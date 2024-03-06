Announcing the Winners of Our Adventure-themed Photography Contest

Over the past few months we invited our community to submit their photographs that best captured the spirit of our Spring 2024 issue theme, “adventure.” We were curious to see the visual stories you would tell, exploring the ways that adventure shows up in our daily lives, and it was an honor to be trusted with your work and to see the world through your eyes.

What emerged from the entries was a beautiful sense of adventure in the ordinary and a consistent sense of childlike wonder, whether literally through photographs of children themselves or via lenses trained on scenes and details that evoke a childlike sense of awe and wonder in our adult hearts. With so many beautiful and meaningful submissions, it was a real challenge to whittle down our shortlist.

Here’s what our guest judge, Ashlee Gadd, had to say about the entries and judging process:

“What an honor to view these images! I loved the variety, both in style and perspectives. From once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences to ordinary endeavors happening in the home, each photo made me feel something, whether a sense of awe or gratitude or sheer delight at the creative interpretation. One thing I noticed across the board was an overwhelming sense of presence in each photo. That famous adage ‘be where your feet are’ kept coming to mind. What a gift to view a collection of images that remind us to be curious, and brave, and wholeheartedly present.

The winning photo by Leslie Banks photo mesmerized me. It almost looks ethereal, like a painting. I love the light, the reflection in the water, and the vibrant colors. Most of all, I love the contrast between the two girls: how one is on the move, and the other is completely still. I am reminded that ‘adventure’ can contain both energy and serenity, a beautiful blend of action and contemplation. For me, this photograph invokes a deep sense of wonder, and invites me to experience the same. I feel inspired to grab a pair of rainboots and step out in creation. Who knows what kind of adventure might await?”

Together, we selected one overall winner and 11 runners up; we’ll be sharing some of these beautiful photographs in the upcoming Adventure issue of Verily magazine in print. Read on to see the winning entries, along with the names of the artists and the stories behind their images. If you’d like to dive into our full exploration of the theme of “adventure” from all kinds of different angles in our upcoming Spring 2024 issue, you can become an annual subscriber or pre-order the Adventure issue here.

First prize winner: Leslie Banks, “Reflections on the Huron”

“We homeschool in Southeast Michigan and aim to spend a good amount of unstructured play time in nature. This was a beautiful day on the Huron River where I enjoyed nature therapy while my girls explored. Shot with iPhone 13 Pro.”

Runners up

Alisa Rantanen, “Venetian Dream”

Alisa Rantanen

“I am a designer living and working in Chicago. When I went to Italy on a business trip a few years ago, I knew I had to try to see Venice since it’s been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. Although I had no one to go with, I mustered up the courage to navigate the Italian train system and explore the maze that is Venice all by myself. On that adventure, I realized I’m capable of making my own dreams come true.”

AnnaClaire Schmiedel, “The Beachside Bookstore Lady”

AnnaClaire Schmiedel

“I am a portrait photographer with a penchant for teasing out the editorial beauty in any shoot. I’ve worked as a brand photographer for Hosanna Revival’s beautiful Bibles and am always on the chase for my next passion project to fuel everyday creativity. My friends and I came across Bookstore Lady on a frigid November beach trip. As we were driving along the coast on deserted roads, a tiny white house caught our eye, so we pulled over and wandered in. We were greeted with this lady’s hearty grin as she welcomed us to her bookshop. Looking around the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and her desk filled with curious objects, it was clear this space held many stories. This portrait captures simply the beginning of them.”

Ashley Logan, “Soul Summit”

Ashley Logan

“I am a writer and amateur photographer living on a 3400-bird sanctuary with my fiancé and two dogs. When not writing, I am usually traveling, hiking, rock climbing, and buying too many books (even reading some of them). This picture was taken on my fourth ever climb in Seneca Rocks, West Virginia, which I successfully summited and was rewarded with incredible views and exposure unlike any other. Looking down from atop the fin of rock was empowering and awe-defining as I discovered all I am capable of and also all that nature is capable of.”

Charity Stauffer, “Adventuring Together”

Charity Stauffer

“My three daughters were out riding their bikes and when I saw them through the kitchen window I knew I needed to capture this moment of them together and having fun. The photo was taken with my Nikon Z fc. When I pulled the image into Lightroom I immediately knew it had to be black and white. I loved the shadows and that it's a little blurry.”

Christina Miller, “Tubes”

Christina Miller

“I am Christina Miller, single mom to four special needs children. In 2021, my youngest first got a NG feeding tube due to malnutrition, and went on to get a gastronomy feeding tube (G tube) later that year. This photo is a part of a fine art series that I have been working on ever since, documenting the realities of being a tubie parent, a parent of a child with special needs. Fine art photography has always been my way of processing things around me, allowing myself to see things from an alternative view, and showing others how things are not always as it seems. I chose this photograph to represent ‘adventure’ because to me, this truly has been the adventure of a lifetime. I have grown so much as a mother and person, more than I ever knew was possible. This has been an adventure for all my children as well, as they navigate these unknown waters together as a family. I don't know where this journey of tube feeding and special needs will take us, but I am always up for adventure with God to lead the way. This series was taken with my Canon 6D and 100mm macro lens.”

Erica Neuman, “If Adventure Will Not Befall a Young Lady in Her Own Village, She Must Seek Them Abroad”

Erica Neuman

“I am a professor, mom, and adventurer raising two young adventurers. Last summer, my two children were asked to be in a wedding in Poland (is that not adventure enough?!), so we turned it into a European playground tour. This photo could have been taken at our local playground with the same fervent energy in my daughter's eyes, but this happens to be taken at the foot of the Alps with that same energy. She doesn't care where we are, she just wants to climb. This photo was taken on a Nikon.”

Jericha Dethlefs, “Adventures of Motherhood: Literary Quests Through The Eyes of the Child”

Jericha Dethlefs

“I bought a new camera a couple of weeks ago—a Canon R50—to begin taking photos and filming videos for a blog and YouTube channel that I am building. As I was playing around with it, my daughter was reading a book in the cozy chair in our living room. As a homeschooling mother of four, I am blessed to adventure with my children daily through the great books we read together. A quest inside a quest: motherhood, and literature.”

Kaylee Stoll, “Pursuit of Wonder”

Kaylee Stoll

“Hello! My name is Kaylee Stoll and I am a photographer and mother of three. I have been taking photos for over 10 years, and currently work as a senior digital content manager for a Catholic Non-Profit. I live in Denver Colorado with my husband. When I think of adventure, I don't think of trees, mountains or anything like that, I often think of how everyday with my kids is a new adventure. Not only are they learning, but I learn more about who I am, who they are and who God is through these small moments. When I took this photo my oldest was playing with the water and I put my phone under the bowl to see what the light would do. And what I realized is that in that moment, I let go of what I thought life should have looked like, the stress of the mess that came from letting her explore and fully embrace her childlike wonder. This moment was an adventure into a new realm of motherhood for me and allowed her to explore. It was so simple, yet so vast. Her small hands met the water with such anticipation and joy, and I let go of what I thought adventure looked like. This photo means so much to me, and I hope you enjoy it!”

Laura Stanzione, “Hiking to an Active Volcano”

Laura Stanzione

“This photo of Volcano Fuego in Guatemala was taken with my iPhone 14 Pro Max. The story: once I was doing research on my trip to the country and saw that it was possible to hike to an active volcano, I knew I wanted to do it. I went on this adventure with a lot of excitement and feeling very nervous, but I would have never imagined how challenging physically and mentally it would be, at the moment I didn’t know but this overnight hike changed the way I see life and how I see myself, the months afterward were full of tears and discovery. This experience changed the way I seek adventure and taught me how to find joy in the in-between moments of life.”

Natasha Mila, “Part Near, Part Beyond”

Natasha Mila

“Taken on our digital camera, this photograph puts imagery to a lot of how I feel about adventure as a mother. Prior to having kids, my husband and I were avid backpackers. We even backpacked Four Pass Loop in Colorado when our oldest, pictured, was one year old and I was 17 weeks pregnant with our second. With three small humans, new long working hours, and the busyness of regular parenthood, our adventures have shrunk in grandness but not in heart. The awe of misshapen pinecones has replaced mountaintop views. We’re reminded of the beauty and wonder that had always been close enough to touch. But sometimes, when I look beyond the wonder in my child’s eyes at the tiny red fleck in the gray rock, I catch a glimpse of the vastness beyond. It’s still out of focus for now, but I look forward to the day my children are ready to look up and out alongside me.”

Rachel Roberson, “Flying High”

Rachel Roberson

“I just got a film camera for Christmas with the goal of snapping shots of my kids mid adventure, freezing time, all with the nostalgic touch of film. This one is my favorite, of my littlest of three boys, him on a grand adventure and me standing in the shadows wishing he would never grow up.”