Gift Guide: Tabletop Games for Family and Friends

Whenever I am not sure what to give one of my siblings for a birthday or Christmas, a new game is my fallback. Some of my favorite holiday memories involve playing those new games with my siblings the day after the holiday, when no one has to look at the clock.

The following games are just a small selection of what is available—we are living in a golden age of tabletop games! If you are on the hunt for a gift for the game player in your life (or are trying to get someone you love more interested in playing games), consider one of these options.

Party games

These games are quick to learn and great to play with larger groups of people, who may have various levels of skill and interest in game playing.

01. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza (3–8 players, age 6+)

The rules of this game are easy to learn, but it’s a bit challenging to play in practice. Whenever the word you say matches the card you play, everyone slaps the deck and the last slapper loses. Trying to say the right word while staring at an image that does not match will make everyone realize how easily their brain can be fooled.

This combination of rules that are simple to learn and remember but difficult to actually follow makes Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza a great game to enjoy with players of all ages, without anyone feeling left out or disadvantaged.

02. Skull (3–6 players, age 8+)

Skull is a simple bluffing game that originated in a bar game played with drink coasters. Everyone starts the game with three safe tiles and one skull tile. On your turn, you can lay one of your tiles facedown, or make a wager on how many safe tiles you can flip over. Other players either raise the bet, or pass. Turn over a skull and lose one of your tiles, but wager correctly and get a point. The first person to get two points wins.

Two points may sound like too small a number, but it is surprisingly difficult to reach as you try and gain your own points while also keeping anyone else from scoring. I love playing this with people I know well to see how accurately I can predict their plays. (Spoiler alert: not very accurately at all).

03. One Night Ultimate Werewolf (3–10 players, age 10+)

The premise of One Night Ultimate Werewolf is simple: either you are on the village team or you are on the werewolf team. The villagers get a limited amount of time to talk and try to figure out who is on their team before voting on who they believe to be a werewolf. The werewolves are trying to trick the villagers into voting against an innocent person.

It sounds simple enough, but throw in roles with special abilities like the seer, doppelganger, sentinel, or curator, and suddenly, it is a lot harder to figure out who’s lying and who’s telling the truth about which side they are on. Sometimes, you cannot even be sure you are still on the same team you started on.

Up to 10 people can play this game, with every added person adding to the chaos. One Night Ultimate Werewolf will have you amazed at just how good your mom can be at bluffing!

Strategy games

Strategy games are great for people who are willing to spend an hour or two at the game table—and aren’t intimidated by games that require more time to learn and more complex strategies to be successful.

01. Spirit Island (1–4 players, age 14+)

While my siblings and I are usually highly competitive and revel in our victories against each other, occasionally we take a break from battling and unite for a cooperative game like Spirit Island. In Spirit Island, players take on the roles of island spirits trying to keep explorers from building towns and cities on the land. They must work together, strategizing to use different abilities in harmony to keep the island safe and win the game. The opponent is simply the inexorable march of cards being flipped over and causing events that quickly escalate in difficulty.

If you know gamers who just want everyone to get along, a cooperative game like Spirit Island is a perfect choice.

02. Smash Up (2–4 players, age 10+)

In Smash Up, every player gets to combine two faction decks and battle for control of bases using their factions’ various powers. The fun of Smash Up comes in trying to combine decks that work well together—if you’re not careful, you end up with too many action cards and not enough minions, or vice versa.

With 17 expansions that can be combined with the base game, the options for combining decks are nearly endless, and can result in such fun combinations as alien-disco dancers, zombie-truckers, or princess-cyborg apes. The decks are also full of pop culture references that make for a fun game within a game as you try to identify all of them.

03. Everdell (1–4 players, age 10+)

For anyone who read books full of anthropomorphic animals as a kid, this is the game for you! In Everdell, players compete to build up their woodland city and fill it with animal citizens such as a tortoise judge, a mouse king, or a raven school teacher before spring, summer, and fall have passed by.

Don’t be fooled by charming illustrations—Everdell requires careful planning and forethought to do well. Make a wrong choice early on, and your whole game can be thrown off.

Legacy Games

A legacy game is the ultimate gift that keeps on giving, long past the first play. Legacy games start out simple, and grow more complex each time they are played, with rules being added and boards being altered depending on the choices that players make. At the end of the campaign (typically about 10+ games), players are left with a replayable, unique copy of their game.

01. Charterstone (1–6 players, age 10+)

In Charterstone, players place workers to slowly build up their own corner of the world over the course of 12 games, while also trying to complete a new objective from the king each game. As the campaign advances, civilization grows and players learn that the king may not be all that he seems.

The cute, cartoonish design of Charterstone reflects gameplay that is light but engaging, with excitement spiking every time someone gets to open a box filled with new game elements.

02. Clank! Legacy: Acquisitions Incorporated (2–4 players, age 10+)

There are several non-legacy versions of Clank! available, but Clank! Legacy is by far my favorite game experience of all time. In each game, players race to steal an artifact and then make it back to the starting point without losing all their health. In the first game of the campaign, two thirds of the board are empty, waiting for stickers to be added to reveal the rest of the map.

As players explore the map, they make choices about which NPCs (non-playable characters) to help, which determines which cards are then added to the playable deck. Players also have to weigh how much they want to win the individual game against whether they want to make the campaign easier for everyone in the long run.

The story that unfolds over the course of 10 games is full of humor, plot twists, and unexpected rewards or punishments for different actions taken. For anyone with a dedicated group of people they play games with, Clank! Legacy is well worth the time it takes to unfold.