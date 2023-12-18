Skip to main content
Simple Tutorials for Holiday Makeup on a Budget

Simple Tutorials for Holiday Makeup on a Budget

Highlight the natural beauty of your eyes, lips, and face with these tips.

Highlight the natural beauty of your eyes, lips, and face with these tips.

While we all have our own unique holiday traditions, one thing likely rings true for all of us: There are lots of gatherings to attend. And all those social events means extra time spent getting ready—choosing a festive outfit, styling our hair, and putting on makeup.

One of the first things your loved ones will see when you enter the room is your beautiful face. Whether you feel it or not, you’ve got intrinsic beauty—no makeup required. But if you enjoy wearing makeup, whether every day or only on special occasions, the holidays can be a fun time to try something a little different.

Here are my top three tips for showcasing your intrinsic beauty on a budget, just in time for all those parties.

Eyes

Keeping it simple is the master key for this season. Rather than spending time layering on multiple eyeshadows, I recommend three staple beauty products: an eyebrow pencil in a shade that matches your eyebrow hairs, a black liquid eyeliner or one that contains a little bit of shimmer, and multiple coats of mascara on your top and bottom lashes.

Lips

To give depth, after putting on a darker plum, red, or dark pink lip color, apply a lighter shade of lipstick to the center of your lips. If you’re on a tight budget and don’t have the margin to splurge on a new color, I recommend using an eyeshadow—trust me, it works!

Face

For lengthy holiday events, I highly recommend using a facial primer in order to extend the wear of your foundation and other beauty products. If you have dry skin, primer provides more moisture, but even if you have oily skin, don’t skip this step—primer helps your makeup feel comfortable on your face and prevents cracking, streaking, and separating all evening long. My favorite budget-friendly primer for oily skin is milk of magnesia. For anyone with dry skin, opt for a hydrating facial primer—any drugstore brand would work.

After your primer, apply a foundation or face powder that matches the skin tone of your neck—this provides a clean facial canvas. You are a work of art, after all! As with the primer, there’s no need to spend a large amount—I recommend drugstore brands that give medium to full-coverage.

After applying foundation, your skin tone is even, but on camera, it will appear flat and without depth—something you definitely don’t want to happen in all those holiday photos. To retain your face’s three-dimensional structure and highlight your features, add depth by contouring your forehead, your cheek, and your jawline using a brush or beauty blender. You may also use a pressed powder that is one to two shades darker than your skin tone.

You can do all of these looks with your favorite products, and on your budget. That being said, if you like having recommendations, here are some of my favorites

As you get ready, remember this: You’re already beautiful. Makeup isn’t there to “edit” you—the way we see it, it’s a way to unveil and enhance the features you already have. 

drugstore-slider
Style + Beauty

Affordable Makeup Essentials from Your Local Drugstore

By Jina Huh
davon-smith-VKtBDgIEA6o-unsplash
Style + Beauty

Bring on the Sparkle: Style Inspiration for a Glitzy New Year’s Eve

Celebrate with playful touches, whether subtle or eye-catching

By Blanca Thérèse Morales
raphael-lovaski-DEuob2v77wI-unsplash
Style + Beauty

How “Project Pan” Is Promoting Creativity in Beauty and Helping the Environment

A conscious approach to beauty

By Monica Burke
eye-shadow-slider
Style + Beauty

This Trick Will Help You Find the Right Eye Shadow For Your Eye Color

Wear colorful eye shadow and still pull off a natural look (yes, it's possible!).

By Jen Navaro
day-to-night-slider
Style + Beauty

Transform Your Makeup From Day to Night in 3 Easy Steps

With these tricks you won't have to re-do all your makeup after work before your evening plans.

By Jen Navaro
121817_Holiday Makeup Tutorials That Will Dress Up Any Outfit_1200x620_v1
Style + Beauty

Holiday Makeup Tutorials That Will Dress Up Any Outfit

Perfect for that last-minute party invite!

By Elizabeth Rich
StyleThumbnail_01232024 (1)
Last-Minute Looks

Last-Minute Looks: A Quick 5-Step Makeup Routine

An easy tutorial for the woman on the go

By Elizabeth Flood
metallic-eye-slider
Style + Beauty

Update Your Party Look With a Metallic Smokey Eye: Video Tutorial

By Janet Sahm Easter