Bring on the Sparkle: Style Inspiration for a Glitzy New Year’s Eve

A lady should never need an excuse to look her best. (If you don’t believe me, watch a few movies from the 1940s and ‘50s to see what I mean). Still, if you’re struggling to find a reason to be glammed up, New Year’s Eve is your night. Not only is it an occasion to be well-attired, but it’s one of the few nights a year we can be a little (or a lot) extra.

How, you ask? You can keep it on the smaller scale if you’re new to glitz, or you could choose an outfit that rivals the glimmer of the Times Square ball. While you certainly can go shopping, you don’t have to buy a whole new outfit to make a statement. This is the time to add a little more sparkle to your makeup routine, or bring out those festive earrings—the ones you wore that one time to a wedding.

Whichever route you take, remember New Year’s Eve is about having fun. Welcome the new year with playfulness and optimism through fun looks like these.

Spicing up a black dress

Perhaps you already have a little black dress lined up for the big night. This is the perfect base for adding statement jewelry or fun, snazzy heels. Add a sweet feminine touch with a jeweled headband or a bow barrette to dress up your hair. Add a shoe clip to jazz up your favorite pumps, or bring out the metallic sandals that are currently gathering dust in your closet (they need to be rescued from confinement!). A fun clutch will also complete the look.

Putting on the glitz

If there’s any night to wear all the sequins or shimmer, this is it! You have our full permission to go big. Think luxe fabrics like brocade, satin, or silk in golds, pearls, or jewel tones. This is also the best excuse to wear the trending silver pleated skirt, which can alternately be dressed up with heels or dressed down with a tee and sneakers should the occasion require it. When it comes to rules, there are none, so indulge in a bit of glamour—and don’t forget that champagne flute!

Getting festive with makeup

Perhaps sequins and shimmery fabrics are not your thing, and you’d rather wear your faithful jeans and a sweater—that’s totally okay. But you can still add a hint of sparkle to your look with makeup. (Did you catch our recent holiday makeup tutorial?)

Opt for a gold cream shadow, silver glitter, or a fun liquid liner to make your eyes stand out. Keep the rest of the face subdued to focus on your eyes. A simple gloss in a neutral shade is a good pairing for dramatic eyes. Alternately, make your lipstick the star of the show by choosing bold, bright colors while keeping your eyes neutral.