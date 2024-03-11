Showstopping and Meaningful Looks from the 2024 Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards Red Carpet started an hour earlier this year, and the fashion didn’t miss a beat.

While in recent years, stars have increasingly opted for less traditional looks (like Billie Eilish’s tweed and blazer "working girl" ensemble), many leading ladies and gentlemen opted for classic glamour this year, often with nods to old Hollywood and iconic vintage designers.

Stars also wore their beliefs on their sleeves. Notably, eagle-eyed viewers likely noticed red pins dotting looks across the red carpet, symbolizing a call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Native American heritage had a significant presence at the Oscars, as well: Members of the Osage Nation walked the red carpet, many in traditional clothing and headdresses. Later in the evening, the Osage Singers performed on stage alongside composer Scott George, whose song, "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," featured in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, was nominated for Best Original Song. (It ultimately lost to "What Was I Made For?" performed by Billie Eilish for Barbie.)

Lily Gladstone (of Blackfeet and Nez Perce heritage), one of the stars of Scorsese's film, wore a Gucci gown created in collaboration with an Indigenous designer.

While difficu l t to narrow down, here are Verily’s favorite looks from the 2024 Oscars, from the classic to statement-making.

Leading Lady Looks

Zendaya

Emma Stone

Michelle Yeoh

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

America Ferrera

Lupita Nyong'o

Greta Lee

Haille Steinfeld

A Nod to Old Hollywood

Carey Mulligan

Mulligan wore a gown inspired by Balenciaga's iconic “Mermaid” dress from 1951, which she called "my favorite dress I've ever worn."

Anya Taylor-Joy

Taylor-Joy's look is a modern take on one of Christian Dior’s most famous designs, the Venus dress from his autumn/winter 1949/50 collection.

Sandra Hüller

This Schiaparelli gown worn by German actress Sandra Hüller is reminiscent of one worn by Millicent Rogers, a socialite, heiress, and fashion icon in the 1940s.

Jennifer Lawrence

Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn would certainly have worn this polka-dot Dior gown, a classic style from the designer's "New Look" days!

Charlize Theron

Present-day Dior does it again with this twist-front silk dress, which could easily have been worn by a Hollywood starlet in the 1930s.

Storytelling and Sentimental

Lily Gladstone

Gladstone, the first Indigenous woman nominated for "Best Actress in a Leading Role," wore a custom Gucci gown created in collaboration with Indigenous designer Joe Big Mountain of Ironhorse Quillwork. Throughout award season, Gladstone has intentionally worn Indigenous designs.

Quannah Chasinghorse

Part of the Navajo Nation, Chasinghorse is known to add elements of her Navajo heritage to her red carpet looks.

Suleika Jaouad

After appearing together in the documentary American Symphony, which was up for "Best Original Song," writer Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste walked the red carpet, with Jaouad wearing a gown that captured their story as a couple.

The recycled silk gown, designed by actress Angelina Jolie for her new fashion brand Atelier Jolie, featured a hand-drawn print reflective of Batiste conducting an orchestra. The documentary follows his journey to compose a symphony while Jaouad leukemia after ten years in remission.

Chang Li Hua and Yi Yan Fuei

Filmmaker Sean Wang was nominated in the "Best Documentary Short Film" category for his documentary Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, capturing snapshots of the lives of his two grandmothers, Chang Li Hua, 86, and Yi Yan Fuei, 97. Yi and Chang stole the red carpet as Wang's dates in their custom Rodarte ensembles.