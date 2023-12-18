Simple Tutorials for Holiday Makeup on a Budget

While we all have our own unique holiday traditions, one thing likely rings true for all of us: There are lots of gatherings to attend. And all those social events means extra time spent getting ready—choosing a festive outfit, styling our hair, and putting on makeup.

One of the first things your loved ones will see when you enter the room is your beautiful face. Whether you feel it or not, you’ve got intrinsic beauty—no makeup required. But if you enjoy wearing makeup, whether every day or only on special occasions, the holidays can be a fun time to try something a little different.

Here are my top three tips for showcasing your intrinsic beauty on a budget, just in time for all those parties.

Eyes

Keeping it simple is the master key for this season. Rather than spending time layering on multiple eyeshadows, I recommend three staple beauty products: an eyebrow pencil in a shade that matches your eyebrow hairs, a black liquid eyeliner or one that contains a little bit of shimmer, and multiple coats of mascara on your top and bottom lashes.

Lips

To give depth, after putting on a darker plum, red, or dark pink lip color, apply a lighter shade of lipstick to the center of your lips. If you’re on a tight budget and don’t have the margin to splurge on a new color, I recommend using an eyeshadow—trust me, it works!

Face

For lengthy holiday events, I highly recommend using a facial primer in order to extend the wear of your foundation and other beauty products. If you have dry skin, primer provides more moisture, but even if you have oily skin, don’t skip this step—primer helps your makeup feel comfortable on your face and prevents cracking, streaking, and separating all evening long. My favorite budget-friendly primer for oily skin is milk of magnesia. For anyone with dry skin, opt for a hydrating facial primer—any drugstore brand would work.

After your primer, apply a foundation or face powder that matches the skin tone of your neck—this provides a clean facial canvas. You are a work of art, after all! As with the primer, there’s no need to spend a large amount—I recommend drugstore brands that give medium to full-coverage.

After applying foundation, your skin tone is even, but on camera, it will appear flat and without depth—something you definitely don’t want to happen in all those holiday photos. To retain your face’s three-dimensional structure and highlight your features, add depth by contouring your forehead, your cheek, and your jawline using a brush or beauty blender. You may also use a pressed powder that is one to two shades darker than your skin tone.

You can do all of these looks with your favorite products, and on your budget. That being said, if you like having recommendations, here are some of my favorites.

As you get ready, remember this: You’re already beautiful. Makeup isn’t there to “edit” you—the way we see it, it’s a way to unveil and enhance the features you already have.