Henry Kissinger Dies, and Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

Legendary diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Kissinger was born in Germany and fled to America with his Jewish family in 1938, just before the Holocaust began in earnest. After completing a doctorate at Harvard, he stayed on the school’s faculty for seventeen years, before transitioning to public service. He made history during the Nixon administration as the first person to serve simultaneously as United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, a clear indication he’d become indispensable to America’s leaders.

Kissinger’s career coincided with the deepest phase of the Cold War. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for his role in ending the Vietnam War; but some of the Nobel committee members resigned in protest, given that Kissinger also was involved in the U.S. bombing of Cambodia. His policy support for harsh Latin American dictatorships also won him animus from human rights advocates. Reuters reports that Kissinger’s travels were slightly limited in his later years, because multiple countries wanted to arrest him for questioning. His harshest critics branded him a war criminal.

Kissinger’s greatest accomplishment was possibly the role he played in opening up China to Western foreign policy connections and business interests. In an effort to isolate the Soviet Union, he was willing to try to forge a diplomatic relationship with China’s Communist Party officials, culminating in a visit from President Richard Nixon himself. The move changed American foreign policy, and the global economy, forever.

Reflecting Kissinger’s conflicted legacy, President Joe Biden released a statement about a day after his death, noting their disagreements, but also highlighting Kissinger’s “fierce intellect and profound strategic focus.” —Margaret Brady

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96

The Carter Center announced in a statement last week that Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady and advocate for mental health care and caregiving, passed away in the early afternoon on Sunday, November 19, at her home in Plains, Georgia. According to the Carter Center, Rosalynn “died peacefully, with family by her side.” She was 96 years old.

She passed away just a few days after beginning hospice care alongside her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving hospice care since February. In May, the Carter family shared that Mrs. Carter had dementia.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it,” former President Jimmy Carter said of his late wife. “As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Jimmy and Rosalynn were married on July 7, 1946. Their marriage of 77 years makes them the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

Rosalynn Carter is survived by her husband; their four children, including Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy; eleven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. Her son Chip remembered her as “a great humanitarian in her own right.” He further reflected, “Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today.”

A series of ceremonies for the late Rosalynn Carter began this week on Monday. Her funeral service took place on Wednesday, November 29, at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. —Hannah Rose Ward

Charlie Munger dies at 99, honored by Warren Buffet

Billionaire investor, attorney, and former Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger passed away at 99 years old on Tuesday morning.

Warren Buffet, a close friend, business partner, and chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, honored Munger’s contribution to the firm. “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation,” Buffett said.

Though no cause of death has been provided, Berkshire Hathaway said Munger passed “peacefully,” in a press release.

According to Forbes, Munger was worth $2.7 billion. He was hired at Berkshire Hathaway as vice chairman in 1978 and served there for more than five decades. He also served on the boards of Costco and Daily Journal Corp, an American publishing company.

“His impact went far beyond the investing world. People discovered him, thinking that they would learn about ways to make money, but they got so much more,” Whitney Tilson, an investor and expert on both Buffett and Munger, told CNN. “He said if all you have is a hammer, the world looks like a nail.”

Munger attended the University of Michigan for one year, and then in 1943, he left to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II. Munger then went to Harvard Law School, graduated with honors, and began working in real estate law.

“I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines,” Munger said in 2007. “They go to bed every night a little wiser than when they got up and boy does that help—particularly when you have a long run ahead of you.” — Hannah Cote

New CDC data shows life expectancy is slightly up—but so are suicides

The Center for Disease Control’s annual update on United States life expectancy offered mixed results this past Wednesday. In 2022, US life expectancy reached 77 years, 6 months; a substantial increase after a pandemic-driven plunge in 2021 to 76 years, 5 months. But ABC News notes that the 2022 figure still represents a continuing interruption of about 20 years of progress made in lengthening lifespans. In fact, life expectancy has not rebounded from COVID-19-related mortality in the United States as quickly as it has in other Western countries, including France, Italy and Sweden.

Even before the pandemic, U.S. public health officials were struggling with a statistic that began to stall out on progress ten years ago. Experts blamed the plateau on the opioid epidemic and a stubbornly high number of suicide deaths. In 2022, the U.S. suicide rate reached its highest level since 1941.

Life expectancy is an estimate of how long a person born in a particular year can expect to live. The statistic is closely watched as an indicator of the general health of the American population. —Elizabeth Prendergast

Good News of the Week

Merriam-Webster’s word of the year: Authentic

If 2023 was the year artificial intelligence went mainstream, it’s also the era of seeking the exact opposite of artificiality. The folks in charge of the dictionary agreed, picking “authentic” as the word of the year. Whether it’s Prince Harry pulling back the curtain on royal life in his blockbuster memoir, Spare, or Taylor Swift releasing her version of her classic songs, what’s real is what’s trending.

Your friends at Verily couldn’t agree more. In a world of filters and Photoshop, we believe the true, authentic you is worth knowing and loving. Let’s make “authentic” the word of 2024, too!

Watch of the Week

Elon Musk made headlines in an interview at DealBook Summit 2023, where he responded to advertisers suspending campaigns on X (formerly known as Twitter) amid accusations of anti-Semitism.