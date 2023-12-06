Fashion in Film: Outfits Inspired by Holiday Flicks

The holiday season gives us no shortage of special occasions to dress for, whether we’re gathering for dinner with family and friends, attending a New Year’s Eve soiree, or simply doing a little shopping. But you don’t have to opt for red and green or reach for the nearest ugly Christmas sweater to look festive—here are a few timeless looks inspired by some of our favorite holiday films.

The Movie: The Holiday (2006)

In The Holiday, two women from opposite worlds swap houses for Christmas. The successful, Hollywood-based Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz), has an unusual meet-cute with her host’s brother, Graham (Jude Law). Despite their differences, she’s interested in him and plans an impromptu date by showing up to his home dressed to the nines. However, an awkward moment ensues when she realizes she’s a little overdressed. The look is one of the most memorable in the film—and would be perfect for an office holiday party.

Try it Out: This sleek ensemble features neutral basics with a wide belt as the focus. Look for one that has a large buckle while keeping the rest of the pieces more understated: a v-neck blouse with chiffon details and a simple white pencil skirt.

01. Express, $44 / 02. J.Crew, $89 / 03. Etsy, $39

The Movie: Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

This fun comedy is a classic tale of a white lie gone wrong. Elizabeth Lane is a modern woman: She has a career and is a notable influencer who shares lifestyle tips with her readers . . . with a not-so-little secret she needs to keep. When we meet her, she is working from home, and we learn of her dream of owning a mink coat. A status symbol of the time, mink coats were not something a single woman would buy on her own. Yet she orders one with her own hard-earned money—and she’ll do just about anything to keep from losing her job (and her coat!).

Try it Out: To pull off the look in this scene, pair a classic white button down with high waisted trousers. We opted for a cozy faux jacket—as Elizabeth's uncle Felix claims, “Nobody needs a mink coat but a mink.” These comfortable basics—jazzed up with leopard accessories—are great for a family dinner or a little holiday shopping.

01. Lulus, $39 / 02. Banana Republic, $150 / 03. Saks Fifth Avenue, $198 / 04. J.Crew Factory, $59 / 05. Aerosoles, $99 / 06. Ralph Lauren, $175

The Movie: The Princess Switch (2018)

In this modern adaptation of Mark Twain’s “The Prince and the Pauper,” a duchess and a girl from Chicago (both played by Vanessa Hudgens) switch places when the duchess insists she needs to experience “normalcy.” Taking place in a quaint, old-fashioned kingdom, this fairytale-like flick is fun to watch with family or girlfriends—and some hot cocoa and freshly baked cookies, of course.

Try it Out: Being casual and cozy doesn’t mean looking boring. Vanessa Hudgens’ cardigan has a pretty wintry vibe without looking like a holiday caricature. Wear it with your favorite white tee and jeans, and you’ve elevated your everyday basics. This comfortable outfit will be just the thing for a cookie-baking gathering or a Christmas movie marathon.

01. Ann Taylor, $109 / 02. Nordstrom Rack, $62/ 03. J.Crew, $148 / 04. Etsy, $42 / 05. Madewell, $128

The Movie: White Christmas (1954)

In this holiday classic, musical duo Betty and Judy (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen) catch the attention of well-known producers Bob and Phil (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye), who arrive to see their act. Whether it was the sisters’ charming song or their eye-catching ensemble, they not only got the attention they were looking for, but later partnered with the gents in a holiday performance.

Try it Out: Perfect for a New Year’s Eve cocktail party, this look is all about being bold: a brightly colored lace dress, feathery details on accessories or a handbag, and fun earrings will make you turn heads—no singing necessary.

01. Etsy, $24 / 02. Nordstrom Rack, $45 | 03. New York & Company, $139.95 / 04. Etsy, $12