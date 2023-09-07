3 Tips for Creating a Modern Village

Even before the pandemic, our society had a rising isolation problem. The advent of social media gave the impression of people being connected without actually spending time together, and an excess of streaming options made staying home more appealing than ever.

It’s not unusual for a young professional to change cities or even states for jobs, after already going away for college. Many live far from their families of origin and oldest friends. We’ve also been going through a reckoning when it comes to mental health and toxic behavior, cutting out those friends and family who refuse to respect boundaries. It’s considered normal in some large cities not to speak to neighbors. Add in politics and the pandemic that polarized our population, and it’s not a mystery why my social media feeds and coffee dates with old friends are filled with laments on loneliness and isolation.

Finding community is difficult as a twenty- or thirty-something post-grad; for a new parent, it feels nigh impossible. Most of us don’t have “the village” the popular adage says it takes to raise a child, and doing it alone makes an already difficult task even harder. A 2016 study concluded that social isolation was a considerable factor in the likelihood of women developing postpartum depression, and the CDC found that the rates of PPD were seven times higher in 2015 than they were in 2000, estimating about one in eight mothers to be struggling. We can only assume that recent events have raised that number significantly.

Not only is a village necessary for raising children, but also for the health and well-being of parents. And those villages are growing scarcer. Despite the desperate desire for community I’ve witnessed in friends and siblings becoming parents in recent years, I’ve also observed an overabundance of misanthropic sentiment in the culture, such as claims that canceling plans is like heroin, or that the pandemic makes for a perfect excuse not to see people. There’s a popular meme I always cringe at that says, “I need my friends to understand that I want to be invited, but I’m not going to come.” I, too, sometimes need a night in, but friends you reject over and over do eventually stop being your friends. If we’re unwilling to connect with others or to be a community for the people around us, how can we expect to have a village when the time comes?

The encouraging news is that for all it lacks, modernity has given us the ability to support each other even from a distance and to meet new people in our area who share our lifestyles and values.

I’ve struggled with a lack of community first-hand, since I’ve lived in several states and moved to a new city just before the pandemic and having my first child. Making friends nearby seemed somewhat impossible. Californians usually keep to themselves, especially in the suburbs of a major city like Los Angeles. But last spring, when my final sibling moved out of state, my husband and I vowed to create a strong local community for our children: in our neighborhood, our church, and our city. Only a year later, we’ve seen a drastic change in our calendars, now filled with playdates, birthday parties, and local family events, due to the relationships we’ve consciously built. Here are some ideas on how to do it for yourself.

Get real

A foundational concept to consider before trying to create a village is to lower expectations. A good community is not necessarily a group of soulmates and best friends for life. Rather, a reliable village consists of various levels of friendship, acquaintance, and alliance with others in similar or shared walks of life. These connections ebb and flow. When you seek out connections and are ready to treasure even a casual chat or a small tip on a local haunt, instead of focusing on everything you don’t have in common, it’s much easier to actually build relationships.

The first step to creating a village is accepting help—even if it feels uncomfortable at first. Theoretically, we want help when things get hard, but when someone finally offers, often our first instinct is to insist that we can handle the situation on our own. Our society prides itself on self-reliance and individualism; needing help feels tantamount to an acknowledgement of weakness. Assistance also appears inconvenient, as it often requires guidance to be done well: for example, you must explain to a friend where dishes go in the kitchen or outline your family’s dietary restrictions to your neighbor who offered to bring food.

But accepting help, especially when first offered, is essential for strong community bonds. After being turned down a couple times, most people stop trying, leaving you high and dry when you really need help most. Receiving their assistance doesn’t just give you some relief—it also gives the helper a positive boost, which strengthens your relationship.

Benjamin Franklin had a method for getting someone to like him: He’d ask them for a favor. There’s a whole psychology behind why this works so well, which I won’t go into here. Suffice it to say there are few things that make human beings feel as good as being of use to someone they love and like. Let them help, and reap the benefits of a closer bond.

Be the village

The second step to creating a village is being the village for others, and not just in times of need. It’s as simple as extending and accepting invitations more often and reaching out with a phone call or text. If this doesn’t come naturally, set a recurring, weekly reminder on your calendar to check in with someone. Make a list of people you want to cycle through. When it becomes a system, you’re less likely to forget.

It’s easier to reach out and check in during a challenging time when you already have a history of doing so. It may be tempting not to reach out to someone who is grieving or to new parents because you don’t want to bother them, but the emotional support is often the most appreciated. This is one of the best options when trying to support someone long-distance. Ask your friend who just gave birth about her birth story, not just the baby. Ask your grieving friend to tell you a story about the person they lost.

When my first niece was born, I mourned that I lived several states away and couldn’t help my sister-in-law the way I wanted to. I sent some gifts via mail, but I wished I could be there in the more traditional ways, like dropping off a homemade casserole or coming over and doing her dishes. When I had my own first child, I was amazed at the ways my friends and family found to support us, even from out of state: shipping a coffee cake that was a delight during midnight wake-up calls, emailing a Doordash gift card. Other ways to provide convenient food from states away include a gift card to a favorite local restaurant, or a gift card to a grocery store for delivery. Another option is to hire someone from TaskRabbit for an hour to stop by and do their dishes, water their plants, or run an errand for them—just be sure to coordinate the time with the recipient first.

When it comes to giving concrete support in moments of crisis, the familiar phrase “tell me what I can do for you” can be a neat little evasion of care. You get to sound considerate without doing a thing, because the other person is likely not going to tell you. When you’re in the fog of grief, postpartum, or simply the chaos of family life, trying to think through what you need is its own hefty task.

The classic ways to help are classic for a reason. Don’t offer to bring food; just bring it, dropping it on the porch if necessary. Disposable baking pans are wonderful for this, since they remove the burden of returning the dish. Bring flowers or a coffee. When I was postpartum, I wanted a Starbucks iced latte every single day for weeks, since I hadn’t had coffee at all during my pregnancy. Home-brewed just didn’t cut it, but I resented having to find the time to leave the house and run out to get it. When friends asked my order to bring me one, my delight was immeasurable.

Get local

To build community in your neighborhood, take walks and stop and chat with your neighbors about their dog, their new roof, or their garden. There are a host of benefits to having even an acquaintance next door or down the street, from bringing in your mail when you’re on vacation to lending you a flashlight when the power goes out.

We started walking our neighborhood more at the beginning of the pandemic, and I met a mom with a son the same age as my daughter around the corner. After a few chats, I invited her for a playdate, and I was grateful she accepted. We’re both busy; we’ve had only a handful playdates over the course of the last year, but we also periodically text or email each other about a local event or emergency, and it’s comforting having that community so close. I know she’s there in a pinch, and likewise.

Another way to build neighborhood camaraderie is to host an ice cream social or something similar. A new couple that moved into our neighborhood last summer bought a big box of cones and ice cream sandwiches from Costco, set out a folding table in their front yard, and invited the whole street to an ice cream social. Nearly thirty of our neighbors turned out for it. We met people we never had before, chatting on their lawn and eating ice cream. My husband and I hosted an outdoor movie a couple months later. Some other neighbors started meeting on a corner for a hang-out every Saturday night at six p.m. It’s been wonderful to see how one event made a difference and the whole community began to put in more effort.

At my church, I noticed a lack of opportunities to meet other mothers with young children. I saw these women Sunday mornings, but never got the chance to chat with them. So I checked with our leaders and, with another mom, started a mother’s group that meets each week at the park. It took some time to get the word out and the momentum going, but now we have six women and their children coming regularly to chat and do crafts. Monthly, we do something fun on a weekend or evening, and almost twenty women come to those events.

I have been surprised to find that there are many advantages to offering hospitality in a messy home. When I thought back to college and the abundant community I had there, I remembered how I had friends sitting on my bed next to piles of clothes. I realized that my adult idea of needing a clean home to have people over was keeping me from connecting.

I’m not ashamed of my spotty floors or cluttered countertops anymore. Recently when the weather was inclement, I invited our park playdate group to my house, last minute. Toys were on the floor and clean laundry was on the couch, but I leaned into it, joking with the other moms and doing my best to just enjoy having guests. A messy home also lowers the perceived burden on the other women to have perfect homes for their own events. Suddenly, everyone was inviting each other over a lot more often.

I also recommend an app called Peanut, which is Tinder for new mothers. I went on a couple first playdates, and while neither my daughter nor I ended up making a new best friend, it was still a cool resource to use for a time while I was trying to put myself out there. The mentality of creating community is similar to dating, so an app is just another tool in the arsenal.

Most of us will never live in a literal village. And a new set of best friends probably won’t come and knock on your door. It might take a few tries chatting up the other parents playing with their kids at the park for you to find someone you’d like to meet for coffee. But as with anything, once you put real effort in, it’s bound to bear some fruit. Fortune favors the bold, says ancient poetry, and I’ve found it also helps those who help themselves.