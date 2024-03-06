How to Take the Overwhelm Out of Cleaning the House

I think it’s safe to say that everyone likes a clean house. That feeling of walking into a house that’s clean and organized feels good, even if it’s not your house.

But the reality is that keeping the house clean isn’t easy because, well, people live in the house. Laundry, dishes, bathrooms, kitchens, living areas—there’s always something to be cleaned and picked up. At the end of the day, it can feel overwhelming to figure out what to clean and when to clean it.

Here are five steps to take the overwhelm out of cleaning the house.

01. Focus your attention on areas that will have a big impact.

A clean kitchen and main living area are great places to start. Cleaning the kitchen up at the end of the day feels great, especially the next morning. Remember that it won’t all be clean at the same time, and that’s okay!

02. Bring someone along.

Put in your earbuds or headphones and call someone, or find an accountability partner that motivates you. You can also capture the feeling of having someone with you by listening to a podcast or an audiobook, turning on music, or playing a favorite movie in the background. Better yet, include others at home in the cleaning by getting family members involved.

03. Set a timer.

Only have a few minutes? Whether you have five minutes or fifteen, set a timer and do what you can in that amount of time. If the timer goes off and you still want to keep going, set the timer again and do a little more.

04. Decide whether to start big or small.

The reason I clean bathrooms on Mondays? It’s my least favorite task, but I know I’m most motivated on Mondays, and therefore most likely get it done. If you have a list of tasks, order it from smallest to largest and decide which end you’d like to start with.

05. Start to add in the tasks that you do daily.

This helps to give you a rhythm in your day and ensures that you’ll get more done. Do you have a couple minutes before you leave for work? A little time around lunchtime that you can carve out to tackle some tasks? Just deciding to add this into your day will help.

I have five daily tasks that are part of my daily routine to ensure that I’m peeking at everything during the day. Start with one, then add another as you are able, once you find that it’s easy to repeat. Here they are:

01. Make beds. Do this first thing in the morning. Quickly pull up your comforter or quilt, smooth it out, and place your pillows. If you have kids, teach them how to make their bed so you don’t have to.

02. Check floors. Do a quick check of the floors at some point during the day. In our house, this usually happens around a meal. If you see crumbs, dirt, pet hair, or anything else that needs to be picked up, do a quick sweep or vacuum.

03. Wipe counters. Wiping the counters includes the kitchen and a quick bathroom check/wipe every day. I keep a damp bar mop towel by the stove (on the counter) for wiping up little drips and spills as I cook.

04. Do a load of laundry daily. I know this sounds like A LOT, but it makes a huge difference in keeping the overwhelm and laundry piles away.

05. Daily declutter. Doing a little decluttering every single day is a habit that will transform your home. Start by dealing with the mail daily, and add a quick declutter session in the evenings by setting a timer for as little as five to ten minutes to put things away from the day.

Do you feel better already? Think of how you want your home to feel. You have a plan and a strategy to carry out your plan. Knowing what to clean and when to clean it is the hardest and most overwhelming aspect of caring for your home.

Concentrate on what you CAN do, not on what you didn’t get done, and you’ll be well on your way to a cozy, clean home. Remember, people live in your home—let’s figure out a way to keep it clean so you can all enjoy it. It’s a bonus if you have clean clothes you can find on a busy weekday morning!