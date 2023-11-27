Gift Guide: Editors’ Picks for the Five Love Languages

Shopping for gifts can be a challenge—even when we’re shopping for the people we love most. Sometimes, it’s our loved ones who are the most difficult to shop for. Some family members may have the means to purchase whatever they need or want; others may be in the midst of decluttering, and we worry our gift will only end up in the next purge. And of course, we also want our gift to be meaningful. The generic Christmas mug that works for a co-worker may not seem special enough for a best friend, sibling, or significant other.

To help ease any gift-giving dilemmas you may be facing this holiday season, we’ve rounded up several ideas inspired by the Five Love Languages: acts of service, receiving gifts, quality times, words of affirmation, and physical touch. If you’re not sure what yours is, you can find out by taking this short quiz (or pass it along to your loved ones to find out theirs). It may sound romantic, but the love languages aren’t just for couples. There’s a singles option, too, and taking the quiz over coffee with a friend would make for a great discussion!

By giving someone a gift that aligns with their love language, you’ll not only give them a gift they’ll remember, but also a unique expression of love.

Acts of Service

To me, acts of service is the love language that requires the most hard work, and therefore the ultimate way to show someone you love them (but as someone whose primary love language is acts of service, I would say that, wouldn’t I?). Acts of service are also often invisible, unless highlighted, increasing potential to give selflessly. Think about Mr. Darcy, quietly tracking down Mr. Wickham and Lydia and facilitating their wedding, removing an enormous burden from Elizabeth Bennet.

In a world where women have statistically less leisure time than men because they are often carrying more of the invisible labor of homemaking, there are few more powerful ways to make a woman feel loved than by taking something significant off her plate. That being said, acts of service can be just as powerful for men who speak this love language, too. Just make sure that you carefully observe the to-do list and life of the person you’re trying to help, so you don’t inadvertently create more work for them in your attempt to give them a gift.

Here are some ideas for a meaningful gift in the form of acts of service:

01. Meal planning and prep: Even for those of us that love to cook, the daily grind of figuring out what to eat (and serve for others, if we have a family) can be very wearing. Consider purchasing a subscription or a week’s worth of food from a meal prep and delivery service like Hello Fresh, in order to lighten the load. Similarly, you could ask your friend about their dietary needs and family’s preferences, and prepare their evening meals yourself for a few days.

02. Schedule a few hours to be their personal assistant: Sometimes, we feel totally out of control of our to-do lists. Find a time that works for your loved one, organize childcare if there are kids involved, bring treats, put on some music, and sit down with a notebook and/or laptop to go through your loved one’s to-do list together. Categorize tasks in order of urgency, and get a few of the niggling tasks accomplished while you’re at it. If they’re carrying an invisible mental to-do list, walk through it and put tasks into a spreadsheet for them. Encourage them to delegate when they can.

03. Take a big task completely off their to-do list: Either observe or ask your loved one outright which task is causing them the biggest headache at the moment. Make a plan to take it off their plate in its entirety, for a period of time. If it’s cleaning, either pay for a cleaner to come and do a deep clean (schedule this with your loved one’s schedule in mind), or do it yourself. If it’s a home DIY project, make sure you have the resources to take the task on completely and within a realistic timeframe. Be careful that the details don’t end up making your loved ones’ life more complicated rather than less. Attention to detail is key, and will help them feel so loved!

— Sophie Caldecott, Creative Director

Receiving Gifts

Receiving gifts is perhaps the most misunderstood of all the love languages, even though it seems relatively straightforward. If receiving gifts is your love language, it’s easy to feel guilty, shallow, selfish, materialistic—you name it. Though it may get a bad rap, this love language is not about “gimme gimme gimme,” but something much deeper.

Oftentimes, those of us with this love language are deeply touched that someone thought of us. A simple gift shows that they went out of their way to satisfy a little desire in our hearts, whether that’s picking up our favorite candy in the checkout aisle because they saw it and thought of us, or picking a flower from the garden (I think flowers are actually a love language all their own).

Consider these ideas on how to please the gift-lovers in your life:

01. Help them feel known: It’s never about the monetary value or quantity of gifts. We feel seen when someone gives us a little thing they thought we would like; we feel heard when someone remembers something we said about “always wanting a (fill-in-the-blank).” It can be as simple as remembering your friend has been craving an iced latte but is trying to cut back on coffee spending, sending a tangible card in the mail to a friend who could use a pick-me-up, or noticing your spouse has been eyeing a particular item on Amazon but won’t splurge on it for themself. Whatever you give, remember that thoughtfulness matters most.

02. Think about their style: Take a moment and put yourself in their home or visualize her closet. What stands out to you? We can feel tempted to give something that appeals to us but doesn’t necessarily fit the other person’s aesthetic. Even if you have no idea why your friend loves cheetah print, she’ll be thoroughly touched that you remembered her preference.

03. Give a gift that spans the year: Shall I just say it? When you purchase a Verily magazine subscription for a friend, you will fill her with joy each season of the upcoming year, prolonging this giving season. To help you out, we’re offering a special buy one, get one free promotion on annual subscriptions! Use the code FRIENDS241 at checkout to purchase either a standard annual subscription or the bundle for yourself and a friend.

– Carolyn Ferguson, Social Media & Marketing Manager

Quality Time

Giving the gift of quality time can be tougher than it sounds. Fourteen years into marriage with a man whose primary love language is quality time, I still have to remind myself that true quality time means no distractions, no multitasking, and none of the go-go-go drive that typically fuels my day.

But when I do put things on hold, not only does our relationship come out stronger, but I feel recharged myself—which is good news for us and our kids. The benefits last into the week ahead and, when cultivated regularly, into the years to come. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving.

You might choose one of these options to get you started:

01. Unschedule an afternoon or evening: When days are typically busy, a totally unscheduled afternoon is a luxury. Create a short list of places you could go to eat or activities you might do, or choose a coffee shop or scenic park bench as a starting point and see where the day takes you. Keep the tech out of your time together and find a tangible souvenir to cherish instead of snapping that pic for social media.

02. Explore a local treasure: There’s often more to the places we call home than meets the eye. (Just check out our “Travel with a Local” column to see what I mean!) Make a plan to hike a trail you’ve never seen, to wander through the downtown area you normally drive through, or to dine at a restaurant you’ve been meaning to try.

03. Revel in a mini-staycation: Commit to a day at home without any of the usual at-home things: no laundry, no kitchen clean-up, no slouching into default spaces on the couch. Play a game that’s been collecting dust. Read poetry or a short story out loud. Prepare canvases and art supplies ahead of time to create something new for the walls (try YouTube for painting tutorials). Round it out with a meal ordered in.

– Lindsay Schlegel, Associate Editor

Words of Affirmation

As someone whose love language is words of affirmation, nothing speaks to my soul quite like words of praise, affection, and appreciation. But we word-lovers still enjoy receiving gifts, too. It’s not that words are all that matter, just that we feel most loved through verbal expression.

While there are plenty of items out there emblazoned with affirmative sayings (think #1 Mom coffee cups and “you’re beautiful” cosmetic bags,) they run the risk of being generic—unless, of course, the recipient is into a particular quote or mantra.

If you’re looking for something more personal, try something like this:

01. A book of letters: One of my friends recently received a birthday gift that would speak to any affirmation-lover’s heart: a book of letters written by family and friends. Her husband reached out to several people and asked them to (secretly) email him letters to her, and he compiled them all in a self-published book. While gathering the letters requires organization and forethought, the book part is surprisingly easy. Barnes and Noble offers personal book printing services that are super affordable—you can get a single copy of a 50-page hardcover book for just $10, and a paperback for as little as $2 (which is less than the cost of a nice greeting card!).

02. A book of poetry: This one’s for the lovers—the poetry-lovers, that is! Poetry has a uniquely powerful way of expressing what we feel, and a carefully chosen book of poetry is a delightful way to affirm those we love with time-tested words. For friends, consider Poems on Friendship, available for $7.99 on Amazon, or Friendship Poems, $15.99 at Target. For couples, try Love Poems, a pretty little anthology for $10 at Barnes and Noble. Another option is to pick out a volume by one of the recipient’s favorite poets, which also shows you’ve been paying attention to their tastes. I still remember the thrill I felt when a college friend gave me a book of poems by John Keats, who was my favorite at the time. If you’re on a tight budget, check websites like ThriftBooks and AbeBooks, or visit your local used bookstore.

03. Conversation cards: While not strictly affirmation, conversation cards do lead to a deeper verbal connection. They’re a great way to break out of a conversation rut, whether that’s falling into the logistics trap with your spouse or struggling to move beyond “What have you been up to?” with a friend. I’m personally a fan of these “Questions for Humans” decks, which are $14.99 but often go on sale. My husband and I have the couples one, but there are also decks for friends, parents and kids, dating, work, and specific holidays.

– Kellie Moore, Web Managing Editor

Physical Touch

Most people with the love language of physical touch will never complain about a gift certificate to a spa for a massage or facial. But your loved one might have their own taste in where to go. After all, physical-touch folks have probably long learned those are some of the healthiest forms of routine self-care they can pencil in their schedule.

So if you are looking outside the box, try wrapping up one of the following gifts:

01. Weighted stuffed animal: If you’ve ever had a puppy or cat, you know the real physical comfort that comes from having a furry friend on your lap. Now, you can give that comforting sensation in the form of a weighted stuffed animal. Known for reducing anxiety in both kids and adults, these plush pals can bring a surprising dose of physical coziness just by laying them on your lap or enjoying a bear hug. You can find weighted stuffed animals at Target for just $20, or check out the huggable plushes available on the Hugimal website for $64.

02. Exceptionally soothing hand cream with a natural, pleasant scent: Nothing bothers this physical-touch writer more than dry hands in the winter months. Weak lotions are sad. Gifting a high-quality cream they wouldn’t buy for themselves can be a real heart-warming gift for those with physical-touch love languages. Consider a simple Burt’s Bees Almond & Milk Hand Cream at your local drug store or Target for under $10, or L’Occitane Almond Delicious Hands for $30.

03. Stress-relieving products: Is this loved one going through a stressful time? Tight muscles in our necks and shoulders, which especially add stress for a physical-touch lady or gent, can be melted like magic by cooling products like Elemis’ Instant Cooling gel ($60) or a roll-on essential oil like PastTense from doTerra—a hefty cost at $119, although it is pretty powerful in scent and stress-reducing qualities. If you’re not sure your gift recipient is ready for such a strong scent, delicately essential-oil-infused face wipes like Spritz’s Sweet Dreams Darling are also amazing at melting away the tension we can store in our heads.

– Mary Rose Somarriba, Editor in Chief