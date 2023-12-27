Winter Survival Guide: Cozy Up with a Cup of Tea

There’s nothing quite like a hot drink on a cold winter day. And while hot cocoa and coffee make great winter companions, there’s a certain charm to sipping a steaming cup of tea.

In the last few years, interest in tea has grown in the U.S., and coffee shops have begun carrying tea from local or national tea brands. Some cities even have their own tea rooms, where visitors can dive into a tea experience.

But tea can also feel a bit intimidating: Should you choose rooibos or oolong? Black, white, or green? And what is a tisane? If you’re new to tea and are looking for a little guidance, read on.

Where to begin

Stacie Robertson, owner of the Kansas City-based tea shop called Tea Market, saw that many of her customers needed help finding the kind of tea that best fit their tastes. She created a guide that hangs on the wall of the shop and poses two questions: “What do you want to taste?” and “How do you want to feel?”

Stacie Robertson, Tea Market

The best way to figure out what you’d like to taste when it comes to tea is to experience it up close. Some tea shops, like Tea Market, allow you to open sample jars of tea and smell the different flavors. If a tea smells good to you, you can usually buy it by the ounce (which makes about 10 cups of tea) to see if it’s something you like. You might look to see if there are local tea shops available in your community or in a city you plan to visit in the near future.

As you consider what teas smell good, you might begin thinking about the question of how you want to feel. Do you want a tea that relaxes you after a hard day at work? Then perhaps you want an herbal tea (which is technically called a tisane because it is made not with tea leaves, but with herbs and spices, and is therefore caffeine-free) or a rooibos (another tisane).

Do you want the wake-up boost that coffee gives without the intense caffeine buzz? A black tea might be the ticket—black teas have some of the highest caffeine content among teas, but about half the caffeine of coffee. For less-caffeinated tea options, oolong, green, and white teas can be lovely alternatives. I’ve found the green and white teas to carry floral and herbaceous (plant-like) tastes well, while oolongs and black teas are able to hold milk or milk alternatives well.

If you decide on a loose tea, as opposed to tea bags, you will likely need a steeper, which is simply something that holds tea while it brews in the water. I would recommend going for a tea basket or even a tea pot infuser over a tea ball or those cute animal-shaped steepers that hang onto your cup. Good steepers give the tea leaves ample room to expand in the hot water.

Often, your tea will come with brewing directions on the package. For example, a black tea is steeped in boiling water for 3-5 minutes. Green and white teas steep at lower temperatures. To prevent oversteeping (which can create a bitter taste), you might set a timer to help you remember to remove the steeper or tea bag to get the peak flavor.

If you don’t have a tea shop in your area, you can, of course, pick up tea at the grocery store. The selection of all those cute little boxes can be overwhelming, but since they only cost a few dollars each, it doesn’t feel like a huge loss if you don’t like the tea as much as you thought you would.

I’ll tell you that of all the Earl Grey varieties I’ve tried (I’m a huge fan of this flavor), the best tasting for me is the Bigelow brand, which can be found in just about every grocery store. Stores like Target and Barnes and Noble often carry Harney and Sons, a slightly more expensive but still accessible tea bag brand (though this company also sells loose tea). I can still remember the Christmas my dad bought my mom a tin of their Victorian London Fog tea. Guess who used about half the tin over a holiday break?

Opportunities for tasting

There are other ways to participate in the world of tea, too. Perhaps the most accessible is to go to a local coffee shop. Though their tea selection may be limited, some shops have both what I’ll call plain teas (no sugar/milk added; often called “Hot Tea” on menus) and specialty teas (often specifically named on the menu and a bit more expensive because of the addition of milk/sugar). This is a great way to taste different types of tea before you commit to buying it for home use.

As a non-coffee drinker who enjoys coffee shops, the two non-coffee specialty tea drinks that I see most are Chai (sometimes called “Chai Tea Latte” on American menus, though chai means tea) and London Fog. Chai is a spiced black tea that originated in India. It is made in a variety of ways, but some of the common flavors include cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, sugar, and milk. A London Fog (a drink which actually originated in Vancouver) is an Earl Grey black tea with milk, sugar, and sometimes flavors like lavender or vanilla.

If you want to taste ready-made tea in small amounts to find out what you like, consider attending a tea festival. If you’ve ever been to something like a wine tasting, a tea festival bears some resemblance. You are given a tea-tasting cup and are invited to try the teas offered by different vendors who may represent local, national, and/or international tea brands. Often these festivals also offer educational experiences—what teas pair well with foods, how to taste tea like a connoisseur, how to grow your own tea plants. One of these festivals is happening in Chicago in April 2024.

An invitation to slow down

Besides the amazing health benefits tea offers, I think my favorite part of drinking tea is that it offers space for community. You can’t drink tea fast, so the invitation is to linger over this fragrant drink with a good book or a friend.

As you become, if I may, more steeped in the world of tea, you may discover that particular flavors bring up memories—like, for me, how the smoky lapsang souchong black tea that I tried at my first international tea festival experience paired so well with a piece of cheese I was asked to sample alongside it; how my mom and I would end our day with an almond or coconut flavored tea when I lived at home; how I first learned the rules of chess alongside a lavender Earl Grey tea, of which my friend drank three cups. The delightful memories associated with tea certainly make it come alive for me, adding brightness and coziness to the dreary days of winter, and really, all year round.

Editor's Note: Welcome to the Winter Survival Guide. Winter can be hard, so every Wednesday from Dec. 27 through February, we'll be publishing articles that provide inspiration for brightening up these cold, dark days.