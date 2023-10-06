6 Cozy Children’s Books Worth Returning to This Fall

Fall marks the start of cozy season—mugs of tea, oversized sweaters, candlelight, and apple cinnamon baked goods abound. It is also a season of nostalgia, as the changing leaves remind us that time is passing and the abundance of summer is fading, whether we want it to or not. As the days grow shorter and colder, I find myself craving the comfort of the well-loved books of my childhood. The books below are full of warmth and magic, perfect to spend an afternoon getting lost in. Whether you’ve read them before or are cracking them open for the first time, they are sure to keep you warm as the temperature drops.

Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery

No fall reading list could be complete without Anne, everyone’s favorite red-haired heroine. Anne navigates her life with deep feelings, whether she is begging for puffed sleeves on her dresses, breaking her slate over Gilbert Blythe’s head, or standing up to a judgmental neighbor. She also finds magic in her ordinary surroundings, coming up with fanciful names for her new home on Prince Edward Island: The Lake of Shining Waters, the Haunted Wood, and Lover’s Lane are just a few of Anne’s titles. L.M. Montgomery’s vivid and tender prose is perfect to chase away the blues on a rainy autumn day.

The School Story by Andrew Clements

I lived mostly in the fantasy genre as a child, but I loved the realistic fiction of Andrew Clements. As a homeschooled child, my entire idea of elementary school was formed by his books. One of my favorites was The School Story, in which 6th grader Natalie Nelson sets out to get her novel published. What bookish child hasn’t dreamed of publishing a book as a preteen? But the real story is Natalie coming to terms with her father’s death and growing closer to her mother. This fall, if you’re missing the thrills of picking out new school supplies and anticipating the school year to come, give The School Story a try.

Inkheart by Cornelia Funke

The Inkheart trilogy is a love letter to books, readers, and writers everywhere. The magic of a good story is just a touch more literal in Inkheart than we find in our world. The characters in Inkheart are unique and complex, from thoughtful Meggie and sharp tongued Aunt Elinor to enigmatic Dustfinger and wicked Capricorn. Inkheart and its sequels are just as easy to get lost in as the magical world Meggie encounters.

Nancy Drew by Carolyn Keene

One of my favorite genres is the cozy mystery genre, where despite the intrigue and occasionally chilling circumstances, there is still a general charm to the proceedings. Sure, somebody may have died, but our favorite detective is wearing a lovely dress as she tracks down the culprit. I believe I got my start in this genre with Nancy, who is always impeccably dressed and manages to solve the mystery without her titian hair getting too out of place. There are thrills of hidden staircases and stolen jewels, but never any doubt that all will end well and the villains will get their just deserts, making any Nancy Drew book in the extensive series a worthwhile read for anyone craving a dash of mystery with their pumpkin spice. I would recommend The Secret of the Old Clock for those who want to start at the beginning of the series, or The Moonstone Castle Mystery as a classic for anyone who doesn’t mind reading out of order.

Redwall by Brian Jacques

Brian Jacues’ Redwall series is full of woodland creatures facing deadly battles, epic quests, and heartbreaking loss. The good creatures face down enemy rats, stoats, weasels, and snakes determined to destroy the gentle way of life found at Redwall Abbey. There are themes of courage, sacrifice, and the value of community life in every Redwall book, and good always triumphs over evil. But the most memorable part of these books? The food. Who, after once reading a book in the Redwall series, could forget the feasts? Hot rolls, oat cakes dripping with honey, leek pastries with steaming savory gravy, enormous vegetable pies with flaky crusts, candied chestnuts, nutbrown ale. There can be no better books to read to whet your appetite for a day of fall baking.

Which Witch by Eva Ibbotson

In Eva Ibbotson’s England, witches, wizards, and ghosts follow rules and procedures and don’t like to make a fuss. Magic is not a lofty and mysterious thing, but helpful for getting rid of pests and mending broken pots. Which Witch is one of Ibbotson’s best, as a dark wizard seeks a wife among the local witches, and each tries to impress him with more nefarious magic. The good witch Belladonna, having fallen in love with the wizard, tries to win with the help of a butler (who has a small tail and is rather embarrassed by it), an orphan boy, and a maybe magical earthworm. The mishaps and plot twists that follow are delightful with just enough spookiness to fit right in with the Halloween spirit as pumpkins are carved.

Now I’m off to gather my books, my blanket, and my tea. Happy reading!