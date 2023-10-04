The Most Important Thing I Learned in Grad School Wasn't in a Book

At present, I am halfway through a graduate program in creative writing through the University of St. Thomas, Houston. I have joyfully begun to fill in the gaps in my undergraduate English studies, diving into the fiction and essays of Flannery O’Connor and J.R.R. Tolkien, as well as those of lesser known authors like Brian Doyle, all while seriously improving my craft as a fiction writer.

But the most important thing I’ve learned in two years in the (mostly) virtual classroom can’t be quoted from one of those texts. It’s a life lesson, and one I’ve been trying to learn for a long time: namely, that I can read a novel in a week, even in the busiest seasons of the year.

I am no stranger to the value of accountability. A simple paper and pencil, aka a “habit tracker,” helped me succeed in my goal of doing Pilates every weekday for a year. Two years later that habit persists, and I’ve missed only a handful of days on my mat. I’m also vividly aware of the need for rest and leisure, as I recently shared at Verily.

And yet, as much as I value reading, time and again I have let household tasks or—let’s be honest—scrolling on my phone be the way I spend spare moments during the day and longer stretches of time in the evening.

Enter a degree program, a syllabus, and a professor with expectations, and suddenly I was putting reading at the top of my to-do list, sometimes finishing a novel in a week. The difference, I told myself, was that these were books I had to read. I was putting my family’s time and money into this program, and I owed it to all involved to make the most of it. To some extent, I realize now, I also valued the books I was assigned because I took them to be “work”—albeit self-imposed “work”—which I thought was more important than downtime. Then again, I have enjoyed most everything I’ve read; rarely has my homework been a slog.

My motivations, then, have been somewhat complex, yet the outcome is something of tremendous value to me. It turns out, I can put my phone down when I want something more. I can reorganize the way I accomplish household tasks to make time to sit and read. I can’t take notes while I’m driving, but I can choose an audiobook when I’m solo in the car, making good use of that time.

They say where there’s a will, there’s a way, and I’m living proof that the cliché holds true. The accountability I have by virtue of taking classes has proven to me that I can reorder my priorities when I take them seriously enough. I can set boundaries on my time. I can be honest with my family and friends about when I have something I need to work on—and not feel guilty about it. What’s more, those people who love me are going to cheer me on.

On the one hand, yes, the life-long student in me has been driven to meet my professors’ expectations about how much I will read in a week. But on the other, it was not my professors who submitted my application, rearranged my freelance work, and enrolled in the courses. When I take a step back, I see that the motivation to read as much as I have been—even in the busy seasons of life—came from somewhere in myself that found this to be a worthwhile use of my time, to be an aid to who I am today and to help form me into the version of myself I’d like to be tomorrow. It took a degree plan to give me the kickstart I needed. Now I can see myself continuing this habit on my own, long after I have my diploma in hand.

This far into my program, I know a few more poetry terms than I did two years ago. I have a bookshelf dedicated to a curated set of dog-eared books with notes in the margins. My older children, at least, are familiar with the name “Chesterton.” As far as my work as a writer and editor go, those are important milestones. As for who I am as a person and the friends and family I see myself surrounded by, those are only the details.