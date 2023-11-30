Dating Unscripted: You Deserve to Be More Than “The Other Woman”

No one wakes up intending to be the “other woman.” I certainly didn’t.

I have never kissed someone else’s boyfriend, and I have never cheated on a man I’ve dated. I have high moral standards, but anyone can make choices entirely foreign to who they conceive of themselves as being and suddenly end up where they never thought they’d be.

That’s what happened to me.

My senior year of college, when I was happily single, an acquaintance became a friend through a committee we both served on. That February, the friend—let’s call him “Mr. Almost”—broke up with his long-time girlfriend. I had never noticed Mr. Almost before, but suddenly something about him caught my attention. Just as I began to realize that I could be interested in him, he got back together with his girlfriend.

I tried to be good. I really did. But our two best friends had started talking and then eventually began dating. Sometimes, the four of us ended up together, like the time at the bar after a senior dinner where we kept accidentally bumping knees as we watched our friends flirt.

Decidedly unhelpful was the fact that Mr. Almost was incredibly kind—and also had incredibly poor emotional boundaries. The summer came, his girlfriend went back home, and the rest of us stayed to work as staff for our alma mater. I swore that I would keep a tight rein on my emotions. The last thing I wanted was to allow a connection to grow with someone who was committed to someone else.

The next several months were a painful concoction of harmless flirting, excessive drinking, and a soul-sucking allegiance to someone who was unintentionally wounding me. Before this experience, I would have told you there was no way I would ever make these kinds of mistakes. The reality is, no one made my mistakes for me. My lack of judgment and integrity in that season convinced me it wasn’t my fault. As for Mr. Almost, he was very unhappy in his relationship and had convinced himself that we were just good friends, so in his mind, the way we interacted wasn’t questionable. I knew deep down that our “friendship” was not healthy, but since no one else noticed, it couldn’t be that bad, right?

Except that basically everyone did notice.

Eventually, I confessed my guilt to my best friend. I couldn’t explain my emotions, but much to my embarrassment, she seemed to understand the situation. Apparently, it had been perfectly obvious to her and another close friend that Mr. Almost had been giving me attention for months. She hadn’t known if I’d noticed. I was ashamed, but also relieved that it hadn’t been obvious that I was reciprocating. The rest of the summer was an internal mess as I tried to figure out how to uncross the emotional boundaries I had trespassed.

When I finally confronted Mr. Almost about the inappropriate nature of our friendship, I realized how unbecoming it all was: the texts, the inside jokes, the time we’d hung out alone, even though nothing physical had happened. I reminded him that he had a girlfriend to whom he needed to be faithful. Even though I didn’t think they were good together (they clearly were not), I couldn’t allow him to interact with me that way anymore, and I couldn't continue to live a lie.

The next few months were awkward and miserable, in part because our best friends were dating. I knew his relationship was heading south. It would appear (and feel) highly manipulative to only become friends again after the breakup, so I made an effort to reach a respectable level of camaraderie. When the breakup happened, I was glad we had reestablished a friendship, now with decent boundaries.

You can guess how long that lasted.

Old habits die hard, but to his credit, he did sincerely apologize for his behavior, and I felt I could trust him again. And so our relationship intensified over the months, returning to inordinate levels of emotional connection.

Enter Mr. Right—a kind, hilarious, and handsome professor more than a decade my senior. We work on the same floor, and I began noticing his attempts to find ways to chat with me. Mr. Almost looked up to Mr. Right and sought his mentorship, friendship, and relationship advice. I realized both men probably liked me, and I had a dual sense of power and paranoia when I would check my phone and have texts from both.

In an act of clarity and adult-level communication, Mr. Right eventually outed himself and asked me on a date. When I told him about Mr. Almost, I should not have been shocked that there had been no mention of our pseudo-dating state. Mr. Right offered to bow out or ask again in another month after I figured things out, but I suggested we still go on the date. We ended up seeing each other a lot that week, and at the end of it Mr. Right kissed me. Like his very presence, it was the kiss I didn’t know I needed.

Mr. Right and I are still happily together and considering the possibility of marriage. When I look back at the season before I dated him, I realize that I had always known that I deserved a greater level of respect and security, but I kept hoping things would change. I figured that if Mr. Almost and I dated, somehow months of feelings improperly treated would morph into a suddenly healthy attachment.

Part of what made the whole thing so difficult is the fact that Mr. Almost never meant to hurt me. He never meant to be emotionally unfaithful to his girlfriend, and he never really liked me; I think he just liked the way he felt with me. He was confused about what he actually wanted, and it hurt my heart to know I had spent a year longing for something that could not or would not be returned.

In retrospect, I should have trusted my gut. I had sensed Mr. Almost was emotionally connecting with me, whether he admitted it or not. I should not have allowed myself to merely be an option. Not only was I the “other woman,” I was also an unintentional emotional crutch after his breakup. I feel some indignation that I was used in this way, as well as sorrow that my closeness kept him from doing the hard work of healing.

A little part of my heart broke a month into dating Mr. Right when during a conversation meant to clear the air, Mr. Almost told me he thought the world of me, and that if he could go back and do things differently, he would. He wasn’t asking for anything from me, but I wasn’t sure what I wanted in that moment—a piece of me absolutely wanted to run away from Mr. Right and jump into Mr. Almost’s arms, just like in the movies. But life is not Hollywood. Love is about trust, vulnerability, honesty, and commitment. Being the other woman doesn’t leave room for such care because you are either a back-up plan or you’re stealing some of the love that rightfully belongs to someone else.

I look back at the last couple of years with some sense of disbelief. But I am also moved to gratitude for lessons learned—lessons I hope will propel me towards greater courage and faithfulness in my future.

Editor’s note: Dating Unscripted invites women to tell first-person stories about how a particular dating experience helped them understand something about themselves, the other person, what they’re looking for in love, and/or how to date (and relate to others) well. If you have a dating story you'd like to share, review our Readers Write guidelines here.