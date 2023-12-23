Announcing Verily’s Winter 2023–2024 Photography Competition

We have some exciting news for the creative souls who are part of this wonderful community. We loved hosting our inaugural poetry competition this past fall so much that we’ve decided to invite your submissions for another creative project: a photography competition.

Our Spring 2024 issue theme will be adventure. We’ll be exploring the way adventure shows up in our lives and the lives of women all around the world. In this issue, we want to showcase photography from our community that explores this theme in a multitude of different ways.

“I like adventures, and I’m going to find some.”

– Jo March from Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott

We’re curious what your lens could show us about your perspective on this theme. The thirst for adventure is traditionally seen as a more masculine trait, but we believe it pervades the feminine in unique and complex ways, too.

What feelings and images does the word adventure conjure up for you? Fear, longing, excitement, regret? How do you find adventure and cultivate a spirit of adventure in your everyday life, in the little things, even when you can’t drop everything and climb the nearest mountain or travel to far-off lands? How is adventure accessible to you, in the season of life you find yourself in right now? How do you balance the desire for freedom and adventure with the constraints and duties of adult life?

We’re inviting all Verily readers who love to communicate through the visual medium of photography to submit their favorite original photographs sparked by the prompt of adventure. (Read on for the full rules of entry.)

Because we want to give your creativity free reign, any type of photography is allowed—from iPhone to digital or film—including some editing for light if you desire, and we’re open to more experimental forms and styles of photography. However, we also want to encourage you to use what you have and not shy away from more straightforward forms and styles of photography. Your entry must be print quality to be considered (see guidelines on file type, size and resolution, below).

Above all, we’re looking for strong story-telling skills. Think about what you want your photograph to communicate to the viewer. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!

With every best wish,

Sophie (Verily’s Creative Director) and the Verily team

Competition rules and how to enter

Please read and follow these rules closely. We won’t be able to consider submissions that do not adhere to these guidelines.

In the age of AI, we want to stipulate that this work must be demonstrably your own, not created by AI. Using several photographs you took yourself and using a collage technique to layer them, or otherwise creatively explore your subject, is absolutely fine. But using AI, computer-generated imagery, or someone else’s imagery or illustration to generate your images, including the backdrops, is outside of the scope of this contest. As creative as you might get, this is a photography contest, and the merit of your submission must be evident in your own work and imagination.

As a women’s magazine and non-profit on a mission to spread the message that women are not objects to edit, we have a strict policy of not featuring photography that edits or digitally alters women’s body shape, skin color, and other physical attributes. We are also careful not to objectify the people portrayed in our pages. Please bear our values and editorial mission in mind when considering your submission. We appreciate that this can be a gray area, creatively speaking, but our team reserves the right to make a judgment about whether to disqualify a submission based on these criteria.

FIRST PRIZE: $200 and publication in the spring 2024 Adventure Issue of Verily magazine, plus a free copy of the Adventure Issue in print.

RUNNERS-UP PRIZE: Ten further entries will be selected as runners-up and will be awarded $30 each and featured in either the spring 2024 Adventure Issue of the magazine and/or shared online via Verily’s digital platforms. Runners-up will also get a free copy of the spring 2024 magazine.

The deadline for submissions is midnight ET Sunday, February 11, 2024. Entries after this date will not be considered. We will contact our selected winners in the final week of February 2024, and announce the winners shortly thereafter.

File type and size/resolution: Your submission must be a 300dpi high-res image in JPEG and TIFF with minimum longer edge of 5000px.

Please save the file using your first name and last name as the file name before you upload your submission.

Work must be entirely your own and original. The copyright and ownership over the work will remain with you, the author. By entering the competition, you give Verily the right to use your photograph online and in print in perpetuity.

You may interpret the theme of “adventure” as loosely or closely as you like.

This competition is free of charge to enter, and we are open to entries from anywhere in the world. One entry per person.

Your entry will be final and we cannot accept alterations after entry. Unfortunately, we can’t promise to give feedback on any entries.

The Verily team and family members of the team are not eligible to enter.

The winners will be chosen at the discretion of the Verily team, and we reserve the right to alter these rules and prizes if necessary at any point.

The prizes stated must be claimed within one week of our team reaching out to contact the winners. Otherwise, the right to the claim may be withdrawn and the prize awarded to another entrant.

If you have any questions about this contest, please contact sophie@verilymag.com.

Ready to submit your entry?

Please submit via this link. If you have any trouble submitting this way, email sophie@verilymag.com.