Although, at the time, palace authorities set the expectation that she wouldn’t be back in action until after Easter, that didn’t stop social media from exploding this week with speculation about her continued absence.

ABC News notes the increased attention seems related to a decision her husband, Prince William, made to bow out of a memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece. His last minute no-show at the event on Tuesday was officially due to a “personal matter,” which apparently set the conspiracy-minded public churning. Theories ranged from the cruel (plastic surgery) to the disturbing (domestic violence). The media in the United Kingdom has maintained a decorous silence, but one Spanish outlet claimed Kate is in a coma. Needless to say, there is no evidence to support such ideas.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates.,” officials said in an exasperated statement on Thursday. “That guidance stands.”—MB

Good News of the Week

Missing five-year-old girl with autism found alive

A family in Florida is rejoicing after their little one was found safe. The 5 year old with autism wandered away from her Tampa home on Monday evening, about an hour before sunset.

A police helicopter reportedly used thermal imaging to locate the child in a swampy, heavily wooded area; she was discovered half a mile away from where she’d gone missing. Many people with autism have a risk of “eloping” or slipping away from their caregivers; some have an attraction to bodies of water for the sensory stimulation it provides. Those two aspects together can lead to devastating results.

Police body camera footage captured officers walking in single file as they searched for the girl. When she caught sight of the officers, she threw her arms up in apparent delight. As she waded over, one of the officers scooped her up and carried her away. "You were walking quite a bit, sweetheart!" he told her.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister noted the story could have had a tragic ending: "She could have slipped, she could have [fallen] in the water and this outcome would have been much different," he said.

ABC News reports the girl came through her ordeal with only a few scratches, and has been safely reunited with her family. —Elizabeth Prendergast

Watch of the Week

Care for some cringe? Here’s a man trying to “help” PGA golf pro Georgia Ball correct her swing. As he keeps saying, he’s been playing golf for 20 years.