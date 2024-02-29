Travel with a Local: Jackson, Michigan

Why should we visit your town?

Located in the Mitten State, the city of Jackson is not only a treasure trove of historical sites, it’s also the only state in the nation with two Big 10 universities: Michigan State and the University of Michigan. Whether you and your family want to have an amazing exploration vacation or if a group wants a fascinating destination outing, if history is your passion, this is the place for you.

Before we explore, let me suggest some apps to enhance your visit: Experience Jackson and MLive recommend local options for lodging, food, entertainment, and events in real time.

Where should we stay?

Jackson has plenty of hotel, motel, Airbnb, and lakefront cottage rentals. You might choose a location with the option to jet ski, then catch some fish for dinner, or you might opt for a site with breakfast included. Jackson offers both cozy, quiet getaways and locations in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the city!

Where should we eat?

You could easily miss Roxy Cafe, unless the weather is warm and you see the line waiting to be seated on the patio. This modest restaurant offers unique and seasonal eats in portions that probably should be shared (and discussed!).

If you prefer even more local, West End Farm to Table offers handmade quiche and pastries made by the owner that never disappoint.

And you can’t miss Rooster’s Coney Island. Don’t let the name fool you: Along with delicious Detroit-style coneys, you can get the most delicious breakfast items, plus they have a drive-thru! My favorite is the Irish Omelet, filled with corned beef, onions, green peppers, and potatoes. Here in the Midwest, we need our winter padding!

Hinkley Bakery offers fresh, locally made donuts. Try the crescent donut dipped in chocolate.

Sherry Early

If you decide you’d like to sleep in, Jackson will have lunch waiting for you. One of my favorite spots is The Hunt Club, which has something for everyone, as well as something unique to Michigan: the out-of-this-world delicious Bluegill Basket. This entree includes deep-fried perch filets, fries, and coleslaw. If you are not a Michigander, let me tell you how rare it is to find a restaurant with this offering. They are also well known for their burgers, salads, and pizza. And, if you’re planning an event, The Hunt Club has private space available at no charge!

Detroit made Michigan famous for the coney dog, and we have two delicious coney island restaurants a stone’s throw away from each other. I can’t pick a favorite, so you’ll have to try Jackson Coney Island and Virginia Coney Island. Both were established in 1914.

For some adventure with your meal, check out Axe Play to get your blood pumping. Not only can you reserve a lane to throw axes, but they also have tournaments for spectators like me.

For dinner, head to Veritas. There, you’ll enjoy an exceptional meal, then head upstairs for a magic show or to learn how to make delicious cocktails at Drinks & Deceptions.

Sherry Early

Bella Note is a more relaxing venue, notable for its authentic Italian, Mediterranean, and American dishes. This downtown spot has been a staple in Jackson for years. Order a comforting dish of baked lasagna or choose juicy steak sous-vide.

To go in a very different direction, stop over at Mancino’s of Jackson for an outstanding variety of grinders (known elsewhere as sandwiches). My favorite is the Italian Combo, consisting of Italian meats, cheese, and mayo on a toasted French baguette. A half sandwich is plenty, but I go for the whole so I have leftovers to savor again. They also offer a huge selection of pizza, wings, salads, and pasta dishes. Next time I dine there, I’m going to try their seafood lasagna. This newer location has a fantastic patio and ample parking. And for our active duty and veterans, Mancino’s offers “Hero Parking” right up front as a thank you for their service!

The Roadhouse Grill and Bar has been serving locals since 1967. In addition to an entire menu page of burgers, salads, and entrees, here you can order fried green tomatoes or portobello mushroom fries as an appetizer. On Thursdays, they offer $4 Long Islands; Fridays are the only days you can get their fish fry platter; Sundays mean the Bloody Mary Bar. One Wednesday a month is “Psychic Night” from 5pm-9pm, where you can get a reading for $20. As if this wasn’t enough, The Roadhouse offers the owner’s authentic, homemade Polska recipes, including the mouthwatering Polish Combo Platter, Golumbki Platter, and Pierogi Platter.

There are so many more good places to eat in Jackson: Doll ‘n Burgers, Rudy’s Drive-In, and Schlenker’s Sandwich Shop, to name a few. During the summers in downtown Jackson, you can enjoy Food Truck Tuesdays.

Craving a unique craft beer experience? Grand River Brewery has amazing food (I’m talking they make their own sauerkraut!), more than sixteen beers on tap, and they host our annual farmer’s market in their front parking lot on summer Saturdays.

Did you think I forgot pizza? Of course not! At Klavon’s, you can get your pizza American-, Chicago-, Detroit-, New York-, or gluten-free-style. Plus, the location boasts ample parking and a warm and inviting décor.

Which coffeehouses are the best and why (for coffee, for atmosphere, for both)?

Jackson Coffee Company and Biggby are the big local establishments. The former has two locations—their main location and a shop in the library of Jackson College. The latter has several locations, including drive-thrus. Non-caffeinated visitors should try Elements Juice Bar.

What sites should we see?

Jackson has some of the most beautiful, clear, and free places to fish for bluegill, bass, perch, and more. I frequent Clark Lake, Brown Lake, Vandercook Lake, Wolf Lake, and Vineyard Lake.

If you want a sure thing, check out the Spring Valley Trout Farm in nearby Chelsea. This is a farm with a no throwback policy, so you catch it, you keep it. They offer bait, buckets, and fish gutting/cleaning on site, along with helpful staff walking the grounds to offer you some valuable tips. Fishing is a year-round sport for us Michiganders, including ice fishing.

We are also well known for Falling Waters Trail, a walking and biking trail that is over ten miles long and stretches from Jackson to Concord. If you don’t have a bike with you, you can rent one here, or you can bring your pet! Be sure to set aside time to enjoy our gorgeous Cascades Park, where you’ll see water fountains in the ponds and geese walking about. Don’t miss Cascade Falls, also known as the Cascades—a truly unique summer experience, where you can watch colorful waterfalls at our outdoor amphitheater, followed by fireworks.

Sherry Early

For those who prefer indoor cultural events, take in a show at the historic Michigan Theatre, learn rich armed forces history at the Michigan Military Heritage Museum, or enjoy a performance by the phenomenal Jackson Symphony Orchestra.

One of our largest annual events is the Ella Sharp Museum’s Art, Beer, & Wine Festival. There are food trucks, vineyard representatives, and wine/beer/spirit tastings. VIP offerings include heavy appetizers and unlimited samples, with indoor seating.

The Bright Walls Festival, a week-long international mural festival held downtown, began as a beautification project—and then we ran out of walls to paint! So, it’s now an annual festival, with information about the artist who painted the mural and their inspiration.

Sherry Early

Sherry Early

I wouldn’t be a local if I did not share what put Jackson, Michigan on the map: the Jackson Prison. Yes, the prison where Dr. Jack Kevorkian spent some of his sentence now offers tours!

Last, but not least, to satisfy your need for speed, take a trip to the Michigan International Speedway and either drive or ride shotgun in a race car on the track. The Speedway is transformed in December for Nite Lites, a spectacular drive-thru holiday light show.

We can’t wait to see you here in Jackson, Michigan!

Editor’s note: Travel with a Local gives the jet-setting (or road-tripping) woman inspiration for a quick weekend trip, or suggestions for when she’s just passing through a town for work. If you’d like to write about your town, review our Readers Write guidelines here.