The Strength of Hidden Desire: Elinor Dashwood as a Heroine of Mature Love

This summer I had the immense pleasure of revisiting Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, one of my favorite novels. In my childhood, the primary appeal lay in the beauty of the Regency era that it exemplifies and in the endearing characters. But now in my mid-twenties, the development of these characters holds me captive—especially the growth in Elinor and Marianne Dashwood throughout the novel and how it mirrors my own growth into womanhood.

What it means to be authentically human

Austen describes Marianne as an impulsive romantic whose sorrows and joys “could have no moderation.” In contrast, her sister Elinor possesses wisdom beyond her years, with faculties of prudence and judgment that do not eradicate her feelings so much as tame and govern them.

As a woman with similar inclinations to Marianne, I have great sympathy for her devotion to poetic beauty. There was something almost irresistible about the kind of romances I encountered as an adolescent, when the lover waits below the window of his beloved all night, merely hoping to catch a glimpse of her shadow. These dramatic imitations gave me the false impression that to be truly human, I needed to feel as much as possible, even at the expense of common sense or a good night’s sleep.

But the part of me that aspires to be more like Elinor now recognizes that to be truly human means to see our feelings as invitations to be masters of ourselves and respect the free will of others. Feelings are incredibly powerful gifts, and we’re meant to harness them, but only in a way that serves a higher purpose instead of our own self-exaltation.

Hiddenness as a strength of the interior life

The conception of a means by which one might regulate her emotions is as foreign to Marianne as it was to me when first navigating romance. But Elinor shows herself to be the exemplar of this virtue by preserving her romantic interests within her own sphere of thought and feeling, refusing “to speak of [them] to a single creature.”

Elinor’s silence shows a composed resilience that is nothing short of heroic. After she receives the repeated attention of Edward Ferrars, circumstances compel them to part ways before he can confirm this attention with any concrete intention. Elinor’s call to resilience only increases when she learns of his private engagement to Lucy Steele. Confined to strict confidence, she must keep this wrenching secret concealed even from her own family.

When the truth becomes public, Elinor finally tells Marianne that she has been in possession of it for some time. Her resolve and self-control fill Marianne with awe, and she replies with an accusation of near-stoicism in her sister.

But Marianne mistakes a hidden heart for a nonexistent one and fails to realize this kind of heart is no less genuine for its subtle confinement within the delicate but impenetrable walls of Elinor’s interior life. A woman who arranges and orders her feelings temperately, and therefore treats them with the dignity they deserve, does not feel any less than the woman who surrenders her heart completely to her passions, allowing them to hold her interior life in captivity. I would venture to say that the first woman feels even more genuinely than the second, or at the very least more finely and authentically.

In my own relationships, when I have chosen to take a step back by letting the man take the lead, giving him space when he needed it, or making the best of a rejection, I would not say that I was refusing to feel. Rather, I was channeling my feelings in a way that respected the freedom of my partner to make his own choices, despite how much I wanted to control the circumstances.

Marianne also grows and matures through her hardships and heartbreaks, so that by the end of the novel the author has molded her inclinations to strike the delicate balance between passion and reason.

A different kind of happiness

At one point in the story, Marianne confides to her mother that “I could not be happy with a man whose taste did not in every point coincide with my own.” In Willoughby, she finds this coincidence. His poetic heart proves to be a near replica of hers, but he also drags her down into indulgence, impropriety, and self-absorption. This kind of similarity only draws her further into herself, exacerbates her weaknesses, and brings her profound grief and regret.

It is not until she finds an unexpected but transformative love in the mature and seasoned Colonel Brandon that Marianne realizes her happiness does not depend on finding someone who mirrors her own temperament in every way, but who can take the raw elements of her sentiments and feelings and direct them to their true fulfillment. I have found such a contrast to be fruitful and life-giving in my own experience, when a person with different insight and motivations than my own lifted me out of myself, inspired me to become a better person, and helped me strive for goals I never thought I could achieve on my own. Sometimes these people did not possess the same outward characteristics as other personalities who held my attention with a surface-level appeal. But with time, they proved themselves to be men of great depth, who also helped me realize my own worth and elevate my creativity to noble purposes.

Similarly, Marianne discovers that the love Willoughby had for her, however passionate, thrilling, and consuming it may have been, only bore the appearance of permanence and fidelity. And even this appearance eventually crumbled.

But it was only in the misery of losing Willoughby that Marianne could conceive of a different kind of happiness—perhaps not so thrilling, but far more meaningful because it was proven with time, gentleness, and sacrifice—a love so pure and devoid of self-interest, that it waited patiently and respected her freedom while she loved another. In her marriage to Colonel Brandon, her former desires were not obliterated, but redirected to find their rest in a masculine heart of far more strength and integrity than any she had loved before.

In contrast to the beginning of the novel, when Marianne lacks the desire to command her first inclinations, now she can command not only herself but her own household and family. A new woman has thus emerged, one who allows her sufferings and life lessons to mold her desires into what they were originally meant to be.

The silent power of sacrificial love

The lesson that required much suffering for me and Marianne to learn was already present within Elinor throughout her journey of falling in love with Edward and accepting the reality that he might never reciprocate her regard.

In Elinor’s painful season of romantic uncertainty, there was no chocolate ice cream readily available in which to drown her sorrows, and no Netflix providing the BBC dramas that give so much comfort to the hurting women of our day. The premature death of her father and the maturity of Elinor’s own capabilities compelled her to take on his responsibilities and give her mother and sisters the care he could no longer provide. Instead of blindly enslaving her affections to the fantasies of someday being loved, she only thought of preserving her family from unnecessary pain.

But by the end of the story, it is clear that Elinor’s feelings are no less strong and authentic for being hidden. When she realizes that Edward is finally free to marry her, she runs out of the room and releases a flood of joyful tears. This explosion of relief and happiness proves that she is no stranger to the strength and depth of human emotions, but rather shows these emotions in the times that call for them.

Elinor Dashwood thus gives us a model for romantic moderation, because she respects the delicate feelings of both herself and the man who holds her interest. In so doing she also offers us an image of true, selfless romance. This virtue does not seek to control circumstances beyond our determination, but recognizes that every human relationship holds the variability of another’s life, with his or her own secrets, feelings, and the freedom to act—or not act—in ways that may satisfy our longings or keep them waiting.

In her patient receptivity to Edward’s circumstances and the private workings of his heart, Elinor shows us how to relate to the people we love—not as objects to possess at the risk of losing our own identities, but with a reverence for their presence in our lives as gifts, freely given and freely received.