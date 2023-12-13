TikTok-ing My Marriage: Does Trending Advice Actually Work?

TikTok . . . we spend a ton of time on it learning great hacks, tips, and recipes; mindlessly scrolling through the vast array of content; and, in my case, watching videos of adorable seals and puppies. My other favorite category on the app is relationship-related content. As a relationship scientist and therapist (this means I study love and connection from both academic and clinical perspectives), I am fascinated by therapy TikTok.

Therapy TikTok exists largely because of Gen Zers’ desire for information and the ease with which they can discuss their own therapeutic experiences. This can help fight the stigma often associated with mental health and opens an important dialogue about both mental health and available resources. In a world in which there are many barriers to receiving affordable healthcare, including a shortage of mental health providers, finding avenues to connect with clinicians is valuable.

On the other hand, not all information comes from credible or licensed sources. As we become more comfortable discussing mental health and seeking out resources, we need to learn to separate fact from carefully curated fiction and to develop a mechanism to filter out misinformation and just plain bad advice. By being discerning content consumers, we can be sure to only enact what we have properly vetted.

How helpful is TikTok advice?

I was curious as to how some of the most popular social media trends can apply to real-world relationships. While some trending content focuses on finding a match and some focuses on evaluating your partner, all have the same underlying goal: to determine if you have found or have a good, quality connection.

I conducted an informal social “experiment” with my unsuspecting husband. To do this, I viewed currently trending relationship-related content and planned to employ it on my next date night. The goal was to weave the suggestions into the date as organically as possible, so as to elicit my husband’s honest reactions and enable me to evaluate the utility of the advice.

Flirt, pivot, plan

The TikTok advice that I chose to include on my date was the triangle method, the bird test, and the relationship performance improvement plan (PIP). These were chosen because they are currently trending on social media, and as a result, are receiving quite a bit of media attention. Additionally, based on viewing the content, I was able to determine that they were either grounded in scientific principles or were science adjacent.

The triangle method is a flirting approach meant to help you attract and express interest in a potential partner. A person focuses on their partner’s left eye, shifts to their right eye, looks down at their mouth, and returns back to their left eye again, thereby creating a triangle, but never staring at one spot for more than three seconds.

Eye contact can benefit a relationship, and studies have shown that gazing into each other’s eyes enhances interpersonal connection. Eye contact enhances attraction and trust, and it communicates to your conversation partner that you are engaged with what they are saying. That being said, eye contact requires vulnerability. In your desire to communicate interest and create intimacy, you don’t want to put someone in an uncomfortable situation.

The bird test, which examines a partner’s responsiveness, is when a person may say, “Oh, look at that woodpecker,” to see how their partner reacts. This is what we call a bid, or request for connection. Bids can be verbal (like the example given) or nonverbal (like making a move to hold your partner’s hand).

A person can turn toward their partner and engage with them when a bid is sent, simply ignore the bid, or turn away from them by choosing to focus on something else. Turning toward a partner’s bid obviously enhances the connection between the two.

The relationship PIP is similar to an employee PIP: One party identifies a potential issue and creates a plan for addressing it, complete with clear goals and guideposts. A PIP creates a power dynamic that can work in an office, but can easily lead to an unhealthy dynamic in a personal relationship.

Instead of initiating PIPs, I encourage my clients to do check-ins with their partners. This is a time in which people can discuss what’s on their minds, connect with each other, and focus on the status and strength of their partnership. The goal is that both partners reflect on the relationship, openly and honestly share their feelings, and assess progress over time.

Advice in action

After drinks were served at an Italian restaurant on a Saturday night, I made sure my husband was looking at me, and then hit him with the triangle method. Left eye, right eye, mouth, left eye. I felt empowered and confident, as if I was in charge of shifting us into a space of passionate connection until he asked me if I was feeling okay. He said I was looking at him funny and wanted to know if there was something wrong.

Perhaps I stared too long? Maybe I should have started with the right eye instead? Either way, my attempts at signaling passion apparently signaled intensity. I shook the thought off, didn’t say anything, and returned to what I hoped was my normal level of eye contact, communicating interest without boring a hole into his head.

On to the bird test. Seated close to the window, I noticed a classic car drive by. I was maybe too excited to implement the next tip, and shouted, “Look at that car!” unintentionally aiming the bird test at both my husband and the restaurant’s other patrons.

Nonetheless, it did work on my husband, who is very interested in cars and, unlike me, knows a lot about them. He looked out the window, and our conversation pivoted as he shared facts about the make and model of the car. Unfortunately, what began as me trying to engage him in conversation turned into me zoning out. I reminded myself that because this is important to him, it is important to me. With renewed energy and focus, I chimed in discussing cars as they passed by. Success!

Now, for the trickiest trend to incorporate into the date: the PIP. I wanted to be careful not to heavy-hand this one and shift us from a date to a lecture. Rather than put my husband on a plan, which would alter the power dynamic in a way that I wasn’t comfortable with, I decided to bring up a topic that was in need of some refinement: figuring out how to manage the roles and responsibilities in our house while heading into a busy holiday season. This veered from the trend (which would require me to assign him benchmarks) to us discussing how we could work together, and as such turned into more of a joint PIP. The conversation was productive, goals were outlined, and a plan was put into place. I count this as a semi-success as the trend was adapted prior to being implemented.

Take it or leave it

The trends enhanced our date night. They led to greater connection and sparked important conversations. But this does not mean that people should employ whatever they see in the content they are viewing. It is important to be discerning. Investigate the source of the content: Does the person have relationship-related credentials or cite other sources who do? Or is this anecdotal evidence based upon one person’s lived experience?

While the latter may make for interesting content, it may not apply to you or your relationship, and it may not be sound advice. What’s more, trending tips and techniques should never be implemented in a time of crisis or when dealing with a serious mental health issue, as this requires the support of a professional.

If exercised with caution and to enhance an already solid relationship, trending tips may have the potential to strengthen a partnership. At the very least, they make for a fun conversation with your partner. In my social experiment, my partner and I later discussed the trends and their impact after their implementation (turns out, he did suspect I was up to something).

While there is little control over what goes viral, we do have control over how we behave with one another. As a clinician, I advise those looking to employ tips to strengthen their relationship to have a proactive conversation with their partner about them first. This way both people are on the same page and can further refine the relationship tips to meet their unique needs.