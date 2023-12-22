Coping at Christmas: Making Merry when You’re Struggling

Christmas doesn’t always feel like “the most wonderful time of the year.” For all its wonder and joy, it can also highlight hardship.

Financial struggles might mean this Christmas isn’t as lavish as we would have hoped, or might limit our ability to travel to see loved ones. Some of us may be navigating our first Christmas as newlyweds, while others might be lamenting yet another year without anyone to kiss under the mistletoe. We try to keep anxiety at bay, or struggle to “be of good cheer” because we’re so overwhelmed. We grieve the loss of loved ones who should be at the table with us, but whose seats remain empty.

Whatever you’re struggling with this holiday season, know that you are not alone. We’ve rounded up some of our previous pieces on holiday-related challenges, and we hope they’re a comfort to you.

Family and relationship dynamics

Excerpt: Two weeks ago, I was a woman fearless in the face of singledom. I had a spring in my step and a twinkle in my eye. Chick flicks, mushy couples on the subway, giggling friends texting their boyfriends—bring it on. I was a woman filled with cheer and goodwill toward all those lucky in love.

But Doomsayers everywhere are calling for the lonely to prepare—to make ready for the holiday cheer that will send us into an inevitable depressive tailspin.

As a matter of fact, I have found that recently my attitude is somewhat altered. The change has came on slowly, but inevitably—like the chill destined to claim a morning coffee that's been neglected for too long. Read more >>

Excerpt: As a childless adult, I get a lot of looks from people with kids. Some pity me, some envy me, and some just think I must be blissfully ignorant about real adulthood. But when I see their looks of doubt, I’m quick to remind them, “I have fourteen nieces and nephews—and two more on the way. I’m not a mom, but I’m the cool aunt.”

I feel surrounded by children, even though they’re not in my house. Between my family and my friends, I witness a lot of brave parenting. How else can you describe the act of loving so many other needy human beings day after day? My eyes are open to the struggles, the endless days, and the messes. I’m also keenly aware of the joy of seeing those kids grow, learn to read, use their imaginations, and become, like, real people.

As the sister, best friend, cousin, or aunt, like me, we have a unique vantage point that makes us fun, helpful, and refreshing for the larger families that surround us. So when I’m home—especially over the holidays—I bring my A game, whether I’m tending to kids or the parents. Ten years in, here are my tips for being the world’s best aunt. Read more >>

Excerpt: “Gift giving can get hairy for some couples, especially if gift giving is your love language, and he hasn’t yet gotten a hang of what kind of gifts would make you feel most loved. Anne’s first Christmas present fail from her husband was even more frustrating than it might have been had they been dating, because now they shared a bank account, and she couldn’t help but feel frustrated that her gift was a waste of money!

“For our first Christmas as husband and wife, my husband got me a big book on sewing (cost about $50) and 2 patterns to make purses,” Anne explains. “The thoughtful intention was there because I ‘made’ blankets for my bridesmaids for our wedding. But those blankets didn’t really require sewing, and I actually have no patience for that.” Read more >>

Excerpt: Family gatherings are a wonderful opportunity to spend quality time with rich traditions and delicious food. That is, until Aunt Sally brings up that one time your cousin forgot her birthday, and the drama is unleashed.

Family is an integral part of what makes the holidays special. The American Psychological Association’s research found that 53 percent of people mentioned family and/or friends as one of their favorite parts of the holidays. But the same research found that 44 percent said family causes stress during the holidays (aka, those relatives who always ask nosy questions about your singleness).

In my work as a therapist, I often help clients manage their concerns about well-meaning relatives asking insensitive questions. Much of our work focuses on emotional management because while you can’t always prevent inappropriate questions or touchy subjects, you can develop strategies to keep your cool no matter what drama is going on this season. Read more >>

General stress and anxiety

Excerpt: “Shoulding” distracts us from the things that matter most to us. When our lives are filled with things that we should be doing, we start operating on autopilot versus intentionally investing ourselves and resources in the activities, people, and places that matter most to us.

This propensity toward shoulding manifests itself as stress because we’re filling our schedules to the brink and fear what people think about us if we don’t conform. According to the Mayo Clinic, stress can lead to health problems such as headaches, muscle tension and pain, fatigue, changes in sex drive, and chest pain. It can also mean anxiety, a lack of focus and motivation, irritability, anger, and depression. Without proper stress management, your body may suffer during the holiday season, compounding the problem and causing you to miss out on the enjoyment that comes with the season.

There’s no reason for the holidays to be a time of to-do lists and going through the motions of what it means to celebrate the season. By keeping a few things in mind this year, I’m making a commitment to enjoy this time and do things because I want to, not because I should. Read more >>

Excerpt: To keep stress levels from spiking when the world around you is moving at warp speed, Dr. Josh Klapow, Chief Behavioral Scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and host of The Web Radio Show, says that intentional pacing is paramount.

“All the signs will be pushing you to do more, interact more, accomplish more than anyone is capable of,” he says. “This will drive your baseline anxiety levels up.” He explains that by pacing our activities, we can actually do more for longer while keeping our anxiety in check. The key is not to overdo it. “Pay attention to your schedule, particularly to events that are anxiety triggers.” Read more >>

Navigating Grief

Excerpt: “When I was experiencing my first holiday after an epic loss, many people tried to help me by saying things like, “You’ll never really get over the loss.” While it was well-meaning, I always found that advice pretty unhelpful. They all sought to prepare me for the fact that when you love someone so long and so well, you never stop missing them. But I think they were all far enough out from their personal experiences with loss that perhaps they had forgotten the sharpness of new loss, the paralyzing pain of that first year.

That first Christmas, everything is too raw. You do what you need to o get through it. The holiday season isn’t about celebration; it’s about survival.” Read more >>

Excerpt: “Honey, I don’t think this is going to work.”

I watched as my husband gingerly stepped down each rung of the chrome extension ladder leaning precariously against our two-story home with a string of Christmas lights draped over his shoulder. I had hoped to join our mildly competitive suburban neighbors with a festive light display, but the daunting height had my husband clamoring for the safety of our asphalt driveway.

Much to his dismay, I began to cry.

But I wasn’t emotional about yet another year without twinkling lights lining our roof line. I was actually thinking about my dad, who had calculatedly hung Christmas lights on our family home for years (and only ever fell down once). I knew that if he hadn’t unexpectedly died last November, he would have casually scaled any height with my husband in tow to attach strings of lights underneath our shingles as one of the many acts of service he blessed us with through his fifty-six years.

During the holiday season, grief finds a way to squeak out in between the endless line-up of cookie exchanges, work holiday parties, and family gatherings. The pervasive feelings of loss and sadness follow grievers every day of the year, but the nostalgic, family-oriented foundation of the days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s makes us more susceptible to grief’s impact. It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but without a cherished love one, the magic of the holidays may feel out of reach. Read more >>