5 Tips for Better Decision Making in Online Dating

I've read too much online dating advice that seems to promote simple, sure-fire formulas for finding true love.

One author recommends broadening your horizons and saying "yes" more often. After all, you never know what delightfully surprising person you might discover when you swipe right. Another suggests you narrow your criteria to stop wasting time on people who are clearly not a match. Yet another shares one success story as a model for all couples: "When she finally looked outside the narrow confines of her hometown, she found love in a whirlwind, cross-country romance."

For some time, I found myself inadvertently bouncing between contradictions. I was frequently frustrated. I had a perpetual sense that I was doing it wrong, even as I was trying to make good decisions.

I've come to believe there is no formula for finding love. But there are ways to step back, reflect, and make decisions that will help the process—while also mitigating needless heartache.

Finding a match, whether online or in person, comes from a series of choices. Rather than trying to follow a formula, I recommend striving to be thoughtful and deliberate about your decision-making, empowering yourself to make choices aligned with your values.

Wondering where to start? Ready to refresh your approach? Here are five reflection points and journaling prompts to support your online dating journey.

01. Be clear on your purpose and intentions.

Before you do anything else, it’s important to have clarity in your purpose and intentions. Why are you putting your profile on a dating app? We can have vague notions of "finding someone" without having a clear sense of what that means to us. Are you looking for a date? Company for the summer wedding season? A husband? Do you hope to find someone with whom you can have global adventures, or someone you can curl up next to with a good book (or a little of both)?

Your purpose and intentions will guide your subsequent decisions: what app(s) you choose, what information you put on your profile, and what you look for in potential matches. If you're fuzzy on your purpose, you might find yourself investing a lot of time on apps or with people who aren't a good fit.

Journal prompt: When it comes to online dating, what would success look like for me?

02. Know your non-negotiables, and be ready to act on them.

What qualities will make you absolutely rule out a potential match? What are you 100% unwilling to compromise on? Maybe it's kids, or religion, or drug use, or living preference. Non-negotiables can reflect our core values, those beliefs and ideals that shape how we live our lives. If a person does not align with your non-negotiable criteria, they are a "no," no matter how cute or charming.

A few years back, I dated someone who was a good match in many respects. One of our key differences was kids: I wanted them, and he didn't. We were attracted to one another, though, which might be what led him to say he'd think about it—and me to think he might change his mind. Several years later (and no longer dating), we happen to be friends, and you know what? He still doesn't want kids. If I had been more honest with myself, and perhaps less timid about my own desires, I might have made a dating decision more aligned with my values.

When you're clear on your non-negotiables, you can soften the temptation to keep trying because you really like the person, or because you really want things to work out this time. Before you even started dating this person, you decided what was most important to you. Now is the time to act.

If you're not sure what your non-negotiables are, step back and reflect before you jump into the dating pool. You can save yourself a lot of heartache by identifying and sticking to your core values. (Here’s an exercise that can help.) As you date different people and get more experience, non-negotiables may get added or dropped from your list. Some of mine have changed over time as I have learned about what I can live with, what I can't live without, and what I absolutely won't put up with.

Journal prompt: What qualities, beliefs, or values am I unwilling to compromise on in a relationship?

03. Be thoughtful about your swipe right/swipe left criteria.

After the non-negotiables are our preferences. These are the million and one things we would love to have in an ideal partner, but which aren't make-or-breaks on their own.

Preferences might relate to qualities like age, looks, education, job, interests, location, or a thousand other characteristics. Preferences have more flexibility than non-negotiables. We recognize that we are unlikely to find a person who meets all of our ideal criteria, but we want confidence that we’ll be compatible.

Only you can say what qualities you prefer in a potential match and how important each of those qualities are. For example, perhaps you'd prefer someone older than you, but you're okay with meeting someone a few years younger than you. Or perhaps you'd prefer to date someone who doesn't have kids already, but you're open to meeting someone who does.

Some people will clearly fit your "yes" or "no" categories. With other people, you might not know, and you'll have to choose and see what happens. You might come across a profile that is promising, except for the fact that he seems to spend all winter watching football, and you have no interest in sports. Or maybe he seems fun and sweet, but his profile suggests someone who prefers quiet nights in, while you’re into outdoor adventures. You get to decide: Is that someone you're willing to swipe right on, or are you content to pass?

With time and experience, your judgment is likely to improve. You get a better feel for the type of person who tends to be a good match (or a bad match), and you make more informed decisions.

Journal prompt: What would I prefer in a match? Where are my preferences flexible? Where are they less flexible? Am I okay with the range of options I am giving myself?

04. Go ahead, judge him by his photos.

Let's be honest, you're going to anyway. We are wired to make quick calculations about people based on their appearance. It's okay to acknowledge that fact—and then push ourselves to go deeper. When you look at someone's profile, pay attention to what you're judging him by. Yes, photos provide information about appearance, and physical attraction is important. If you're repelled by the person's looks, they're probably not a good match. But some people don't photograph well, and some good-looking people are awful humans.

I met a man in person who I found incredibly attractive. I was also aware that if I had only seen his profile online, I would have passed on him. Meeting in person gave me key information that an online profile couldn't communicate. It also gave me insight into where my own swipe criteria may need more breathing room.

See what else his photos tell you about his interests, temperament, and values. If a potential match only shows photos of himself at the bar and that's not your scene, he might not be the greatest match. If his only photo is a bathroom-mirror selfie, you might be unimpressed with his level of effort. You get to choose how you weigh that information. Notice what you prioritize, and consider whether that aligns with your non-negotiables and swipe criteria.

The same goes for written profile content. Whether an app allows a person to provide a few snippets of information or enough space to write their life philosophy, pay attention to what and how they communicate. I decline any profile that says something like, "Just seeing how this app works." I figure if a person doesn't put effort into their dating profile, they might not be the kind of person who is willing to put effort into a relationship. My assessment might be completely wrong, and the person behind the profile might actually be willing to work hard on a relationship. But because I can only work with the information in front of me, "apparent lack of effort" is one of my "no" criteria.

Journal prompt: What do I tend to notice first in someone's photos and profile? What do I tend to ignore? What else might be helpful for me to consider?

05. The app (or apps) you select matters.

The number of dating app options can be overwhelming. How do I choose the app(s) that will give me the best chance of meeting someone? Am I better off choosing one app, or choosing a few?

I don't think there's one right answer. However, clarity of purpose can help you narrow down your choices. If you're looking for a long-term relationship, for example, then you’ll probably want to avoid apps that tend to be associated with casual hookups. If you want to find someone who shares your religious faith, you might benefit from choosing an app specifically marketed to fellow believers.

That being said, be careful of giving yourself too many options. Choice overload is real. Too many choices can overwhelm us, making us say "no" when "yes" would make sense, or leaving us perpetually wondering if someone better will come along.

I suggest doing your research and selecting an app that aligns with your purpose and intentions. Give it a fair try. If you don't like it, you can always try a different app.

Journal prompt: Do I struggle with decision-making? If so, what do I think gets in my way? Who can I go to for support if I’m struggling with a decision?

At every step on the dating journey, you get to choose. That can be both empowering and intimidating. So give yourself space to reflect on what you value—and the grace to learn and grow with experience.