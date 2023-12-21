Making of a Mom: A Child's Wonder

I can’t say I entirely miss the infant stage. With my son, there were far too many days covered in sour spit-up, and far too many nights with fewer than four hours of sleep. But as our four-month-old daughter grows, I’m finding there are certain things I miss: tears that stop falling as soon as they see Mom; the assurance that when you put them down, you’ll find them in the same place. No suspicious silences as something is methodically destroyed in secret.

Unlike infants, toddlers are relentless. They are little agents of chaos and emotion, unfettered by silly logic. Then again, there is joy for me in sharing my toddler’s joy—in seeing the world anew through my child’s eyes.

How often I rush through my days, always thinking about the next task to be accomplished, or how to use my time most efficiently. It can feel like torture to go at the pace of my two-and-a-half-year-old. Not only are his legs short, his attention span is even shorter. We don’t walk so much as dart from one item of interest to the next, zig-zagging our way in fits and starts. Often it would be easier and quicker to carry him. But then, we wouldn’t get to delight in watching a toad hop for the first time, and I wouldn’t be given smashed handfuls of dandelion heads. In the pocket of my winter coat, I still treasure a smooth black rock he gave me a year ago. He promptly forgot, moving onto something new. I didn’t forget, and keep it as a reminder of the joy of discovery and the desire to share that joy with others.

It can be hard, with thirty years of life and the internet at my fingertips, to remember the wonder of seeing something for the first time. I do remember sitting spellbound at the circus as a young child, marveling at the unbelievable size of the elephants. I’m pretty sure my jaw was literally hanging open, and I was so absorbed that I lost myself in the wonder of it. It is a good thing that breathing is subconscious, because I wouldn’t have breathed otherwise!

I try to recall that wonder, as we stop to stare at a turtle in the water for five minutes, commenting on every bubble and every paddle of its feet, as my family strolls on ahead. I try to remember the excitement of my own childhood, and not being able to contain myself, as he picks every ripe and unripe strawberry from the garden. With a whole world full of new wonders to discover, with a garter snake literally on our doorstep, it should be no surprise that it can be difficult to wind down and take a nap.

When you’re two and a half, every day could easily be the best or the worst day of your entire life. There are only 1,000 or so days to choose from, after all! How fortunate I am that the worst thing to happen to my child was weaning from his pacifier (though it was a hellish week for us all). How fortunate I am to watch my child’s excitement in first deliberating over which color of toothbrush to choose and then in announcing to Dad that he had picked out a new toothbrush. May I share my joy with others so easily!

These are the things I try to remember, when the cup falls to the floor the fifth time that meal, or when the blocks are underfoot again. Every time he wakes his baby sister from her nap, I try to remember his breathless, “See her!” when we brought her home for the first time.

Having a toddler seems to mean doing the same things twenty times a day, every day. A mindless, frustrating, repetitive cycle: cooking meals that end up on the floor, trying to convince a busy toddler to go potty, reading the same five books, wiping up endless spills. In that environment even breathless wonder gets old and the most stalwart patience is worn thin.

“That’s nice, but Mom has to finish the dishes.” How many times a day do I brush him off like that, when he’s inviting me to share in his life. Motherhood is exhausting, no doubt—mentally, emotionally, and physically. But watching the wonder in my child as he discovers the world around him gives me something to cherish on difficult days. It is a ray of sunlight peeking through the dreary clouds of repetition. Let me never crush his spirit of discovery in my quest to have a tidy home and a tidy life!

