Year in Review: Top 5 Verily Articles of 2023

Happy new year, dear readers! As is customary with a new year, we’re doing a bit of looking back as we begin 2024. One of the things we’re doing is looking at our website analytics to see what types of content people were most drawn to.

We’ll never be in the business of churning out clickbait just to increase website traffic, but it is helpful to consider which pieces got the most clicks—those may be the pieces that really fill a need in people’s lives. Our analytics data is helpful for us to consider as we dream up future content and strive to serve you, dear readers, in the best way we can.

Several of our top 10 most-clicked articles overall were published in years past—a few even dated back to 2015!—and half of them had to do with relationships. This reminds us, yet again, of how deeply we all crave connection.

We also looked at the top articles that were published in 2023, and it’s safe to say that connection was a theme among most of those articles, too.

Without further ado, here are our top five most-read articles published in the past year—have you read them all?

Excerpt: “Asking intentional questions has led to cheering friends on through leaving jobs to find work that aligns with deep values we’ve discussed; clinking glasses of sparkling water to celebrate months of sobriety; and taking walks on tree-lined trails to share stories of grief, sadness, and disappointment that felt as dark and heavy as pressing storm clouds. The questions helped me to be a friend who isn’t scared to dive under the surface level. As a result, my friendships have stronger roots and have withstood a move across the country, the chaos of motherhood, and a pandemic.” Read more >>

Note: This piece was originally published in Verily Home, a former paid membership newsletter, in November 2019. But this year, we published it in full for all our readers to enjoy.

Excerpt: “It’s a holiday task that can cause anxiety or stress for many of us: dressing the table. Thanks to Pinterest and Instagram, primarily, we’ve come to expect things like the perfect cornucopia at Thanksgiving, or an elaborate array of glistening twinkle lights and extravagant florals at Christmas. While some may have the means or time to go big with table decor, the reality is that many of us have a modest budget and a small window of time to execute our holiday plans. An elaborate tablescape just doesn’t always fit on our to-do lists.” Read more >>

We were thrilled with the outcome of our poetry competition—and we were delighted to see how far the word spread, judging from the fact that this piece was among our top five! We announced the winners in November, and their winning words will be published in our Home Issue, which will be on its way to subscribers soon. You can also hear the winning poem, "Lullaby in E Minor" by Alayna Nagurny, read by the poet herself on our Instagram feed.

If you missed that contest, you’re in luck: We just announced a photography competition on the theme of “adventure.”

Excerpt: “The expression of needs tends to come up often in the clinical setting. How well partners meet each other’s needs and the way in which needs are communicated are of critical importance. When partners hold space to share and fully hear each other, they are able to create a sense of security and trust, which makes it more likely that needs will be met with understanding, kindness, and compassion.

On the other hand, if that space is not created, needs can remain unmet, creating a fracture in the relationship. This can reinforce anxiety and increase future difficulty in the expression of these needs.” Read more >>

Excerpt: As partners, moms, sisters, colleagues, and friends, how can we help the men in our lives face their challenges with mental health?

[Daylen] Burney, [a counselor with a special interest in helping men get healthy emotionally] warns: Don’t make it your project. “Trying to take that problem on for them is the worst thing you can do,” he says. “This is something men have to fix ourselves. We have to learn to talk to each other, and take accountability for our own emotions and actions. I don’t think women should try to take that from us… It’s ours and we need to deal with it.” Read more >>