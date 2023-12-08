Kevin McCarthy Says He's Leaving Congress, and Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

Kevin McCarthy says he’s leaving Congress

The former Speaker of the House announced this week that he will resign and not run for re-election in 2024.

“I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways. I know my work is only getting started,” he said in an editorial in the Wall Street Journal, pledging to stay involved in politics from outside the Beltway.

McCarthy had been a fixture in Congress since he first won election in 2006, representing the state of California. The Republican quickly gained a reputation as an effective fundraiser and took on leadership roles within his party’s caucus. He’d been aiming for the Speaker job for years, but struggled to convince more conservative colleagues to give him a shot; a previous attempt to snag the role in 2015 failed. In January 2022, it took 15 rounds of voting before House Republicans finally handed him the gavel. An internal coup in October made his Speakership a historically short one.

His departure also narrows the Republican majority in the house. On that note, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene quipped, “Hopefully nobody dies.” —Margaret Brady

Taylor Swift is Time’s Person of the Year

Taylor Swift has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year. She is the first person ever chosen for accomplishments in the arts, and the fourth person selected that was born in the last 50 years. She previously won this award in 2017 under the group, The Silence Breakers.

This award goes to an event or person “deemed to have had the most influence on global events over the past year.” With this in mind, Swift’s achievement comes as no surprise. Swift’s Eras tour, a 45-song set featuring songs from each of her albums, performed across the world, broke box office records.

A football game she attended in October, to cheer on her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, became the most-watched Sunday show since the Super Bowl.

Swift became the first living artist to have five albums in the U.S. Top 10 at once; she broke the record for the most number one albums by a woman in U.S. chart history; she became the first songwriter to score seven Grammy nominations for song of the year; she was named the “most-streamed female artist” in the history of Spotify and Apple Music; and the list goes on.

Journalist Sam Lansky, who interviewed Swift for the Time article, summed it up well: “Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point.”

The Time cover story opens with Swift recounting the moment when she received a life-changing check from Kenny Chesney’s promoter at 17 years old, after she couldn’t perform in his tour anymore — a beer company would sponsor the tour, and she wasn’t yet an adult.

“Nothing is permanent,” she said. “So I’m very careful to be grateful every second that I get to be doing this at this level, because I’ve had it taken away from me before.”

Lansky captures how today, everyone knows about Taylor Swift: “To discuss her movements felt like discussing politics or the weather—a language spoken so widely it needed no context. She became the main character of the world.”

Swift told the magazine that she is “the proudest and happiest” she’s ever felt in her life. “It feels like the breakthrough moment of my career, happening at 33,” she continued. “And for the first time in my life, I was mentally tough enough to take what comes with that.”

Many celebrities have congratulated Swift on this accomplishment, including Barbie director Greta Gerwig, who applauded Swift’s unyielding pursuit of songwriting.

“There is one thing I’ve learned,” Swift said. “My response to anything that happens, good or bad, is to keep making things. Keep making art.” — Hannah Cote

United States Coast Guard plans to make reforms after sexual assault review

The U.S. Coast Guard performed an internal review sparked by reports of sexual assault and harassment, and has now promised “reforms” after they found that “too many” of its cadets and members feel unsafe in the workplace.

The 90-day review, released Wednesday, calls for action to be taken against inappropriate jokes and comments, and inappropriate or unhealthy behavior within all Coast Guard locations. According to Fox News, this decision comes after hundreds of interviews of Coast Guard members, revealing victims from the 1960s to present day.

“These victims expressed deep-rooted feelings of pain and a loss of trust in the organization,” the report states. “Acknowledging this broken trust is an important first step in reestablishing it.”

Admiral Linda Fagan, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, ordered the report after the Coast Guard was called out for not disclosing a six-year internal investigation on sexual assault and harassment at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

This earlier investigation, titled “Operation Fouled Anchor,” identified 62 incidents of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and rape that occurred at the academy.

Fagan stated that a plan is set to be developed by 2025. This plan would include: new training for new cadets, senior executives, and everyone in between; new leadership courses; intervention training; response and recovery training; and new security plans for the cadet dormitory.

“Too many Coast Guard members are not experiencing the safe, empowering workplace they expect and deserve,” the report states. — HC

Good News of the Week

‘Wishmas’ program brightens the holidays for needy teens

Social media used its powers for good this Christmas season, granting wishes to hundreds of underserved high school students in Nevada. Staff members at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas run an initiative called “Wishmas” — students are encouraged to write down a gift they would like to open Christmas morning and the community works to fulfill their requests. The local NBC affiliate, KSNV, reports that the program has run annually for the past decade.

This year one of the high school’s English teachers, Cheri Guy, posted about the effort on her TikTok account. In a video, she tearfully read from a spreadsheet listing the students' wishes. They included snack food, “so I won’t feel hungry,” and slippers, “to protect me from the cold.” The video included a call to action, encouraging social media users to spread the message that Wishmas needs a Santa Claus or two.

The internet responded and packages have been pouring in from strangers around the country. Over 900 students have submitted wishes to the program this year and Ms. Guy estimates that around 350 have been fulfilled thus far. She and other staff continue to work to grant every wish on the list. All gifts must be received, wrapped, and handed out before students leave for break on December 15. Says Ms. Guy: “[…]little things add up to huge differences. And this is going to make a huge difference in a lot of students’ lives.” —Elizabeth Prendergast

Watch of the Week

Anne Hathway and Emily Blunt reflected on their roles in the all-time classic, The Devil Wears Prada, in an interview for Variety magazine. Check out the video: