Announcing Our Summer 2024 Issue Contest: Nominate a Dreamer!

As you might already be aware, we’ve run a couple of creative competitions alongside the past few issues of Verily in print, starting with a poetry competition on the theme of "home" and a photography contest on the theme of "adventure." Being trusted with the stories and vision of this community has been an experience that our team have treasured; you have truly inspired us with your submissions.

Our upcoming Summer issue will be on the theme of Dreams, and for this issue we’ll be trying something slightly different. Do you know any women in your community who dream big and are working to make positive change happen? Would you like to give them a boost and encouragement, and highlight their important work? We’d really love to hear about them!

Verily is inviting you to nominate a dreamer from your community. Tell us about them and what makes them special, and we’ll choose a selection of these nominations to feature in our Dreams issue in print this summer.

Simply head this way to nominate someone. And please help us spread the word by sharing this news with anyone you think might be interested in nominating someone from their community.

Verily has always been about telling the stories of real women making incredible things happen in the world, and championing women’s unique voices and contributions. We are looking forward to diving deep into the stories of the women in your own community who inspire you with their courage and vision, whether they have planted a community garden; worked with disadvantaged youth; started an innovative business, charity, or cooperative; or championed a cause that has helped make your community a better place.

We can’t wait to hear all about the dreamers that make your communities tick!

More about this contest

Entries are open until midnight ET Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Please submit your nomination via this submission form.

You may make as many nominations as you would like.

After the deadline, our team will select several candidates from the nominations to feature in our Summer 2024 Dreams issue, and we’ll be in touch with you and the person you nominated if we select your story to be featured in the issue.

You can nominate any woman wherever you live in the world. Because we need you to be very familiar with their impact, and to be able to get in touch with them quickly, it’s important that you nominate someone from your local community with whom you have a personal connection.

Don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions. Email sophie@verilymag.com, and we’ll be happy to help.