3 Ways My Life Changed After Deleting Social Media

We were sitting across from each other at the kitchen table, fingers at our keyboards and looking at one another as if to ask if the other was ready. “Okay, done,” I said. “Facebook deleted.”

“Same here. Doing Instagram now,” my husband replied.

Deleting our social media accounts together was a decision we had been tossing around for a number of weeks. We were about three months into life with our first baby and knew we wanted a change. My days at home with a newborn were mostly filled with staring at alternating larger or smaller screens while trying to figure out how to be a mother. When my husband got home from work, our mutual exhaustion turned into Netflix binging while the baby slept on our chests. Having the ability to constantly turn something on to keep us occupied made the frantic new parent life feel easier, somehow.

But it wasn’t just the quantity of time spent on the screens that was starting to eat away at us. It was also the content. Much of my time on my phone was spent looking at mom-centric Facebook groups. Many of these groups were filled with women describing their parenting horror stories, from the challenges of having a collicky newborn that refused to sleep to the tragedy and heartbreak of losing a child in a late-term stillbirth. Reading these posts gave me intense anxiety, especially in those early postpartum days.

TikTok and Instagram Reels also kept me hooked, even though I knew they weren’t good for me—short form content is designed to be addictive, and research shows that our attention spans have gotten shorter. Like sugar for the brain, these apps just kept pulling me back in with their hyper-specific demographic targeting that always gave me the right kind of video to keep my attention. Just the mere presence of these apps would spike my daily screen time to embarrassingly high rates, and I found it extremely difficult to resist long scroll-sessions.

My husband struggled similarly with some of these issues, and we began to take a long, hard look at the life we were building in our household. The eroding of our attention-spans, negative emotions sparked by social media content, and the resolution that we wanted better for our budding family culture and the childhood of our daughter led us to the conclusion that it was time for a change.

Now that it’s been a year since I deleted social media, I’m able to see the wide-lens view of how my life has shifted.

01. My daily life has slowed and become more low-tech

In the weeks following our mutual deletion of our social media accounts, my husband and I both turned to making our phones less enticing overall. He switched to a dumbphone, and I changed the settings in my iPhone to restrict apps to just the basics (including no Internet browser!) and made it impossible to download any new ones. I did this by using the Screen Time settings on my iPhone, and I let my husband set the password so I couldn’t change anything on a whim. This essentially made my smartphone into a dumb one. Now, I primarily use it for phone calls, texting, maps, and calendar, but I still enjoy the advantage of having easy access to podcasts and audiobooks.

We also both bought Kindles to check out our library’s ebooks, which solved the problem of having a portable way to do something to pass the time. This was key for me, as I needed something to occupy the long hours spent nursing or holding a sleeping baby. Even though my daughter is now one year old, I am still reading one or two books a week in the small cracks of time, like while she plays independently, during lunch, or before bed. My husband has also regained a voracious reading habit, and many of our nightly discussions revolve around the ideas that we’re reading (or writing) about.

The amount of time I watch television has also steadily decreased. Though I still enjoy it on occasion (especially on sick days), I’ve found that since I made my phone less interesting, I’ve had more desire to do something other than spend time in front of a screen. To be clear, I don’t think it’s wrong to enjoy on-screen media—we didn’t originally set out to watch less TV. But after we made a big change by deleting social media, a gradual organic shift began. The result of deleting social media has been that we live a lower-tech life overall.

To borrow a term from Neil Postman’s Amusing Ourselves to Death, screens are no longer the “command center” of our lives. Though Postman was only speaking of television in his 1985 book, my husband and I had begun to see ourselves in his description of a culture formed around technology. This was the furthest from what we desired for our new family.

02. I began to spend time creating rather than consuming

An obvious effect of ditching social media is that I had a lot more time to be bored in my day, especially since many of my waking hours are spent alone with my toddler who isn’t exactly the best conversationalist yet. Now, instead of scrolling, I’ve taken up multiple pursuits that have enriched my life in a way no Instagram Reel ever could. I bake sourdough bread every week, I’ve learned how to knit, and I spend a lot more time writing than I ever have in the past. Cooking and writing have always been two of my passions, and I’ve been able to devote more time to them than before.

Shifting from a consumption mindset to a creation mindset has been instrumental not only in the quality of my day-to-day life, but also in my mental health. Practicing creativity is proven to have a positive mental impact, and I’ve seen the benefits for myself as I’ve begun to add more creative passions to my life—my focus has improved, and I’ve noticed a decrease in anxiety.

Spending my time doing rather than watching or scrolling is certainly harder than reaching for my phone—but it is also more rewarding. For me, a day spent going on a long walk with my daughter, reading an engaging book, trying out a new recipe, writing an article, and having a connecting conversation with a friend or my husband is a much better day than one spent doom-scrolling on the Internet with the TV going in the background. I’ve had days like the latter, and while they are certainly easier, they aren’t the days I will look back on with fondness in a later season of life.

03. My marriage got even better

Before we deleted social media, we did not even consider the ways that choice would improve our relationship with each other. Though we were already starting in a good place, things somehow got even better once the way we spent our time shifted. We no longer fall into the habit of talking about the same boring topics or family logistics ad nauseam and losing the points of connection that helped us fall in love in the first place.

When we swapped social media for reading and creative projects, it gave us almost too much to talk about. It’s now common for our nightly conversations to last well past bedtime. We usually discuss topics we both get excited about, like education or politics. We trade book recommendations, read favorite quotes aloud, or share the ideas that we’ve been thinking about all day. This is a far more interesting dinner conversation than, “So did you see what so-and-so posted on Instagram?”

Tips for trying this yourself

If the idea of a less hectic and less Internet-fueled life sounds intriguing to you, I say go ahead and try deleting your social media—even just one account at a time, if that’s all you can manage. Consider minimizing your phone’s capabilities, turning your screen to grayscale, or cutting a streaming service. Digital Minimalism by Cal Newport is a great starter guide for those who want to choose a more focused life in an over-saturated tech world, and it helped me to consider what my guidelines were.

See how this feels for a month, as you regain the hours you used to spend consuming content to instead create a more fulfilling life. Let yourself slow down, pour into your relationships, and rekindle those creative passions that have long grown dusty on the shelf. You might just love it.