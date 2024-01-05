Harvard President Resigns Under Pressure, and Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

Harvard University’s President Claudine Gay Resigns

Dr. Gay announced her departure after being under pressure to quit for weeks.

Critics found fault with how she marshaled the University’s response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel. Immediately after the violence, which killed more than 1,000 people, a coalition of Harvard student groups released a letter, claiming that Israel was “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” due to ongoing conflict with Palestinians in Gaza.

As ABC News reports, a fierce backlash ensued. After being summoned by Congress to testify alongside two other university presidents about campus anti-Semitism, Gay made a critical error. New York Republican congresswoman Elise Stefanik asked her and the other leaders, "Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard's rules on bullying and harassment?" Gay replied, "The rules around bullying and harassment are quite specific and if the context in which that language is used amounts to bullying and harassment, then we take, we take action against it."

Gay later apologized for failing to condemn genocide. Meanwhile, allegations surfaced that she had plagiarized in her academic work. She initially had the unanimous support of Harvard’s board in remaining in office. Eventually, formal complaints alleged more than 40 instances of inadequate citation in Gay’s dissertation and other writings.

Gay’s presidency, the shortest in Harvard history, lasted from July 2023 to January 2024. Following her departure, Dr. Gay plans to remain on the faculty of Harvard, where she is tenured. —Elizabeth Prendergast

Queen Margarethe II of Denmark abdicates her throne

Margarethe, who has reigned over the Danes for almost 52 years, made a shock announcement this week that she will give up the crown on January 14. Her son, Crown Prince Frederik, will become king, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will be queen.

The New York Post reports her decision comes a couple months after rumors of Frederik’s infidelity with a Mexican actress began swirling. In November, photos surfaced showing him in the company of the woman, Geneveva Casanova, during a solo trip to Madrid. This Christmas, the Australian-born Mary took two of the couple’s four children to her homeland to celebrate — alone.

Casanova has denied any misbehavior, and the palace has refused to comment. But one Danish royal expert, Phil Dampier, told the Telegraph the trouble may have sped up Margarethe’s announcement. “It’s possible that the Queen took this action because she would have been terrified of the marriage breaking up and the royal family losing Mary… It just seems an extraordinary coincidence that she should make this unexpected announcement just a couple of months after stories emerged of the Crown Prince supposedly having an affair. In two weeks’ time, the Prince and Princess will be pitched together as King and Queen and they will have to get on with it…”

The Danish royal family endured a previous spate of drama in 2022, when Margarethe chose to strip the titles of prince and princess from four of her grandchildren. It was a bid to slim down the monarchy of the small country. The parents of the booted royals, who ranged in age from 10 to 23, were open in the press about their dismay and astonishment. Margarethe later publicly apologized for the upset, but did not reverse her decision. —Margaret Brady

New Epstein documents list familiar names

On Thursday, a United States court released a trove of records related to the late, notorious finance figure Jeffrey Epstein. Although he was a convicted sex criminal, he moved in the highest circles both at home and internationally; after being freshly accused of sex trafficking underage girls, he was arrested in 2019. Before Epstein could be tried, in died in prison, in what authorities described as a suicide.

The documents released so far, which relate to a lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Victoria Guiffre, detail how unsuspecting minors were recruited into the abusive system by being offered a gig providing massages to powerful men at Epstein’s residence. NBC News reports that most had no massage experience, and they were invited to bring a friend along in exchange for additional payment. No mention of sex was made in the initial overture.

Some names of Epstein associates are mentioned in the records, including former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, neither of whom are accused of wrongdoing. “He [Epstein] said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” one victim mentions. Another document includes Guiffre’s long standing accusation that she was ordered to have sex with Prince Andrew, which the prince has denied. Various photographs have surfaced over the years showing Guiffre with Andrew, Epstein with Trump, and Clinton receiving a (fully clothed) massage from a young Epstein accuser.

The first set of documents does not break much new ground, but more batches will be coming throughout the month, in compliance with a judge’s order to make them public. —MB

Oscar Pistorius is released on parole after serving time for murder

The star South African athlete, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013, has always maintained he was acting in self-defense. He said he mistook his partner for a home intruder, shooting her through a bathroom door.

Pistorious was once a global inspirational figure. After having both legs amputated when he was a baby, he became a world-class sprinter, competing with a striking pair of blade-like prosthetics. Not only did he run in the Paralympics, he became the first amputee to compete in the Olympics, at the 2012 games in London.

But, as NPR reports, that life was over for him after Steenkamp, a 29-year-old model, met a violent end in his mansion in Pretoria, South Africa. Though Pistorious was initially convicted of the lesser charge of “culpable homicide,” prosecutors appealed to a higher court, which delivered a verdict of murder. Authorities also tacked on more jail time after complaints that his punishment didn’t fit the crime. He was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison, but is being released at age 37 after serving only about half that term, to spend the remainder being monitored at his uncle’s home, also in Pretoria.

The victim’s mother, June Steenkamp, read a statement opposing Pistorius’s parole at a hearing in November. According to the BBC, she said, in part, “Rehabilitation requires someone to engage honestly with the full truth of his crime and the consequences thereof. Nobody can claim to have remorse if they are not able to engage fully with the truth. If someone does not show remorse, they cannot be considered to be rehabilitated.” —MB

Good News of the Week

The Internet buys a Burger King worker a house

Remember Kevin Ford? Back in June 2022, the Burger King employee posted a video showing off the gifts he’d received for completing 27 years of loyal service at the fast food chain. They included a coffee tumbler, pens, candy, and other bric-à-brac. In his decades on the job, he’d never missed a day of work. Although Mr. Ford was appreciative in the video he posted, the public felt he deserved better.

Mr. Ford’s daughter started a fundraiser, and donations began pouring in. Earlier this week, Mr. Ford gave a tour of the three bedroom, two bath house he bought with the proceeds.

“I want to thank everyone all around the world for what you’ve done for me,” he said. “Now my kids and my grandkids have someplace to come visit me.” Donations have amounted to $450,000 so far and contributions continue to come in. Mr. Ford still works at Burger King, and his attendance record is intact and going strong.

Now that’s commitment. Thank you, internet, for making things right. —EP

Watch of the Week

The Pop-Tarts Bowl may not be the most prestigious contest in the college football bowl game schedule. But it did feature a Pop-Tarts mascot being “toasted” and eaten on live television!