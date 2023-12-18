Designing a Home as a Woman with ADHD

When I told my college roommates that I was the most organized and tidy person in my new apartment, none of them believed me. They had lived with me for three years and seen my piles of clothes, towers of dirty dishes, and trails of crumpled paper towels first hand—surely no one could be worse? What they didn’t realize is that in college I was one of just two ADHD roommates in a six-person suite full of Type-A women. In my new place, I was only living with other neurodivergent women. The result was chaos.

I’ve come a long way since my college days and that first apartment, largely due to finally being diagnosed with ADHD in my mid-twenties. My entire life, I had been messy, disorganized, and a packrat, qualities I thought were character defects and the result of a lack of discipline. Once I realized that it was because my brain was wired differently than most, I was able to start letting go of the shame and start building a home that worked for me—a home that ended up cleaner and more beautiful because I was working with my brain rather than against it.

My husband and I moved into our first home together earlier this year. As we shopped for furniture and started putting rooms together, I was determined to create an ADHD- and neurodivergent-friendly home from the ground up. Acknowledging the realities of executive dysfunction are just the beginning: The real work is adapting the space around oneself. Here are a few principles and methods that have worked for me as I’ve begun to turn our home into a (reasonably) peaceful space we love.

01. Visibility

Anything that is not visible does not exist to the ADHD mind. If something is hidden from plain sight, it will not get eaten, worn, or used—or worse, it will be used up and not replaced. In order to understand what I have, I’ve used the popular trend of putting many food items in clear containers in my kitchen, whether that’s pasta and rice (which cannot be allowed to run out for this Puerto Rican cook), chocolate chip granola bars, or healthy snacks we’re less likely to want to eat or search for.

A less-usual example of putting this into practice would be when I convinced my husband to help me take all the closet doors off their hinges at 10 p.m. while I packed for a trip the next day. The sense of newness helped us both to see our wardrobes in a new light—literally and figuratively. Now, I’m able to look at the shirts and dresses in my closet constantly, always aware of what I have and what is clean.

If I don’t enjoy looking at my clothes, it’s easy to realize that I am not likely to wear them. I’ve been able to eliminate and donate excess clothes, go about shopping more mindfully, and use pieces that had been collecting dust.

02. Baskets

In order to function well within my home, I need my attention directed, whether through beauty, novelty, or clear labels and signage. Baskets that are beautiful and functional draw my eye to them so that I remember to put things away, whether that’s gathering blankets and stray items into said baskets or emptying them for things to find their final home.

Those of us with ADHD have difficulty choosing actions or ordering tasks, so baskets can act as visual cues that trigger actions or remove steps from tasks. Additionally, a basket doesn’t need to be perfectly packed or put together, so it can be a hasty and decorative way of getting things off the floor and away.

There are ten baskets in our living room and entryway—one for blankets, one by the door for reusable bags, one for mail, four hiding underneath our coffee table with games and DnD stuff, and others for various other combinations of purposes (including, in a spirit of transparency, holding a bluetooth keyboard that needs to find its real home).

If there are fewer steps between grabbing an object and getting it off the table, floor, or couch, it is much more likely to get put away, at least temporarily. While this has the potential to develop into black holes or “doom boxes,” as some ADHD brains have named places where items are put away to be ignored forever, the attractiveness of using a beautiful piece for this purpose aids in mitigating that downward slope.

03. Embracing the weird and messy

More than any other trick, what has helped me the most is a mindset of being okay if the processes in my home are unorthodox or not up to snuff for a perfect home. Our home is for our family, not for anyone else. Thinking outside the box in ways other people might think is odd is part of surviving and thriving for the ADHD brain, so shame can have no place in our home.

I’m okay having hand vacuums on every floor in the house, even if that’s an unusual way to steward our resources, because that means I’m more likely to clean up a quick mess. I don’t mind leaving leftover dishes in the sink alongside my tumbler for the next day, because that means I won’t get overwhelmed by the amount of dishes at night AND I can trick myself into washing them the next morning, since I need the tumbler for iced coffee.

Really, having an ADHD-friendly house depends on having an ADHD-friendly outlook. I’ve come to acknowledge my weaknesses and my strengths and accept that our house will never look as pristine as my friends’ or those I see online. That is not only okay but good! I can add beauty in small ways and create corners of peace in my own ways. As it spreads through our home, that approach will also flourish in our hearts. If a little bit of mess now means I won’t have a big mess of clutter and shame later, I count that as a win.

Beauty is naturally attractive, so creating a space that is beautiful and functional keeps me motivated to keep homemaking to the beat of my own drum. Finding even small bits of success is encouraging, and as the dopamine cycle continues, I remain engaged in building the home of my dreams—a home for my brain, my heart, and my family.