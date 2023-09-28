Why Some European Nations Are Revising Their Approach to Transgender Care for Children

This past June, the U.K. officially released a dramatically revised approach to medical interventions for transgender-identifying children. Once-favored medical interventions such as puberty blockers and hormonal interventions have been largely set aside in favor of psychosocial and psychological interventions.

The U.K. is not the only nation to make major changes to its approach to care for transgender-identifying minors. In recent years, national health authorities in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and France have also taken a second look at the gender-affirming care model and changed course. Rather than medical interventions as the standard, these nations' health authorities are recommending a cautious approach that generally prioritizes psychological care as the first line of treatment.

These countries' national healthcare organizations were previously proponents of the affirmative care model. What's made them step back from their previous recommendations?

A huge rise in referrals

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5-TR), the estimated percent of the population who experience gender dysphoria is very low—less than 0.1% (1 in 1,000). Estimates based on self-reporting in the U.S. and Europe show higher numbers, says the DSM-5-TR, and estimates can vary based on the assessment method used (e.g., 0.6%-1.1% experiencing an “incongruent gender identity”).

Yet in recent years, the number of youth being referred for gender-identity services has skyrocketed. In the U.K., for example, NHS England recorded more than 5,000 referrals to its Gender Identity Development Service in 2021-22, compared to under 250 referrals just ten years previously. The French Academy of Medicine called the dramatic increase in demand for services an "epidemic-like phenomenon."

While some of the increase in referrals may be due to society's growing acceptance of transgender persons, this factor alone does not seem sufficient to explain the increase in numbers—or the dramatic shift in patient population.

More teenage girls and neurodiverse individuals showing up for treatment

In addition to the overall rise in number of referrals, the patient population has also changed, and doctors aren't sure why. While the patient population used to comprise mostly biological males, now teenage girls (biological females) make up a substantial portion of referrals. In Sweden and the U.K., for example, biological females now make up the majority of patients.

In addition, an unusually large number of neurodiverse individuals (such as those with autism) are presenting for gender-identity services. Why? The reasons are unclear and suggest a need for caution.

National health authorities such as the NHS have also noticed that transgender-identifying youth frequently have co-occurring mental health needs, such as depression and anxiety. Again, the reasons for this are unclear and are causing some to give pause.

The medical community's inadequate understanding of gender dysphoria

The medical community has an inadequate understanding of gender dysphoria itself. The NHS notes that healthcare providers cannot reliably predict how gender identity will unfold in prepubescent children and that gender identity "may evolve over time." For some people gender dysphoria is transient, while others experience it long term. Yet, as the French Academy of Medicine notes, there is no "test" to determine who will experience which.

French and Swedish health authorities cite the growing number of individuals who seek to detransition, with French authorities suggesting that there is a real risk of over-diagnosis. In other words, medical professionals have no reliable way of knowing which minors will outgrow gender dysphoria, and which minors will experience it as an ongoing condition.

A lack of supporting evidence for gender-affirming interventions

In reviewing the existing evidence, these national healthcare organizations are drawing the same conclusion: The medical profession doesn't have evidence that gender-affirming interventions reliably deliver on their promises to young people.

The U.K. and Sweden both commissioned studies to review the data and shared their results in 2022. What did they discover?

"Scarce and inconclusive evidence to support clinical decision making" (NHS)

"A lack of evidence to support families in making informed decisions about interventions that may have life-long consequences" (NHS)

"Existing scientific evidence is insufficient for assessing the effects of puberty suppressing and gender-affirming hormone therapy on gender dysphoria” (Socialstyrelsen)

“The efficacy and safety, benefits and risks of treatments are not proven” (Socialstyrelsen)

Likewise, in light of its clinical review, the Finnish Health Authority states that no evidence-based medical treatments exist for minors.

The NHS’s findings contributed to its decision to close its treatment center for children with gender dysphoria, the Tavistock Gender and Identity Service, and revise the NHS service model. Reporter Hannah Barnes, who exposed problems with the Tavistock clinic, provides a summary of the issues in this conversation with Bari Weiss. Ultimately she questions “how a clinic can open its doors to thousands of young patients at their most vulnerable, how it can operate for more than three decades without oversight or regulation, and how—in the words of some of the clinic’s own staff—this 'medical scandal' unfolded."

Good medicine is grounded in evidence. When it comes to gender-affirming interventions, these health authorities are finding that the evidence isn’t there and are taking pause.

What treatments can gender dysphoric youth in these countries receive?

Rather than medicalized interventions, psychological care is now generally the first-line treatment recommendation for transgender-identifying youth.

In the UK and Finland, hormonal interventions for minors are now largely limited to research settings. France continues to permit hormonal interventions for minors, while recommending extreme caution every step of the way. Norway has recommended classifying hormonal and surgical interventions for minors as experimental, and emphasized the need to revise its national guidelines. Sweden limits its recommendation of hormonal interventions and mastectomy to “exceptional cases.”

The NHS recommends psychological care aimed at alleviating distress and improving an individual's "global functioning and wellbeing." The NHS recommends caution even with social transition because it is not a neutral act. The Finnish guidelines emphasize the importance of resolving any concurrent mental health issues prior to moving forward with any gender-related care. In France, where hormonal interventions continue to be permitted for minors, the Academy of Medicine recommends "extend[ing] as much as possible the psychological support phase."

These nations' changes and recommendations for healthcare protocols are likely to be disappointing, even devastating, to youth who have been told that puberty blockers and hormones are the cure for their suffering. I cannot imagine how angry and hopeless some youth, as well as their parents, might feel.

At the same time, as a mental health professional and a healthcare consumer, I want medical interventions that are grounded in solid evidence. Gender medicine for youth continues to be fraught with many complexities and controversies. The news that some European nations have revised their approach in light of the existing data and research is noteworthy. I hope it signals to other national healthcare authorities and associations that a second look is in order.