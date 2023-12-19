Let Go of Control When Playing with Kids

I spend a lot of time playing. Though I haven’t yet been blessed with children of my own, I regularly interact with children in my speech therapy practice and babysitting. For a long time, that meant frequently engaging in power struggles over how to “properly” play with toys.

When a child interacted with a toy like one of those big wooden Melissa and Doug puzzles in an unorthodox way, I was more likely to redirect them than to encourage their creativity. It sounded something like this: “No, puzzle pieces aren’t for clapping. Puzzle pieces go in the puzzle. Put it here. No, stop clapping it. Here, let me show you—ouch! No, we don’t throw puzzle pieces.”

That resulted in quite a few fights, each leaving me feeling exhausted and underappreciated.

Since pivoting my technique toward child-directed play—in other words, following a child’s lead during imaginative play—I’ve come to appreciate the infinite possibilities of a child’s imagination. Not only is there a lot less crying, but play time is also more enjoyable for all of us.

Whether you’re a mom, a nanny, or an aunt vying for “fun aunt” status, understanding child-directed play can help you deepen your bond with children, value other perspectives, and have more fun in the process.

The difference between adult-directed and child-directed play

When I expect a child to follow directions during play, that’s adult-directed play. Board games and sports are great examples of adult-directed play. Adult-directed play is good, as long as it’s developmentally appropriate and respects everyone’s boundaries.

In child-directed play, the child is in charge, within certain boundaries. The adult watches, listens to their ideas, and follows their lead. For example, instead of me showing a child how to put together a puzzle, I watch and see what they’ll do with it. They may try to spin the pieces like tops or explore the textures on different surfaces of the puzzle piece. Or they may try to put the pieces together on the floor to make a “pangea” of puzzle pieces. Or give each piece a voice and act out a scene. Or examine each carefully in turn and line them up on the ground.

By engaging in child-directed play, we adults show the children in our care that we respect their opinions and want to collaborate with them, rather than control them. In my experience, the result is a more trusting relationship. Children who initially demonstrate severe frustration when their desires aren't immediately met (think: screaming, hitting) seem to feel calmer when they know I try to honor their wishes, even if I can’t comply with every request. I’m not suggesting that child-directed play will eliminate all power struggles between adults and children, but it can be a good starting point.

Engaging in child-directed play also helps me practice the art of open-mindedness. After spending time respecting children’s ideas, I’m more likely to listen with an open mind when I encounter an adult whose perspective differs from my own.

Here are a few tips for engaging in child-directed play.

Set clear boundaries

Boundaries keep everyone safe and value everyone’s autonomy. Helpful boundaries include the amount of play time, where we can play, and what toys are available. Adults have veto power if an activity is unsafe or inappropriate.

In addition, it’s prudent to establish that everyone must respect when someone communicates “no” or “not now.” It’s also really important to be consistent with these boundaries and enforce appropriate consequences (such as toys being put away if they are thrown violently or grabbed forcefully).

Help children feel safe

An important part of child-directed play is safety—not just physical safety, but feeling safe. Consider sensory experiences: Touching something unfamiliar or with a texture the child doesn’t like may not feel safe to them. The same goes for certain types of movement, like swinging on the swing or turning upside down on playground equipment.

To help children feel safe, try using suggestions instead of commands. For example, “I’m stretching the slime—you can do it too!” Or “you can go down the slide if you want.” Then, respect the child’s freedom to say “no.” They don’t have to touch that slimy object or go down that tall slide if they don’t feel comfortable doing so.

When a child knows I will trust their “no,” they are much less likely to throw a tantrum when I suggest a non-preferred activity. I’ve avoided many meltdowns by allowing children in my care to say “no.”

Children should not have to choose between following directions and staying safe. This empowers children to speak up and say “no” when they feel uncomfortable with what someone else wants to do, especially when it involves their bodies—a lesson that can translate far beyond the world of childhood play.

Follow the child’s lead

During child-directed play, I try to only give commands related to safety. I avoid saying things like “Put the puzzle piece here,” or “Open that box.” Instead, I watch, listen, comment on what the child is doing, imitate their words and actions, and make suggestions.

If a child is clapping puzzle pieces together like cymbals and saying “yay,” I’ll imitate their sounds and comment on what they are doing. “Yay! You’re clapping!”

I may pick up two other puzzle pieces and clap them together, labeling my own action. “Yay! I’m clapping too!”

After imitating the cymbals-clapping, maybe I’ll start using the puzzle pieces as drumsticks. “I’m drumming,” I might say.

If I want to encourage the child to imitate me, I frame it as a suggestion: “You can drum too.” Whether or not the child imitates me, they haven’t disobeyed.

Let loose and have fun

Letting go of control can feel scary at first. Things may get loud and messy. But I find that when I let myself get caught up in the fun, I end up learning a new kind of music or a different way of exploring a bowl full of dry pasta. I might find myself at a sandwich shop for unicorns, going bowling with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or surviving a zombie apocalypse.

Whatever we end up doing, I know I’ll end up deepening my connection with that particular child. My imagination and perspective will be stretched. And for just a moment, I may be able to connect with my own inner child, too.