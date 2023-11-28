Seven Micro Workouts to Beat the Winter Blues

If you’re anything like me, as the cold, dark days of winter settle in, your mood begins to go downhill. I emigrated from Nigeria to the United States 24 years ago, and I’m still adjusting to winter. The season is nonexistent in my West African homeland, so the very concept of snow, hail, and slippery walkways all sound like a prescription for punishment. Seasonal depression continues to be a very real struggle.

Among the other ways this affects me, my enthusiasm for exercise—usually a positive form of self-care—dwindles. That 45-minute HIIT class that would usually be enjoyable? Forget it. An hour-long bootcamp? Somebody, save me!

But I still need to move my body, not only for my physical well-being, but for my mental health, as well. While not a cure, exercise can help ease depression. And thankfully, I’ve finally found a way to incorporate movement into these winter months in a gentle, attainable way: micro workouts.

What are micro workouts?

Micro workouts are as un-intimidating as they sound: short bursts of physical activity, done at any time of day, in order to help you stay active, boost your mood, and help alleviate the winter blues and seasonal depression. When it comes to my overall well-being in winter, micro workouts have been my saving grace.

Because of their short duration, usually ranging from 3 to 10 minutes in length, micro workouts are less intimidating than 30- to 45-minute workout routines. They are more attainable and easily repeated once or multiple times a day, even in small spaces or without any equipment. If you choose to do a micro workout twice a day, the cumulative effect adds up to more body movement and a brighter mood.

One of the other powerful benefits of micro workouts is that they help break sedentary behavior. Having labored for over 10 years in marketing and communications, my work life has involved a lot of sitting with my face plastered to a myriad of screens, with little to no reminders to get up and move. Prolonged periods of sitting or inactivity are associated with various health risks, including cardiovascular problems and musculoskeletal issues. That’s where micro workouts come in—not only do they provide opportunities to break up sedentary behavior, but also promote better overall health.

Of course, it’s always a good idea to consult your healthcare provider before you begin a new workout routine, so you can ensure you’re doing what is best for your unique body and circumstances. I also encourage you to talk to a healthcare professional if you are experiencing symptoms of depression—you are not alone, and help is near.

Let’s get moving

So, what do these micro workouts look like in practice? Here are my personal favorites.

01. Stretching routine before bed

Stretching can help relieve stress and boost your mood, so it’s a good idea to incorporate a short stretching routine before bedtime to help you relax and sleep better. One of my personal favorites is a side stretch, with my arms raised straight above my head, held for 30 seconds on each side.

In that time, I breathe deeply through my nose and recite my favorite prayer and personal affirmation to remain in the present moment. Some of my personal favorite affirmations to internally repeat during my side stretches are “God has a plan for my life,” “God made me beautiful,” and “God made me a woman of vision.” Have fun coming up with your own affirmation—something that helps you feel calm and present.

Here’s what it looks like: While in the stretch on either side of my body, I deeply breathe in while internally saying slowly the first part of my affirmation (“God has”) As I breathe out, I slowly utter the second half (“a plan for my life.”) I repeat this through the entire 30 seconds on each side. Before I know it, a minute has gone by.

02. Squats or lunges

I like to work in 50-minute blocks, with 10-minute breaks for drinking water and doing a micro workout. During one of those break times, I strive to get in a set of 20 squats or 20 lunges per leg. These exercises engage large muscle groups and can help increase energy levels. The thing I love about squats and lunges is that I can do them while waiting for my lunch to finish heating in the microwave, or even while waiting for the faucet water to warm up in the restroom. They truly are easy to do at any time—think of the possibilities.

03. Outdoor walks

If possible, take 5-minute walks outside, especially during daylight hours. Exposure to natural light helps regulate mood and circadian rhythm. As SleepFoundation.org explains, “When exposed only to natural light, a person’s circadian rhythm becomes closely synchronized with sunrise and sunset, staying awake during the day and sleeping when it’s dark.” While most of us probably won’t spend all day outside—especially when it’s cold—even some sunlight is better than none. Personally, I like going right when the sun rises, to get its rays into my eyes and system. My goal is to get a 30-minute walk in, but if my schedule doesn’t allow for that, I do a bare minimum of 5 minutes, and it helps.

04. Short-duration kickboxing

I’m an ardent lover of kickboxing. On 4 to 6 days each week, I join pre-taped kickboxing group classes online. But I don’t do them for long—just 5 to 10 minutes when I wake up in the morning and before I go to sleep. I’ve found that this settles down my tense neck and shoulders, wears out thoughts of worry, and calms me down to do my early morning writing or bedtime journaling.

If you’d like to go slightly longer than micro—say, 10 to 20 minutes—I highly recommend Brian Syuki. He does every single one of the workouts with you, and he uses everything from dumbbells, to kettlebells, to body weight. He also incorporates motivational quotes and a handy timer. The bonus? He concludes every workout video by giving you a personal round of applause.

05. Dance break

This one is easy. Put on your favorite song. Set your phone timer for 3 minutes. Dance! Shake, twirl, jump, wiggle—let loose in the privacy of your home, and freely move your body even if you think you have no rhythm. If you can’t think of any dance moves, you can also just do jumping jacks. Just get moving, and rejoice in the fact that this is not only a quick way to boost your mood, but also get your heart rate up.

My favorite songs to dance to are on Spotify’s “Nigerian Praise and Worship Songs 2023” playlist. I’m particularly partial to “Tobechukwu” by Nathaniel Bassey, “Aimasiko” by Simi, and “Chinedum” by Mercy Chinwo.

06. Desk stretches

What I love about exercises at my desk is that they are low-key and can be done while seated at work or at school. They come in extra handy on those days when my schedule is jam-packed and I can neither get a second to dance nor squat. Here are a few suggestions of simple desk stretches that I just did five minutes ago while writing this piece:

Shoulder Rolls: Sit upright and roll your shoulders backward for 15-20 seconds.

Neck Stretches: Gently tilt your head to the side, holding for 15 seconds on each side.

Seated Leg Lifts: Sit straight and lift your legs, one at a time, for 15-20 seconds each.

Try these once or thrice during the course of your day to loosen up your shoulders, neck, and leg joints. Your entire body will thank you.

07. Guided group body toning exercises

For body toning in micro workout form, I have two additional go-to YouTubers, in addition to the one I mentioned earlier. Both are free and involve one or more “classmates,” adding a small sense of community (albeit virtual) to the workout experience.

My favorite channel is GiveMe10Fitness. Because the workouts are kickboxing and strength-training focused, I find them to be extra helpful mood-boosters. As I challenge myself to lift a weight or do just a few more reps, I find my own confidence boosted. And after consistently pushing through the discomfort that often comes with building muscles, I have the satisfaction of being more toned and strong, which also elevates my mood . . . and heart rate.

Full disclosure: GiveMe10Fitness is a little intense. They always leave me drenched in sweat with my heart beating wildly. Many of the videos are long, but you don’t have to do the whole thing (remember, we’re talking micro workouts)—just pick a video, set your phone timer for five minutes, and move until the timer goes off.

My second go-to for true micro workouts is health psychologist Amina Khan at Amanah Fitness. She is also a nutritionist, and she shares practical tips for balanced eating, toning, and sculpting. Her training style is light-hearted and sometimes animated, which I love. Often, her workout “client” is her husband, so you will get a male-female workout dynamic which is lovable to watch. Bonus: these workouts are fun for couples to do together.

Whether used as a standalone workout or supplemented with longer exercise sessions, micro workouts can help you incorporate bite-size physical activity throughout the course of your day. They’re convenient, efficient, and promote consistency. And they can help us stay warm and encouraged as we move our way through the cold days ahead.