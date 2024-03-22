Italy's Prime Minister Sues Over Deepfake Porn, and Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week

Italy’s leader, Giorgia Meloni, strikes a blow at AI porn

The prime minister of Italy is fighting back against two men accused of using her image in deepfake pornography, the BBC reports. The lawsuit, filed in an Italian court, seeks 100,000 euros in damages. The suspects are an unnamed 40-year-old man and his 73-year-old father. They are both accused of defamation, which In Italian law can be criminal.

In deepfake images or videos, the face of an individual is digitally added to the body of another person. Celebrity deepfakes have been used to sell everything from dental insurance to sweepstake giveaways. But as the Guardian notes, the overwhelming majority of deepfake material online (perhaps as much as 96 percent) is pornographic.

In Meloni’s case, the images in question predate her ascension to the office of prime minister. According to the lawsuit, they were uploaded to a United States pornography website, where they were viewed millions of times.

The lawsuit, according to Meloni’s lawyers, is intended to "send a message to women who are victims of this kind of abuse of power not to be afraid to press charges." Meloni, a conservative, is the first female president in her country’s history. Her attorneys say the requested sum of money for damages is symbolic, and that, should she be successful, she intends to donate the money to a fund to support women who are victims of male violence. She has been called to give evidence in the case on July 2. —Elizabeth Prendergast

Abortion figures in the United States hit a ten-year high

New research from the pro-choice group, the Guttmacher Institute, shows the number of abortions in the U.S. ticked up in 2023, despite a patchwork of regulations taking shape across the country in the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

A total of 1,026,690 terminations were officially counted as part of what Guttmacher calls the “official” healthcare system. That’s a 10 percent increase from 2020, the last year numbers are available; the rate was also up, with abortion affecting more than 15 of every 1,000 women of reproductive age (roughly 15-44).

The group attributes much of the rise to increased access to medication abortion. During the pandemic, the popularity of telehealth appointments to order abortion drugs exploded after the Food and Drug Administration loosened rules about being seen in-person. For safety reasons, the pills can only be used in pregnancies that are less than 10 weeks gestation, and providers typically use ultrasound to confirm dating. In contrast to surgical abortion, some research suggests two-step medication abortions can be successfully interrupted.

The issue of abortion will soon once again be before the Supreme Court, as it considers regulations intended to end mail order access or lower gestation age limits. —Margaret Brady

Jennifer Lopez releases This Is Me... Now movie-musical and first album since 2002

Twenty-two years ago, Jennifer Lopez released arguably her most iconic record This Is Me ... Then. More than two decades later, she’s back with the sequel: This Is Me... Now, though that’s not all she’s been working on.

Lopez self-financed a $20 million three-part multimedia project about her romantic life, her desire for love, and her heartwork. The content includes the album, a movie-musical, also called This Is Me... Now, and a behind-the-scenes documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. The Los Angeles Times summed it up well: J.Lo is both “the protagonist and plot of her new album-movie-musical.”

For those that haven’t kept up with Lopez’ story, she and her now-husband, Ben Affleck, broke off their relationship three days before a wedding ceremony in 2004. Lopez dedicated her 2002 record, This Is Me... Then, to Affleck before they broke up. But just two years ago, after two more marriages, Lopez reunited with Affleck and tied the knot with him — and her latest album tells that story.

The album opens with the title track, presenting a truth about Lopez that she wrestled with most her life, according to the documentary: “When I was a girl they asked me what I’d be / A woman in love is what I grew up wanting to be / It’s my melody / The symphony I seek.”

In The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Lopez admits to this reality, saying that, “Whenever someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always... in love.”

Throughout the documentary, Lopez stood firm in the opinion that this project was not just a music video. Rather, her movie-musical, available only on Amazon Prime, tells a unique story through action-packed scenes, beautiful dance-pop choreography, and elaborate, ambitious set designs.

“I know what they say about me, about hopeless romantics, that we’re weak,” Lopez said. “I’m not weak. I learned the hard way, not all love stories have a happy ending.”

In her album, Lopez maintains a light-hearted tone — she’s able to laugh at herself, while also dissecting the depths of her heart and her raw desire for love. She portrays her heart as a factory, and she must learn how to “fix it.”

The film, directed by Dave Meyers, a director she worked with in the early 2000s, features multiple celebrities — Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, and Post Malone.

“I think when you put out any project, you get to a point in your life where you’re not doing it for every single person in the world to have the most beautiful opinion of it,” she said. “But I do think this is a beautiful project. The message is strong and the message is true. I think it’s a true piece of art, and I’m very proud of it.” — Hannah Cote

“Sleep tourism” to become new vacation trend

During National Sleep Awareness Month, the Hilton Trend Report found that the top reason people want to travel this year is simply to “rest and recharge.” This trend of sleep tourism is now impacting everyone’s vacation choices. Fortune notes the economic impact is projected to spike by about $400 billion by 2028.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends we get seven or more hours of sleep a night, but unfortunately, the average person gets less than seven hours of sleep each night, while 50 to 70 million adults in the U.S. are affected by a sleep disorder.

While Hilton’s “sleep retreats” aim to provide an “all-encompassing journey into the science and practice of achieving a restful, restorative sleep,” they’re not the only hotel chain looking to positively influence its guest’ sleep.

Andrea Shea, a reporter at WBUR, stayed at Four Seasons, and described her time at this unique multi-sensory sleep experience, with special sheets, pillows, spas, baths, massages, meals, music, and scents.

Many hotels have even “adopted sleep wellness programs that provide guests with herbal teas, ear plugs, cushioned sleep masks and guidance.” Multiple Four Seasons' locations offer silk hammocks for “sacred naps.”

Harvard Medical School's Dr. Rebecca Robbins recommends talking to a clinician to first analyze the health of sleep, and then pursue different methods that aid in sleep quality.

“I’m going to consciously choose to stay in, I’m going to have a light dinner, I’m going to avoid alcohol, I’m going to get off screens. And I think a lot of the relaxation strategies that are so helpful are all about closing your eyes, breathing and transporting yourself,” she said. — HC

Good News of the Week

Breast cancer drug could be used to treat thousands more women

Brand new research suggests that many more women with breast cancer could benefit from an immunotherapy drug already making a huge impact for survivors.

The findings about the breakthrough drug Keytruda were presented this week on March 20-22 at the European Breast Cancer Conference in Milan. The conference centralizes more than 1,700 breast cancer specialists and patient advocates.

The Guardian notes that Keytruda, generic name pembrolizumab, is an immunotherapy drug that targets “a specific protein on the surface of certain immune cells,” and then works to eliminate the cancerous cells.

Though this medication is typically offered to those with a more aggressive form of malignancy, researchers believe it could be utilized more globally and with more common types of breast cancer.

Dr. Simon Vincent, a director at the United Kingdom charity Breast Cancer Now, said, “This exciting study shows that adding pembrolizumab to chemotherapy before and after surgery could be more effective in eliminating cancer cells in women with the most common type of breast cancer, ER-positive HER2-negative, regardless of their age or menopausal status.”

Researchers measured those treated with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy and those with a placebo. They found that there was a significant decrease in cancer signs in tissue among those treated with pembrolizumab, according to Javier Cortés, the director of the International Breast Cancer Centre in Barcelona.

“The trial found that pembrolizumab led to more patients having no detectable cancer cells in their breast or lymph nodes when their treatment finished, although further research is needed to see whether this translates into improved survival rates and a lower likelihood of the cancer coming back,” Vincent said. — HC

