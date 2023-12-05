What “Home Is Where the Eggs Are” Taught Me About Cooking as a Mom

Like many other women, I’ve experienced a change in my relationship with cooking since the birth of my first child. I used to be able to pop on a podcast and spend hours on a single meal if I wanted to; as a new mom, I quickly found myself chopping vegetables between nursing sessions and singing folk songs to a tiny little person in a bouncer, hoping to win myself enough time to finish boiling pasta.

But it isn’t just the interruptions of parenthood that have transformed the way I think about my time in the kitchen. I also find myself thinking more about the way our meals transform our life together as a family. A 2022 survey by the American Heart Association revealed that 91 percent of American parents notice less stress when their family eats dinner together—something I’ve noticed in my own life, in spite of the way food preparation has changed. I’ve wondered, how might the time we spend at the table influence us in the day-to-day life we share? How might our food serve as a reminder of the people and places who have shaped us?

A similar change occurred in Food Network’s Molly Yeh after she became a mother. Yeh’s first cookbook, Molly on the Range, published back in 2016, is brimming with bold recipes that pay homage to the excitement of her youth. The daughter of a professional musician in the Chicago suburbs, Yeh went on to play percussion at Juilliard and live as a writer in New York City before moving to a Midwestern family farm with her husband. The recipes are infused with flavors from her Jewish and Chinese heritage, as well as from her husband’s Midwestern Scandinavian background. It’s the type of food you might make for holidays, for extravagant parties, or on afternoons when you have several hours to dedicate lovingly to icing a cake.

Six years—and twelve seasons of her hit cooking show, Girl Meets Farm—later, Yeh’s life looks a little different. Her daughter Bernie was born in 2019, and the young family welcomed a second daughter, Ira, in early 2022. And with the advent of motherhood, even Yeh, who cooks for a living, found herself making changes in the kitchen. These changes led to the birth of her newest cookbook, Home is Where the Eggs Are, which was released last year.

This isn’t a cookbook devoted to quick and easy dinner recipes (though there are some). Instead, Yeh takes into account myriad different ways that new parenthood interacts with food:

In my mind, cooking for my family is a bigger picture than just twenty-one individual meals smooshed together to make a week. It’s about good leftover hotdish, simmering stock during nap time to fill the house with cozy smells, babka that Bernie and I baked over the weekend, homemade bread as often as energy allows, and a cake that stays moist for days so we never have to rush to finish it all before it dries out.

Leaving aside the fact that Yeh is clearly more restrained than I am when it comes to cake, I find her approach to cooking and motherhood refreshing. While I was pregnant and in grad school, there was no room for creativity in my approach to the kitchen. I was so sick that I had to sit by an open window while my husband made dinner, lest I catch a whiff of the cooking food. We necessarily settled into a minimalist, efficient posture: Our goal was simply to get a nutritious, tasty meal on the table every night.

Yeh’s new cookbook has helped me bring together structure and novelty in my culinary life. I love the limitations imposed by cooking from a real, print cookbook. I am easily overwhelmed by the vast number of options before me when I scroll for recipe ideas on Pinterest. Home is Where the Eggs Are has been the perfect cookbook for my current season in life, helping me to bring together creativity, care for my family, and often, yes, savviness about time and money. As I’ve integrated more and more of Yeh’s recipes into our weekly meal plans, I’ve taken away a number of lessons that have streamlined my cooking as a mom.

01. Don’t be ashamed to take shortcuts.

I’ve always enjoyed reading cookbooks as though they’re novels (and I’m not alone in this!), but at times they make me feel bad for not having the habits of a gourmet chef. Sometimes I buy frozen veggies, and I usually use pre-minced garlic from a giant Costco container (I know, I know). But these modern conveniences make a difference in helping me get a healthy, home-cooked meal on the table for my family each night.

Even though she’s a professional chef, Yeh gets it. One of the most popular recipes in the book is for Hand-Pulled Noodles with Potsticker Filling Sauce. Someday, I really do hope to make my own hand-pulled noodles. That day isn’t coming anytime soon. So I’m grateful that Yeh included a shortcut, which involves boiling store-bought pappardelle noodles in baking soda. It’s a new family favorite!

02. The fewer the pans, the happier the mom.

Although Yeh doesn’t necessarily prioritize the inclusion of quick meals in Home is Where the Eggs Are, she does provide an abundance of one-pot meals. Cooking through the book has given me a welcome opportunity to keep my Dutch oven in frequent use. After a long day, the last thing my husband and I feel like doing is scouring half a dozen pans. This is where one of Yeh’s signature dishes, the Midwestern “hotdish,” comes in handy. For the uninitiated, I’ll let Yeh explain:

A hotdish is a specific type of casserole that contains a full meal in a dish: veggies, a protein, and a carb element, most famously Tater Tots. It’s all held together by a sauce of some sort, classically a can of condensed creamed soup, but a tomato base is acceptable too. Its charm is in its ability to evoke nostalgia and make you fall in love despite an often mushy and brown appearance. Hotdishes are experts at feeding a large family, bringing comfort to anyone going through a big life event, and staying warm in the oven when [my husband] says it will just take him five minutes to put away the tractor but it actually takes him thirty.

Lacking Midwestern roots (other than a couple years as a young adult in Indiana), I was skeptical. But the hotdish has won me over. In addition to the hotdish recipes in Home is Where the Eggs Are (which include both vegetarian and meat options), we are devotees of Yeh’s Hungarian-inspired Paprikash Hotdish.

03. The freezer is your friend.

Whether you’re preparing for the postpartum period (yours or a loved one’s) or simply anticipating those days when the McDonald’s drive-thru sounds really appealing, you won’t regret building up a store of homemade food for the freezer.

Yeh’s Sweet Potato and Black Bean Freezer Burritos are specifically intended to be frozen, while the hotdish section of the cookbook includes a note on assembling and freezing for consumption at a later date. She also provides directions to make extra food and freeze it—as with her Pumpkin Scone Loaf—when doing so will allow you to use up an ingredient in its entirety. Working the freezer into your weekly cooking habits can serve as both a method of eliminating food waste and an act of kindness for your future self.

04. Take advantage of hidden vegetables.

Yeh’s eldest child is nearly four, so outsmarting picky eaters plays a bigger role in her life than it does in mine (thus far). But as she honestly admits, sometimes we have to convince ourselves (and our husbands) to eat more vegetables, not just our kids. For the days when we’re craving cupcakes and potato chips, it can be helpful to have some recipes up our sleeves that seamlessly incorporate veggies.

I love Home is Where the Eggs Are’s recipe for Turkey Spinach Meatballs; they’re moist and tasty and use up an entire carton of organic spinach from Aldi. Yeh even includes a jazzier version, which involves pocketing the meatballs within buttery biscuit dough and slices of mozzarella cheese. Yum!

This mindset also drives Yeh’s love for breakfast smoothies, and she includes three recipes: Orange Blossom Dream Smoothie, Strawberry Rose Halva Smoothie, and Blueberry Cashew Cookie Smoothie. None of these sounds like the healthiest smoothie in the world, but all of them contain hidden veggies. It’s okay if your smoothies don’t consist entirely of kale; they’re still a great way to get more fruits and vegetables into your diet.

05. Work with the rhythms of your family—not against them.

One of the blessings of being a stay-at-home mom is that I have the room in my schedule for long, hands-free cooking steps, like roasting squash or letting bread rise. Yeh takes this into account when including many recipes that are technically “time-consuming,” but which require little active engagement. These recipes are perfect to get started before a baby’s nap or an outing to the park—and they’ll be waiting for you to pick up where you left off whenever you next have a free moment.

Yeh and her husband, for example, have a longstanding tradition of Pizza Fridays, which translates well into life with small children. Make up the dough to rise before going to bed on Thursday night, and voila! A quick, fun, and nourishing Friday night dinner.

Home is Where the Eggs Are has something in it for every family. I’m allergic to a number of different foods that appear throughout the book, and yet I still found plenty to grace our dinner table. Even aside from the delicious recipes and thoughtful insights on parenthood, it’s simply a beautiful volume (with whimsical illustrations and endpapers by Lisel Jane Asblock). If you’re a mother—new or old—or if you have an appreciation for the intersection of food and family, this book definitely deserves a place on your shelf.