Winter Survival Guide: Bolstering Friendships

When it comes to what some of us might experience as the doldrums of winter—the mid-February through mid-March stretch—the words of writer Albert Camus lend a boost of inspiration: “In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.”

For those suffering through weeks of gray, Seasonal Affective Disorder, or the simple desire to hibernate until chilly days give way to inklings of spring, I’ve found that perhaps the best way to discover that “invincible summer” is in the company of friends.

Winter weather can certainly test friendships. Icy roads, the fact of still-early nightfall (for those of us living in the Northern Hemisphere), and the increased busyness that accompanies the transition from new-year hopefulness to the endurance required to make it through February can mean that our friendships also experience a bit of wintering.

Winter (and let’s be honest, post-college adult life in general) can make it hard to keep up with friends, but with some effort, one can stay connected. How? To help with this exploration, I asked a few women from my Heart to Heart group (an intentional discussion group created through the collaboration of Verily and Girl Talk) as well as a couple Verily team members about how they bolster their friendships during the winter months.

Sharing in an activity

The idea mentioned most often within my mini-focus group was planning an activity with friends. Sophie Caldecott, Verily’s creative director, said she enjoys doing Pilates dates and movie nights with friends. "I'm self-employed/work-from-home alone, and so starting the day doing a Pilates video together and then having breakfast is really lovely," she said. "I've also scheduled film nights on Skype with long distance friends and family that are good for a cozy night in, where we hop on a call, decide on a film we can both access via streaming or YouTube rental. We click 'play' at the same time, mute ourselves, and watch together with our faces visible on the screen, so it’s more fun than watching alone."

Along the same vein, Heart to Heart participant Abigail Pore shared how her friends come together for movie/music and craft nights. “We’ve planned out nights where we put something cozy on, like a rom-com, and then bring a project," she said. "Sometimes I embroider or cross stitch while my friend paints, for instance. Or we’ll play music and just chat as we work.”

I’ve personally found beauty in incorporating standing activities into my week, like the brief post-work Wednesday phone call I share with my long-distance friend each week. Sometimes we speak for ten minutes; other times for thirty. Either way, it’s a time built into our week for each other. Similarly, I meet a friend most Sunday mornings to attend a church service and to grab coffee afterwards. What I love about both of these activities is that they are woven into the fabric of my week and allow me to incorporate friendships without a large amount of planning.

Sending love

I don’t know about you, but I’m a huge fan of sending and receiving mail. February’s key holiday, Valentine’s Day, provides another occasion for remembering the love we have for our friends, but celebrating needn't be reserved for just one day. One February I sent out poetry erasures (poems I “found” by taking a Sharpie to most of the words on a page of text) as Valentines to my friends, which allowed me to share both my affection for my friends and my delight in creative writing.

Letters are not the only things that are wonderful to receive by mail. Sophie Caldecott has inspired me by her delightful practice of “sending slices of my ‘sunshine cake’ (carrot, orange, and ginger) by next day delivery post.” Creating a monthly care package or book/clothing/snack exchange with a group of friends allows not only for tangible expression of care, but also for a sprinkling of whimsy and surprise in the ordinary routine of our days.

Creating opportunities for hospitality

Reflecting on how winter affects her friendships, Heart to Heart leader Renée Higdon says, “I think the colder winter months bring hospitality to the forefront of my friendships. These are the months where the cold and dark make us crave coziness, and a simple meal by candlelight is enough to fill our cups. Whether we gather for a Sunday supper or just a cup of coffee, it’s the time for restorative conversations and comforting meals.”

For Higdon, one recent gathering was “a New Orleans-style Epiphany party with jambalaya, yams, and plenty of desserts where we talked till the candlesticks burned out!” She also has her own portable method of hospitality: “Around this time I often bring homemade hazelnut dark chocolate biscotti to coffee dates because it just makes everyone happy!”

One of my inspirations for creating opportunities for hospitality is welcoming friends into my interests. For example, I recently gathered a group together to share moments of light—that is, anything from their lived experiences that had moved them or made them feel more alive. I pulled out my fancy tea cups and loose-leaf tea and provided some simple treats, and we told our stories by candlelight to enhance the theme of light in the darkness of winter.

Belonging to a group

If winter is a season of depleted energy for you, a low-prep way to come into the company of others is participating in a group. Kellie Kotraba Moore, Verily’s web managing editor, shared how group membership has positively impacted her ability to gather with friends.

"Being in a group guarantees that even if I don’t plan any other get-togethers, my kids and I will see a certain group of friends on a regular basis. This has been especially important in winter, when it’s harder to get out of the house," Moore said. "When my kids were younger, I was a member of MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers), and I knew I’d see the same women every other Monday. Now that they’re a little older, we’re in a weekly homeschool co-op, and it has been such a gift—I always leave feeling tired from a full day, but also recharged from spending time with so many fun and wise women."

Groups are lovely in their dynamism—they may correspond with one’s vocation (like a mom or a writer) or they may be based on a shared interest (books, letter writing, trivia, and so on). I have a friend who attends a pen pal group, whose members set aside time to trade stationery and fun supplies like washi tape, but also to write in each other’s presence.

When it comes to meeting up outside the group meeting date, Moore suggests being bold enough to take the initiative: “For individual or small-group get-togethers, one thing I’ve found helpful lately is to pick the date and time of our next get-together before we say goodbye. It’s so easy to say ‘We’ll have to do this again soon,’ and then let months go by without actually doing anything. But when we set a date, it guarantees that we’ll see each other—and it gives us something to look forward to in these long winter months.” This practice also allows us to cultivate rest. Instead of having to sync calendars over text, the work of planning happens in person, making it a more pleasant and energy-saving task.

A key theme threading itself through all of these examples is intentionality. When purposeful action intertwines with care for the other and creativity, the result is most certainly the “invincible summer” Camus discovered within himself.

As you consider how you might bolster your friendships during the dreary months, consider the activities and expressions of care that make you come alive. Inviting friends into these spaces makes for life-giving conversations, moments of shared wonder, and the hopefulness that can blossom even when the outer world is not yet flourishing.

Editor's Note: We hope you've enjoyed this year's Winter Survival Guide. Winter can be hard, so every Wednesday, we've been publishing articles that provide inspiration for brightening up these cold, dark days. We know there are technically a few weeks of winter left (and for some of us, winter weather may last even longer), but as we turn the page on the calendar to March, we'll be setting our sights on spring—brighter days are ahead!