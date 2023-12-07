When She Knew: A Walk with His Family

I had been dating him for a month or so. Things were good. He was handsome and thoughtful, intentional and sweet, funny and charming. He was the type of guy I wanted to be with. Things should have been simple and easy, but my anxiety was high.

What if I am dating the wrong person and wasting my time? What if he breaks my heart? What if I break his? Is this really the person that I might spend the rest of my entire life with? Sure, I wanted to be in a good relationship, but darn it, vulnerability and commitment were pretty scary things.

Only one month into this relationship, my mind was twenty steps ahead, trying to control and plan the future, trying to weigh all the risks and benefits of dating this guy. As if that’s how healthy decisions about relationships were made—by analyzing the risks and benefits of investing your heart. I was sabotaging things before they even really began. I was hot and cold and confusing the poor guy!

Then he asked me to go on a walk with his family. It was a fundraising walk to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and help find a cure, a cause that was dearly important to his heart, as I would later learn.

I agreed to the walk because it seemed like a good girlfriend move and I hadn’t met his family yet. We met up in the park and donned bright purple shirts. His mom pulled me into a warm hug and as we all walked together, I found myself pleasantly comfortable and fully invested in both the conversations and the cause.

After the walk, we all went out for pizza. I split a gluten-free, dairy-free pizza (if it can be called that) with my future sister-in-law. I watched my guy talk and joke with his family as we ate. It was incredible to see him love his family so much and to see how they loved him.

As I drove home to my apartment late that afternoon, I remember excitedly, yet peacefully thinking to myself, “I could marry this man.”

And so I did. Four years later, we are planning on going back to the same walk for a cure for Alzheimer’s. This time with a stroller for our daughter.

It turns out, good relationships do indeed take a lot of vulnerability and commitment. But it has been so worth it. While I still get anxiety from time to time, he is right there to hold my hand and comfort me with a kiss. And while there are still moments of confusion and immense suffering—like being by his side when his uncle passed away from Alzheimer’s—the risk of loving is and will continue to be worth it.

Caring about the good of others and putting family first are two qualities that you sometimes get to see in an instant and know they will be there for life.