Why I’ve Chosen to Make a Career of Motherhood

Before I married my husband, I had little to no desire to have children. I don’t see myself as a particularly nurturing person, and I had minimal experience with infants. I thought having children would be a sacrifice and would change how my husband and I interacted.

After we married, however, I attended a wedding where the invitation said children weren’t welcome for fear of them interrupting the wedding. I observed in our church and its various programs that there was always childcare, and while it gave tired parents a much-needed break, it also communicated that kids were only welcome as long as they didn’t disrupt whatever was going on.

Articles about child-free living kept showing up in my social media feeds and coming up in conversation. Though I don’t remember the specific articles, they generally followed the same basic script: someone would interview people my age about why they were choosing not to have kids, and they gave answers like, “I want to pursue my own happiness,” “I want to keep my money for myself,” and “I’m set on my career.” The more I read, the more I began to notice a theme—in our culture, children seem to be perceived as exhausting, inconvenient, and obstructing women’s goals. I also started noticing how much we’re focused on the present, whether it be the next paycheck, our own pleasures, or what we want to do in our own lives. I started questioning whether that’s the kind of life I really wanted.

My perspective on children began to shift: If adults—who once were babies, then children, then teenagers—are seen as helpful, necessary, and valuable, then shouldn’t children be also? And if everyone just focused on their own immediate desires, would that help us build a future we want to live in? Reflecting on these questions, along with my personal faith convictions about sacrifice and the desires of my husband, motivated me not only to have children, but to become a full-time stay-at-home mom. I made this decision, however, without really understanding how much work it actually was.

Now, after seven years of marriage, my husband and I have four children under age five. We have lived and traveled all over the country, and since my husband is in the Army, I’ve been separated from him for three weeks to nine months at a time.

I’m also a full-time homemaker. I’ve had the privilege of never having to go back to work between kids, and I haven’t needed or wanted to have side hustles, although I know many moms who do these things to provide for their families or fulfill personal passion projects. I used to struggle to see what my role at home really was, but over these past four years with my children, I’ve experienced another life-changing mindset shift.

The way I see it, being a SAHM is a job.

From chaos to peace

Before this mindset shift, I used to get easily overwhelmed whenever I had to do anything concerning the kids or the house by myself. And I made sure everyone in the house knew about how I was feeling by passively sighing, whimpering, or yelling without directly asking for help. After each of our first two babies, I had my husband wake up with me every time I had to nurse at night, just to be awake and be miserable with me, when it might’ve made more sense for him to get a good night’s sleep so that he could better help me during the day. I was basically a toddler myself. I was a mess.

Enter our third child. When he was born, my husband was on three weeks of paternity leave, and during those weeks he was fully in charge of our two toddlers—feeding, diapering, naptime, bathtime, bedtime, etc. I was fully in charge of myself and our newborn son—my own recovery and the baby’s needs were my sole focus. This was the first time we’d ever divided family labor like this. We were stationed at Fort Benning (now Fort Moore), Georgia, at the time, where we knew very few people and had little help with the load of parenting. In addition to these variables, I started reflecting on how I could lean on my faith and see some larger purpose in the work I was doing.

Taking on the full ownership of caring for a child without expecting help from friends or even my husband made a million things click in my brain—I finally realized what I was capable of. No longer bound by waiting for others to assist, I stopped spending energy on being disappointed when they couldn’t meet my expectations. I was limited only by myself, and I could receive help with joy instead of entitlement.

I began to wonder what life would be like if I applied this newfound freedom broadly to my role as a homemaker: what if I tried just owning it all? What if I took on the home and the kids fully, without guessing how my husband would contribute? What if I did it without resentment? What if we better defined our roles and expectations? If the clear division of responsibilities had helped me feel more peace over the short-term, it was worth trying in the long term. And with that, motherhood—and taking care of our home—became my job.

As we began to more clearly define our roles and what we expected from each other, our lives became much happier and more organized. I began to learn how to lean into my strengths and utilize them in improving the functionality and atmosphere of our home. I was no longer constantly disappointed or irritated because of unmet and unrealistic expectations of how home life should be. My communication with my husband became so much clearer as I was operating from a sense of responsibility, instead of a sense of helplessness, in our home.

This shift wasn’t seamless, though. I remember several days where I was so overwhelmed with housework, sick children, and various tasks and appointments and errands, and I was so tempted to call my husband and somehow force him to come home early from work (which he really could not do) that I cried out in prayer, wondering how God was being faithful then. And I consistently remembered a quote by Elisabeth Elliot: “Do the next thing.” Enter a room, meet a need, keep going. I began learning to do the work that was right in front of me, rather than freaking out about other things I couldn’t control. After all, I had a job to do.

Clarity and growth

While viewing stay-at-home motherhood as a job may not work for every mom, it has helped me. There have been so many other moments of growth along the way as I have embraced my new perspective. Here are a few realizations I’ve had:

01. I see the value in my own work ethic. In a job outside the home, I would work to capitalize on my skills and strengths to produce a better product. Similarly, I can work to improve my parenting skills to raise my children to the best of my ability. Just as I would look for professional development opportunities at work, I can seek out older moms, or peers who have strengths in different areas, to learn from. I may not need to show up at an office at a certain time, but I can be on time to playdates and keep my family on a good routine. Just as an office job requires a team-player attitude with coworkers, I can collaborate well with my teammates (my husband and other helpers) and be respectful and considerate of my subordinates (my kids).

02. I find freedom in the clear division of labor. Raising children is absolutely a two-parent job. But when it comes to housework, I’ve found it helpful to have the mindset, “The home is my job; the Army is your job.” I would be confused if my husband expected me to come to his job with him every day to do his work for him. Just as he wouldn’t expect me to do his job, I don’t expect him to do mine. While he does help with the dishes, laundry, and diapers when he’s home—often without me asking—it’s more like an act of love than an everyday rule. Similarly, he welcomes my assistance in making sure his uniforms are clean and preparing coffee and lunch for him. One of the reasons this works so well for us is because he’s gone so much—we don’t have to adjust expectations each time he comes home, and my workload stays more consistent.

The clear expectations have given us more security in our roles than we had before—and even more willingness to help each other and love one another through acts of service.

03. I no longer resent my husband concerning his contribution to the home. Over the years, I’ve often struggled with thinking, “My husband gets to leave the house and do whatever he wants, and I have to stay home with the kids.” But in reality, he can’t just call in sick or take a random day off—or at least, the process to do so is very complicated, and it’s almost not worth going through. He has to do what he’s told—without choice in most things—five to six days a week, ten to twelve hours a day.

On my end, I get to decide what our kids and I will do every day, with virtually no one holding me accountable. No supervisor comes to check on me to make sure I’m meeting a quota, or calls to ensure I’m sticking to the schedule and clocking my hours. I have the power to choose whether to stay home or go out, to watch movies or read books, to complete chores and run errands or to bake and go outside all day. I create our docket for the day out of my own capacity, energy level, and resources. I am my own boss. Coming to this realization helped me find more joy at home, rather than resenting my husband when he walked out the door to start his day.

These past few years, I’ve learned so much about navigating our current phase of life, accepting and embracing my role at home, and appreciating what our life looks like. I still have struggles, and I’ve had to go through a lot of difficulties to learn this lesson, but for me, the change in perspective really makes a difference. I may not get paid in money like a normal job, but I can receive peace in the process, and joy, watching these little humans grow who will one day contribute to society in ways I have yet to see.