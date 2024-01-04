Making of a Mom: Learning to Forgive My Body

I’m eighteen years old. It’s 5 a.m., and I’m curled into a ball on my dorm room floor. Pain tears through my abdomen as I drag my body across the cold, hard tile to reach my flip phone. Hands shaking, I dial my mom’s number.

“Mom," I cry, “I think I need to go to the emergency room. My stomach is killing me.”

An hour later, I’m in a hospital bed, coming in and out of consciousness. Fire slices through my left shoulder when I allow my eyes to open, so I give in to the heavy exhaustion overtaking my body. Suddenly, the fire returns to my lower abdomen. I scream, lunging forward. The abrupt movement rips the IV from my arm and sends a crew of nurses running into my small room. A gray-haired doctor follows, unlatching stirrups from the bottom of my bed. He tells me to breathe, to stay with him. But as he begins my first-ever pelvic exam, the noises of the room fade into a distant, muffled hum and I lose consciousness.

I wake up in a different room to the same doctor’s voice. My brain is muddled, my memory blurred. The doctor talks to my mom, his kind face twisted in concern. She nods, concentrating on the facts.

“So it was a hemorrhagic ovarian cyst that ruptured?” she asks, repeating his words.

“Yes,” he says, “and she’s lost a lot of blood. If the bleeding doesn’t stop, she’ll need surgery.”

Neither him nor my mom has noticed I’m awake.

“And the risks?” my mom asks.

“Well, ma’am—” He pauses. “Surgery may affect your daughter’s ability to conceive.”

Childbearing feels light years away, and yet his words pierce me like a sharpened arrow, lodging into the depths of my heart. I’ve wanted to be a mother for as long as I can remember.

The bleeding in my abdomen finally ceases, but the fear left in its wake does not. The next day, I walk out of the hospital fragmented: a soul who no longer trusts the body that carries it.

/ /

I’m twenty-six years old. I’m at the OB-GYN for a routine appointment, but my mention of occasional pain prompts my doctor to order an ultrasound. The sonographer chews the corner of her lip as she moves the probe around my abdomen. She’s silent—maybe just concentrating, but I sense it’s something more. A few minutes later, my doctor confirms my suspicions. She asks when my husband and I plan on trying for a baby. I tell her actually very soon. She nods, then scribbles down the name of a local fertility specialist. When she leaves the room, I stare at the paper in my hands. It’s confirmation of every thought I've had about my untrustworthy body for the past eight years.

A few weeks later, I walk into a fertility clinic for the first time. The receptionist wears a warm smile, but most of the women in the waiting room do not. One clutches a folder to her chest; another alternates between toe-tapping and nail-biting. I’m relieved when a nurse calls my name.

Alone in a small room, I drape crunchy white paper across my lap and lean back in an examination chair. Uterus socks smile at me from the stirrups, and a mobile spins above me. I stare at the tiny, fish-like forms wiggling around my head before realizing they’re sperm. It’s a sperm mobile. I shift, and the paper under me crinkles. I wish I could plant my feet on the ground, but they dangle in the air as I wait for the doctor.

He enters like a businessman late for a meeting. After a brief introduction, he begins a pelvic ultrasound. He is intent, unfazed by my mention of pain when he abruptly moves the ultrasound wand. He nods to himself as he finishes and asks me to sit up.

“You have a uterine septum. A wall dividing your uterus in half,” he states, looking me square in the eye. I nod, speechless. “You’ll need surgery if you ever want to carry a baby,” he says before reciting a string of miscarriage and infertility statistics. He’s somewhere in the middle of his medical monologue when my peripheral vision wanes and my hearing dulls. His forehead creases and he motions toward his nurse. They both move closer to my face, talking. I only hear a sharp hum. My stomach swirls as the nurse grabs a washcloth from the cabinet. She wets it, presses the cloth to my forehead, and lowers me onto my back in what feels like one continuous movement. Sperm swim through the air above me.

I’m not sure if I’m in the present or past. All I know is I’m defenseless. Motherhood dances all around me, just out of my grasp, and this broken body mocks me.

/ /

Doctors intervene, but my body is fickle. Surgery doesn’t appease her; neither does the fertility procedure I undergo next. We try and try, waging war against her until she finally concedes. She gives me what I want—a precious baby, and a second two years later. I assume birthing these babies is the key to loving her again, to forgiving her for how she’s failed me.

/ /

I’m twenty-nine years old. I’m by myself, out of the house for one of the first times since having our second baby. The crisp air awakens my skin; the gentle wind tousles my hair. I feel light as I enter the physical therapy building. My body has changed, but at seven weeks postpartum, I’m still willing to offer her grace.

The building is familiar. I came here a few times throughout my pregnancy for sciatica. They call me back to the same room to see the same physical therapist I’ve seen before, but this time she studies my chart intently, then asks me to undress from the waist down. After she steps out, I undress and settle myself onto the exam chair with an oversized sheet. My eyes catch on the one piece of artwork in the room. It’s been here, but I’ve never actually noticed it. I stare at the broad, colorful strokes of paint and realize I’m looking at an abstract depiction of a female’s anatomy. My lightness evaporates.

As my physical therapist reenters the room and carefully pulls a glove onto each hand, she sighs. She wears a pained expression on her face, but I’m not sure why. My OB-GYN told me prolapse was normal, nothing to worry about. But as my physical therapist begins her exam, she remains quiet, unusual for her typical cheery demeanor.

“Oh, Allie,” she says. “I’m so sorry.”

I’m still confused, but now I’m also concerned. “What?” I ask, my stomach beginning to turn.

“I’m just sorry you’re going through this at twenty-nine years old.”

“Oh.” I try to gather my thoughts. “Is it bad?”

“The prolapse or the tear?” she asks.

Again, I recalibrate. I only came in for a prolapse.

“Is there a problem with the tear? The stitches?” I ask.

She pulls off her gloves and pauses, her eyebrows creasing. “What did your doctor tell you?”

“Uh, not a whole lot I guess,” I say. “Can you explain what’s going on?”

She purses her lips and nods, and I can’t tell if it’s anger or sadness she’s fighting against. She pulls a human anatomy model out of the cabinet and explains what she sees. She measures her words, but the more she speaks, the sicker I feel. The prolapse isn’t normal? The tear was essentially fourth degree? My symptoms may be lifelong? Her words jumble together; I’m only catching some of them.

I think she’s telling me I’m terribly broken. The hurt feels as fresh as it did at eighteen—and twenty-six. My mind races and catches on one thought.

“Will I be able to have another baby?” I blurt out, desperate to hold onto yet another deep heart desire seemingly slipping through my fingertips.

I study her face. Pained, still. But also maybe alarmed, like she’s searching for someone that’s lost.

“I wouldn’t if I were you,” she says. Vomit rises in my throat and sweat beads on my forehead. She keeps talking, but I can’t make out her words. I watch her lips move, but my ears only hear an incessant ring. I recognize the telltale sign. I listen to what my body’s telling me.

“I’m going to pass out,” I say.

/ /

I tell a friend about my physical therapy appointment, half-heartedly laughing about my near fainting. But instead of amusement, my friend’s eyes meet mine with compassion.

“Well, that’s a pretty normal response to trauma,” she says. Her words catch me off guard, like a hug from a friend who usually waves. Her statement sticks to my bones, softening every vertebra in my stiff spine. I think about it all day.

Later that night, my husband and I eat dinner with our toddler while the baby naps. We’re trying to teach him to eat intuitively. You can stop eating when your belly feels full, we tell him several times a day. We want our children to listen to their bodies.

“God designed our bodies to help us make wise decisions,” I explain, leaning over to help him capture a runaway spaghetti noodle. “The full-belly feeling is your body telling your brain, All done!” I smile at the red sauce dribbling down his chin and dab it with my napkin. “It’s kind of like when your feet get all tingly at the top of a really tall slide—they’re saying to your brain, Be careful! We’re high off the ground!”

And yet—I hear my body scream and scream and scream and I ignore her.

“All the heartache, all the fear, all the contempt—I can’t keep carrying it!” she shouts. But I’ve picked her up and asked her to keep going, over and over and over again. I’ve held onto anguish like a defiant toddler holds onto a mangled pacifier, afraid of a life without its shallow comfort.

/ /

I’m thirty years old.

Can I set down this fragmented way of living? Can I forgive a body I’ve distrusted nearly half of my life? Can I love her even if she’s broken?

I don’t know. But I’ve promised her, next time my hearing starts to fade, I’ll listen.

