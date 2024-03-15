I Do’s and Don’ts: A Budget-Conscious Wedding with Italian-Inspired Touches

We couldn’t have asked for better weather on July 21, 2018. On that day, 40 of our close family and friends attended our wedding ceremony in a church in the early afternoon, and then joined us for Italian food and dancing at a banquet hall a few hours later.

At the time of our engagement, my husband-to-be and I were living in Michigan. Most of my side of the family resided in Ontario, Canada, and my husband’s side in Lithuania. We selected a venue close to my family, which meant we largely planned our wedding from afar.

We got engaged precisely ten months before our wedding date, and we decided that we would be the primary funders and planners of our special day. The key to our preparations was that we carefully discussed our budget cap, as well as which parts of our wedding were non-negotiables and which had room for flexibility. Excel spreadsheets became essential for following our budget, keeping track of responses from guests, and checking items off our to-do list.

During the planning process, we made budget-friendly choices in certain areas so we could splurge a bit in others. We added our own personal touches, which were simple and fit our budget. We chose to embrace some traditions and throw others out.

I purchased a beautiful dress from a boutique that sells wedding dresses that are either gently used or no longer in the latest style—that was a substantial budget saver. As soon as I put on that dress, I knew that it was the one. For me, it was very important that I look like “myself” on my wedding day. As someone who only sparingly wears make-up, I wanted my wedding day look to reflect my usual appearance. So, I went with a thin layer of foundation borrowed from my sister, added a neutral-tinted lip-gloss, and curled my shoulder-length hair to accentuate its natural wave.

As for traditions we dropped, I did not throw my bouquet (roses in three shades of pink, surrounded by baby’s breath) for one of the single ladies attending our wedding to catch. Instead, I put my bouquet in a vase, and the following morning, my husband and I went to the graves of my two grandmothers so that I could divide the flowers between them. I’m really glad I did that.

Andrew Joanisse

A tradition that we did keep was dancing with our parents and each other’s. If there was one thing that I would have done differently, it would have been having a practice dance with my father-in-law ahead of the wedding. I had never seen him dance before—I was blown away by his fancy footwork, and so were our guests! I did my best to follow my father-in-law’s lead, but I was immensely grateful that my floor-length white ball gown served as a pretty good concealer of my incorrect steps.

My husband and I had our hearts set on traveling in an old car on our wedding day, so we hired a restored 1960s Rolls Royce. Since we had a small wedding, the car had plenty of room to seat my husband and I and our wedding party—our best man and two bridesmaids.

Andrew Joanisse

We personalized several aspects of our wedding day. Most were budget friendly, and many added an Italian theme. Incorporating Italian elements into our wedding was important to us individually and as a couple. I am of Italian descent, and my husband spent seven years in Italy while at university, and he embraced the culture. Plus, our first dinner date involved my husband cooking me up a carbonara, and he had lured me in with cannoli and freshly prepared espresso.

For the bonbonniere (Italian wedding favors), we ordered hand-held brass bells engraved with our names, our wedding date, and a sketch of two doves that my husband had drawn. The bells served a double purpose as the banquet hall did not allow guests to clink their glasses, a common way to signal the newlywed couple to kiss. Instead, we let our guests know that they could ring their bells for this purpose. We also gave out Italian Baci (kisses) hazelnut chocolates that have a short quote related to love within the packaging. We ordered little blue personalized labels that we stuck to the wrappers. We were also able to personalize the exterior signage of the reception hall to bid us best wishes in Italian: “Auguri Sarah & Daniel.”



Andrew Joanisse

Given that we were planning our wedding that would take place in Canada while living south of the forty-ninth parallel, choosing an all-inclusive wedding package offered by our reception hall was a huge convenience. The venue came set up with the chairs and table settings, and the package also included the bar, a four-course meal, appetizers and a late-night snack table, the wedding cake, and the DJ/MC.

While such a package may seem generic, we paired it with our own personal touches. We selected about fifty songs, reflecting the different cultures and ages of the guests present at our wedding, for the DJ to play in addition to the default playlist. We also customized the menu. The caterers agreed to make Italian dishes that we wanted that were not among the standard options, including penne with tomato sauce and tiramisu for dessert.

We also made our own centerpieces. We filled empty wine bottles (which we had collected over the past year) with a string of little white lights, and we wrote messages using special colored markers on the outside of the bottles. Each table had a different customized wine bottle, and at the end of the evening, the person at each table with the nearest birthday took home the centerpiece.

Andrew Joanisse

When I told my husband I would be writing about our wedding, he reminded me that the late-night snack table with pizza and homemade Italian cookies was a big hit, or so we heard. We had been too busy socializing with guests or dancing at that point in the evening. My advice would be to make time to try all the food.

Did everything on our special day go as planned? Probably not, but neither my husband nor I took notice. We were focused on our love for each other and sharing this important milestone in our story, surrounded and supported by family and friends.

