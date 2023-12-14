Making of a Mom: From Shaming to Showing Up

My head hangs as I sullenly step off the volleyball court. I somehow find my way to the bench, fighting to see through blurred tears. I’ve lost our team a slew of points in the past few minutes. I wish I could crawl under the bench and escape the hundreds of disappointed eyes in the bleachers burning holes into my back.

I quickly steal a glance toward the exit. The person that matters most is making a bee line for an escape. My mother can’t bear the sight of my pathetic performance on the volleyball court today. This is nothing new.

During my stint as a competitive volleyball player, my mother swiftly left the gym whenever I struggled. She couldn’t handle the disappointment it brought up for her, as if she were on trial. In these moments I let down not only my team, but also my mother.

Wasn’t she supposed to be there for me? A shoulder to cry on? A warm presence to wrap myself up with when I had a bad day or a bad game? Instead, we played our roles of cat and mouse: my mother, always running away from emotion; me, trying to catch up, wondering why I couldn’t make her happy.

I was recruited to the role of caring for my mother’s feelings at a fragile stage of life. It was impossible to comprehend this codependent dynamic in my young, tender heart, so I played right into her hand.

Over time, I linked arms with shame, and believed there was something profoundly wrong with me. I would never be good enough for my mom. I would never be good enough for myself.

Becoming a mother

I lie motionless, trying not to wake my husband, as I cradle my restless heart well past midnight. I attempt to fathom the four-week-old baby we just learned of earlier that day. I feel overwhelmed, pondering how I could ever become a supportive, validating mother. It seems impossible. I fear I will follow diligently in my mother’s footsteps.

My husband nudges me and says, “Don’t worry, I’m awake too. How are you doing?”

Without delay, I release a waterfall of despair about how I will fail miserably as a mom to this baby. When things get hard, will I simply scramble to find the nearest exit? Motherhood seems like a garment I will try on, but will forever fail to fit. To me, this moment feels like the end of the world.

What my husband proceeds to say is profound: He knows my tenacity. He knows I will work hard to learn how to encourage and uplift our child. He whispers ever so gently that when our child has a bad volleyball game, I will say, “I’m here. I bet you’re disappointed. Your feelings are okay. And I’m proud of you no matter what.”

He knows I can blossom into a loving, present, attentive mother. The trick is learning to believe the same for myself.

Breaking the cycle

My oldest son has yet to play volleyball, but he sure plays a fierce game of Magna-tiles.

“I can’t do it! I’m the worst! I quit!” his voice echoes from the other room. Then, without fail, I hear a sudden crash, like glass shattering upon the floor.

My son has tediously donated his blood and sweat to his magnetic fortress for the past few hours. Now, instead of walls and terraces, a colorful sea of tiles lines our hallway. He flees to his room, leaving a cloud of frustration in his wake.

I add another crash to the running tally in my head. My son holds a fierce loyalty to perfectionism. For him, it is easier to destroy his creation than look upon something less than perfect.

Minutes later, when my son’s storm has calmed, I join him, gently cup his shoulder with my hand, look into his eyes, and say, “Hey buddy, I’m here.”

He collapses into my lap, limbs sprawled every which way. As he sinks his head into my chest, I feel his heart sink too. His disappointment is palpable.

We take big breaths together. I listen to his big feelings for a while. Then, as if on cue, I whisper, “It is so frustrating when we fail. I know how that feels. And I am so proud of you for trying.”

As I lock eyes with my son and affirm this truth, shame slowly inches out of the room. In that moment, as I endorse that he is enough, I feel equally enough as a mother—his mother. Shame has no place in this space.

Practicing perseverance

I don’t always show up in the exact way my child needs, but I do try to always show up. Brené Brown, well-known shame guru, hits the bullseye when she says in Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead: “The willingness to show up changes us. It makes us a little braver each time.”

What if we actually believed this? What if we set out to do this in our daily lives? What if—as we simply take baby steps forward—bravery builds by leaps and bounds?

As I show up as a supportive presence for my children, I realize I can bear their feelings as they sort through their disappointments. I deliver compassion even when their worlds spiral out of control.

In the throes of parenthood, I learned to be present with my feelings, embrace mistakes, and try and try again. As a mother, I was challenged to release my faithful friendship with shame.

I have realized I am good enough for my kids. And now I can say I am good enough for myself, too.

