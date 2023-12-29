New Year, Authentic You: Making Resolutions that Reflect Who You Are

Happy new year from Verily!

A new year feels like a clean slate—a chance to start fresh on building good habits, overcoming vices, or trying different things. But it can also come with a lot of pressure as we’re bombarded “new year, new you” messaging.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces on starting a new year, including overarching strategies, ideas for specific resolutions, and stories of people who have kept their resolutions.

On making and keeping resolutions

Excerpt: Ah, the excitement of a brand new year and the promise of a fresh start!

The most popular resolutions, according to the University of Scranton, include losing weight, enjoying life to the fullest, and falling in love. All are worthy pursuits. And I see plenty of people pursuing new goals throughout the year when I counsel patients in my practice. But as we plan all this self-improvement, we have to look deeply at what will really make us the best versions of ourselves.

Sometimes our resolutions can come at the expense of accepting and celebrating who we are today. Thinking about things that could be better or ways we could be happier can sometimes be a way of ignoring the good things we have now. Read more >>

Excerpt: If you read lots of articles on New Year’s resolutions—and I will admit that I do—you might think that no one keeps these promises. Look at the proportion of people who quit by February! Why bother?

Certainly some people do give up, or take their lives in different directions. But as a resolutions fan, I know it’s quite possible to stick with pledges I’ve made to myself. For instance, I wanted to run at least a mile every day in 2017, and I did.

What is true is that keeping resolutions requires being careful about making them. If you hurriedly jotted a few big-picture goals down on January 1, you might find yourself already struggling to materialize them. If so, take a minute to re-evaluate the plan before any more time goes by. Using these seven strategies can make success possible in the 11 months still to come. Read more >>

Excerpt: I think what has always appealed to me about the beginning of a new year is the underlying feeling of hope—that this year will be better than last year, that new things are on the horizon, that anything could happen. This year, I’m letting that hope come to the forefront, because I think it’s more important than resolutions.

At their best, dreams, goals, and plans are an embodiment of hope. But at their worst, they’re an illusion of control. Sometimes I approach a new phase in life determined to make it work for me, setting myself unrealistic expectations and pushing myself incredibly hard to make things happen. If 2020 didn’t teach us anything else, it taught us that sometimes we just don’t have control.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t be hopeful. As I look forward to 2021, I’m trying to think in terms of hopes rather than plans. Read more >>

Resolution inspiration

Excerpt: As we begin the new year, we look forward to invigorating changes, from breathing new life into our relationships or careers to tackling personal goals.

At the top of the list for many of us is a promise to improve our appearances. According to recent statistics, 45 percent of Americans cite losing weight or getting “in shape” as their resolution for the new year, so we are not alone if we gravitate toward health and fitness when resolving to improve our lives.

But this is not the only form of personal development—and it is far from the most important. There are myriad ways to enrich our lives that transcend eliminating sugar or joining a gym. This month, challenge yourself to devise resolutions that cultivate growth in areas beyond your physical health and shape. To inspire conversation and reflection on this topic, here is a list of fifteen non-diet, non-fitness New Year’s resolution ideas. Read more >>

Excerpt: If you’re anything like me, taking stock of your love life typically means telling yourself to go on more dates. But this is far easier said than done, which brings us to another common dating game plan: go online.

Trouble is, dating well requires a lot more than a bigger pond and more fish. Dating and pursuing the goal of marriage intentionally means unlearning a few bad habits and setting goals for yourself that are healthy.

To give you a little inspiration, I reached out to some of my friends who are actively dating to find out what their resolutions are for the New Year. Here’s what they (and you!) might find beneficial in the year ahead. Read more >>

Excerpt: In Make Something Good Today by HGTV Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier, Erin shares that for eight years straight, she kept an online journal as a way to document the best thing that happened each day. Doing so altered her life in an unexpected way. She writes, “Writing was a performative act; I wasn’t just passively recording what happened but also actively choosing what had happened. On bad days, I’d consciously try to search out the positive or make good things happen so I wouldn’t be empty-handed at night when it came time to write. In this way, the practice has changed my life.”

Inspired by the Napiers, I’ve resolved to incorporate gratitude into my life more, but I know I’ll need some help. It’s easy to talk about being grateful, but it can be difficult to make that mental shift, especially when challenges arise. So, I did a little research on concrete ways to keep track of daily, weekly, or monthly gratitude. The ideas I found are creative, practical, and relatively simple. Read more >>

Excerpt: Before ever putting pen to paper and getting carried away with lofty ideas concerning how much you want to read this year, it’s important to open your calendar and take a few things into consideration. Are there certain months or weeks during the year where you are particularly busy and would have little to no time for reading—for example, busy weeks of work, holidays, a wedding, or a major life event (such as having a baby)? Write those down—take each one into consideration.

There is nothing more discouraging than setting a goal and not reaching it; so, it’s essential that your reading goals be just as realistic as your health and fitness goals. Do you have time for a book a month? A book every other month? Two or three books a month? Take the time to thoughtfully consider the amount of books you’d realistically like to complete, and give yourself the permission to be flexible. Read more>>

Excerpt: After indulging at the holidays, many of us are ready to go all in on healthy new habits to start off the New Year on the right foot. Sugar cleanses, meal plans, discounted gym memberships—’tis the season for restarting healthy habits. While there may not be a massive ad campaign behind it, the New Year is a great time to start another healthy habit: charting your monthly cycle.

Charting lets you see the impact that neurochemicals have on your reproductive and endocrine organs, according to the Fertility Appreciation Collaborative to Teach the Science (FACTS). Hormonal fluctuations produce physical signs that you can observe and record to understand your unique patterns. These hormonal changes affect a whole lot more than fertility (though that’s important, too!). Now is as good a time as ever to become familiar with these signs. Here’s why. Read more >>

Resolution success stories

Excerpt: Last year was wild in a lot of ways, one of the more surprising of which, personally, is that I kept my New Year’s resolution. I concocted this plan a day or so into the new year, but from January 4, 2021 onward, I exercised to a short Pilates video every single weekday.

I went into this resolution with 1) the notion that I needed a goal to commit to exercise (in the past, it’s been finishing a road race or reaching a healthy number on the scale) and 2) the expectation that I wouldn’t make it the whole year.

Partway through the year, I started to see that I might, in fact, keep to my plan for 2021 and might even extend into 2022. Read more>>

Excerpt: The upcoming New Year provided an excellent excuse to begin a new reading habit. So as the year's end approached, I put together a simple spreadsheet with fifty-two slots and sent out a call on social media for aid. The response was deafening—dozens of friends recommended over one hundred books and authors, some familiar, most new. One December afternoon, I curled up and spent some delightful hours going through all the titles and carefully selecting the ones that would go into the weekly spreadsheet.

To be honest, I didn't think the resolution would stick. I've really struggled to maintain regular activities like journaling or letter-writing in the past. But, to my surprise, it has stuck, so much so that I plan to extend this year's practice into a regular annual habit. Even when I've missed a week or two due to tests, travel, or just plain laziness, the allure of all those enthralling books and what they have to offer has drawn me back every time. Read more >>

Excerpt: I’m no stranger to annual self-improvement challenges. I declared 2012 the “Year Of No New Things,” shopping only at secondhand stores for the whole year. This year, I set out to compete in one race every month, a goal that I completed just last week with one final, muddy 10K trail race.

Both challenges have changed me in profound—and profoundly unexpected—ways. When I opted out of traditional commerce in 2012, I expected that I might experience a wake-up call about my spending habits or grow generally disenchanted by consumer culture. I wasn’t wrong; both of those things happened. What changed me most, though, is the deeply introspective realization that new things don’t really improve my life because I am already enough. Read more >>