Making of a Mom: The Ordinary Moments of Today Are the Treasured Memories of Tomorrow

My aunt has always loved me like a granddaughter. Having lost my grandparents (her parents) in a car accident when I was not yet three, she quickly stepped into that role, doing her best to fill the void of their presence. I remember receiving cards and unique gifts from her in the mail throughout my childhood.

Of all the gifts she gave, her stories are the most memorable. Every chance she had, she told stories about my grandparents, my dad, and others in our extended family.

“Your granddaddy . . . ” she would begin, “always . . .”

She’d tell me about how he liked to dip butter in molasses or how children were his favorite people. She’d tell me about how he and my grandmother spoiled my “daddy” and how he was always the “baby” even when he was too big to be.

I loved watching her face as she told me about the past—the way the light filled her eyes. Most of her stories were happy, comical even, but her grief and longing found a way in—experiences that gave her the ability to speak with such wisdom and knowledge.

My aunt lost her oldest daughter when my middle son was just a baby. For a long time, she couldn’t smile like she used to. Still, she told stories. She told me about her daughter as a child, a teenager, and an adult. She shared details with such clarity, it was as if she were watching a video of each scene. But memories with our children exist in our minds that way—in vivid color, texture, and emotion.

I remember the first time I held my oldest, now eight, like it was yesterday—the wrinkled pink hue of his skin, the way my legs shook with endorphins, the feel of his tiny fingers clasped around mine. And I’ve lost count of how many times I told my middle son, now six, his birth story—the way he burst into the dimly lit room, wide-eyed and hungry, before my doctor even made it to the labor and delivery floor. Not to mention the everyday moments—handwritten notes and drawings, the feel of their little hands holding mine, the I wuv yous, and countless hours reading and playing together.

My aunt and I don’t see each other often these days, but our relationship has deepened despite the distance and the demands on my time that come with raising young children. We write letters and talk on the phone, but in between, we text. My eighty-seven-year-old aunt texts me—emojis and all—about how she’s doing, what she heard on the news, and always, some sort of encouragement and wisdom.

She tells me how beautiful my boys are. She tells me how proud she is of my family. And she tells me that I am a wonderful mother.

I smile each time I read her words, trying to steep myself in them until they permeate my inner critic. But sometimes I wonder: How does she know?

She sent me a text recently and after a few pleasantries, she typed: “At your most tired moment, you will remember these days as the best days of your lives!!!”

She must remember how consuming this season of motherhood is—how the word, tired, doesn’t adequately describe the sensation that grips a mother’s body and mind. Tired is a state of being in motherhood.

My fourteen-month-old still wakes up two or three times each night, allowing me no more than two- to four-hour stretches of sleep. He has also begun the dreaded backward-head-flop maneuver when frustration overtakes him—probably because he too, is tired. My older boys pop out of bed, ready for breakfast and a breakdown of the schedule for the day: how many homeschool lessons they have, if they will get screen time, if there is time for a playdate, etc. Most mornings, I can only look a few steps ahead.

Step one, coffee.

Step two, make baby oatmeal.

Step three, pour milk for boys’ cereal.

If I manage to think ahead to step four, it’s probably to promise myself something good, like toast with a generous smear of Nutella.

These are the best days of my life, I say to myself. Mothering these boys is a gift I will always thank God for. Maybe this is why I feel less than wonderful when I admit how depleted I feel—as if admitting it negates the joy I feel simply being near my boys.

When my aunt was my age, she regularly hosted dinner parties for ten or more guests. Her table would shine with polished silver, fine china, and crystal stemware and her menu rarely offered fewer than three courses. Both she and my uncle exuded hospitality, and though their lifestyle and stage of parenting was different than mine, sometimes I let myself believe that she possessed a kind of magic I do not.

In contrast, dinnertime in my house typically begins with me rummaging through my fridge and cupboards, trying to decide which ingredients can be combined in the most simple and efficient way, while still qualifying as dinner.

The other night as I stood with my fridge open, I thought of my aunt and wondered if she ever found herself with a toddler in tow and no dinner plan. And I know the answer: Of course she did. She was not exempt from the ordinary moments of motherhood, and though I was not there to witness them, she would tell me that the ordinary moments with her daughters are the memories she cherishes the most.

With my youngest hanging off one hip, I pulled some leftover chicken, a bag of celery, and some cheese out of the fridge before surveying the cabinets. I eyed a box of star-shaped pasta and considered throwing together a basic chicken soup and tossing some cheese slices at my big boys to ward off the desperate hunger that rages before dinner is ready. Or, I thought, I could slice up the chicken and put it on tortillas with cheese and cross my fingers that the salsa and sour cream at the top of the fridge were still good.

My husband travels frequently for work and when I am by myself, the bedtime routine often takes more patience than I have left. My boys wind up as the sun goes down. On a recent night alone, after rocking my toddler to sleep and tip-toeing out of his room, I caught a glimpse of my big boys down the hall.

My middle son had tucked himself between my oldest and the row of stuffed animals against the wall of his bed. They were calm. Content. Not running around or arguing as I often find them. My oldest was reading aloud from one of his Boxcar Children books. I stood there, taking a picture in my mind of the expressions on their faces, the way their shoulders touched, the fading sunlight against their cheeks, and wished I could freeze time.

When my aunt encourages me, she isn’t trying to pepper me with clichés about early motherhood. Rather, I think she is trying to acknowledge the parts of this season I’d rather rush through—the long nights, crappy dinners, and difficult parenting moments—while also urging me to notice the wonder of it all. This is the gift and ache of hindsight that comes only after a season has passed and the ordinary moments become treasured memories. Stories.

