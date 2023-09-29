Why I Only Listen to Podcasts on Walks

September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. This piece shares a glimpse into one cancer survivor’s journey.

I won’t let myself listen to my favorite podcasts unless I am on a walk.

Yes, that means even if I’m three episodes behind and I can’t wait to hear what's next. Yes, that means pressing pause in the middle of a juicy discussion if the walk is over. My approach might sound a little strange, but there’s a reason I do it that way.

Just over two years ago, my life changed in a big way: I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer

I went from a seemingly healthy Army officer to a “cancer kid” overnight. I experienced a drastic shift in identity, ability, and mindset. I went from daily physical training to radiation treatment, from being physically fit to merely surviving.

After my surgery to remove my thyroid, I had 30 days off from work. I can’t tell you that I got much done in those 30 days. I spent a lot of time on the couch. I spent a lot of time trying to sleep. I spent a lot of time wallowing in my circumstance.

I felt deeply depressed—and was diagnosed as such. While my childhood nickname was “Eeyore” after the beloved boo-hoo Winnie the Pooh character, the young adult version of me had been much more positive, upbeat, and ready to take on the world. Depression was not in my vocabulary.

But looking back at how a cancer diagnosis hit, coupled with a breakup, depression seems almost inevitable.

I have always been a people pleaser, and I worked throughout my treatment, likely due to this trait. What I didn’t realize about depression is that it might not have any bearing on my work at a first glance. I wasn’t sleeping, but I stayed in bed until I had just enough time to get dressed and make it to work. As soon as the work day was over, I often ended up right back in bed or sitting in a T-shirt on the couch just staring at my stationary bike, which had become exceptionally stationary.

I finished my second round of radiation in July. With this kind of radiation, I was a walking biohazard—essentially radiating the same X-rays for three days straight that a person should only be privy to for 15 minutes at a time. For the safety of others, I had to isolate myself.

While I was really struggling in that isolation, I searched page after page of Petfinder. The overwhelming thought for the longest time was that I couldn’t get a dog due to my crazy, hectic work schedule in the Army. But lately one thought repeated in my mind: “I can’t get a dog, I’m going through radiation. I can’t get a dog, I’m going through radiation. I can’t get a dog, I’m going through . . . . Wait a minute—this is supposed to be my last round of radiation!"

News flash—it wasn’t. But I still met Stewart the day I got out of that round of radioactive isolation. He came home with me a week later. And suddenly, I had the most perfect reason to get out of bed in the morning.

But that mindset did not outlast my depression for long. It helped, but I found myself in the same boat as before, now with an extra step in my morning routine.

Don’t sleep. Stay in bed far too long. Get out of bed just in time to walk down the block and back. Hurriedly change and drive to work, and arrive barely on time each day.

I needed to get out of the cycle. And surely, I needed to do better by Stewart.

How could I make sure I was moving, but more importantly, make sure Stewart was getting the walks he deserved? I knew music wasn’t the answer. I always have music playing in the background—I swear my life has a soundtrack sometimes—so music wasn’t a good enough motivator to get out. But then a fun little podcast called The Daily Nothings dropped. I drummed up the courage to listen to it while on a walk with Stew’s leash around my hip and my earbuds in.

I loved it—not just the podcast, but also the whole routine. From there, it turned into, “Ooh, it’s Monday, a new pod is out. Gotta walk!” Some days I’d carry an iced coffee, while others I’d be borderline panting in need of water, but suddenly, walking felt like a fun way to not only get Stew moving, but to get myself feeling more . . . like myself again. It might not have been a total “hot girl walk” level of self-love, but at least I was lukewarm on most days.

I began looking for other podcasts when I was feeling antsy but there wasn’t a new episode of The Daily Nothings out yet. Crime Junkie, The Veteran (Semi) Professional, and Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard suddenly were options in my life when I previously swore off having the time, attention span, or energy to even try to listen to a podcast.

But a key part of it is knowing that sometimes I have to pause mid-show if I’m not walking as far as I want to that day. Sometimes, I have dedicated no time to getting a good walk in, and I’m three shows behind. Sometimes, I end up having an hour-long conversation with my mom, and before I know it, I’m almost late to work and I don’t get to listen that day. But guess what? I’ll get up and walk at a different time just to know what Courtney and Meghan are announcing next week or what the next Armchair Anonymous is going to unravel.

And so, I live on to walk and pod another day.