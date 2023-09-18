Suicide Prevention and the Crisis of Self-Worth

It all started with the darkest cry for help: a suicide attempt.

As we mark Suicide Prevention Month, I find myself reflecting on the roots of Girl Talk, the organization I founded to combat the crisis of self-worth.

That cry for help came on a late Thursday night in the fall of 2011, my junior year of college. I was exhausted after a very long day.

As a student minister, I had the privilege of walking alongside the women of Ryan Hall throughout their freshmen year. In the midst of their excitement, the girls experienced the anxieties and insecurities common to every modern woman. And yet, as they expressed comparison, loneliness, and despair, I noticed that each of them felt completely isolated in their experience. Their lack of confidence surprised me, as I knew the individuals in front of me to be wholehearted, intelligent, and radiant women. At the time, I could not fathom how low self-esteem could manifest itself in the darkest of ways.

I was about to crawl into bed after that very long day when I got a call from a resident: “Julie, you need to come quick! Rachel just tried to kill herself.”*

Adrenaline took over as I sprinted across campus, quickly dialing our university chaplain. I found Rachel in her bed, sobbing uncontrollably, with the bottle of pills knocked over on her nightstand. I’ll never forget the deer-in-the-headlight looks from her roommates—probably because I felt the same way.

Stepping into my fear, I climbed up right next to her, pulled back her hair, and wiped away her tears. I held her close as her body heaved back and forth, desperately trying to escape her present reality.

Within minutes, the adults rushed in. Our chaplain and area coordinator were accompanied by the paramedics, who interrogated Rachel with an endless list of medical inquiries. Meanwhile, my mind raced: What brought her to this point? What caused our wonderful Rachel to think her life wasn't worth living? When did she lose hope?

As Verily's creative director Sophie Caldecott so poignantly captured in a 2014 article: “The physical and emotional anguish of the person who turns to suicide has not been adequately addressed.”

Rachel was suffering deeply. She was drenched in shame, depression, and inadequacy as she navigated the universal struggles of freshman year—and of the human experience. In contrast to her profound need for love and belonging, she felt unwanted, unworthy, and unloved.

Just like the other girls in her hall, she felt alone.

Somewhere along the line, Rachel’s worth had been skewed from her sight. As Girl Talk Mentor Shannon White says, “We need to relearn the truth: We are enough whether we are on our eighteenth mile, our sixth mile, or no miles.”​​​​​​​​ No matter our appearance, our social status, or our achievements, we are infinitely valuable. But how can we recognize this reality if no one tells us?

Hope

I felt a deep need to help Rachel know her inherent worth.

Her suicide attempt became the impetus for me to shine light into the darkness. After witnessing such a dark night—and grasping the very real, yet hidden, insecurities all around me—I knew that something needed to be done. Every single one of my girls needed to know that they were not alone. Regardless of her particular struggle—lack of confidence, anxiety, perfectionism, disordered eating, questions of sexual identity, loneliness, heartbreak, trauma, self-harm, sexual assault, or suicidal thoughts—each of these precious women was unconditionally loved.

In March 2012, Rachel and 40 freshmen friends snuggled together in Ryan Hall amid the glow of twinkling lights for what became the first Girl Talk Coffeehouse. As they savored their chocolates, I began to open up about my own insecurities, anxieties, and imperfections. I shared relatable stories of comparison, heartbreak, and loneliness.

They were no longer alone.

All of a sudden, they had a friend in the fight, a shoulder to cry on, a light at the end of the tunnel. I shared the message etched into my heart the moment I held Rachel in my arms: You are enough. You are worthy. You are loved.

In between bites of red velvet cupcakes, they began to open about their own wounds. The struggling C-student listened to her Straight-A neighbor’s perfectionist burdens, while our friend counting calories heard Miss Picture Perfect’s desperate desire for acceptance. Former comparisons melted away as the girls shed mask after mask. They experienced C.S. Lewis’ foundation of friendship: “What? You too? I thought that I was the only one.”

One of our Girl Talk Sisters shared early on, "No one was going to let me fall into the shadows, because no matter how specific I thought my situation was, there was already a girl who had been there before."

Out of the crisis of self-worth, a sisterhood emerged.

Prevention

Over this past decade, hundreds of women of all ages have experienced the power of vulnerability, empathy, and connection.

In 2015, dozens of college ladies gathered for another coffeehouse. Brooke’s story of deep pain, self-compassion, and personal agency touched all of us deeply, but none as significantly as Caroline. The shy freshman stood up slowly, speaking more courageously by the second:

I wasn’t planning on coming here tonight. In fact, as I walked into the library this afternoon, I made the plan to kill myself. But then this girl Lauren from a capella bumped into me, and invited me to this coffeehouse. I figured my plan could wait one more day . . . Girl Talk sounded kind of fun! Brooke, thank you for your story. I’ve been so broken, too. I feel so ashamed to say it, but this guy assaulted me a couple weeks ago. I’ve been feeling so alone, and thought that it was all my fault. But I think you’re right . . . I AM worthy. I am strong. I think I need to get help, and you’ve given me the courage to go find it.

If Lauren had not invited Caroline to Girl Talk, we would have lost the beautiful treasure that was her. Thanks to Brooke’s vulnerability, Caroline experienced the beauty of connection, the knowledge that she was not alone. She received a soft place to land. What began as remedial medicine on the night of Rachel’s suicide attempt had now become preventative.

Healing

After walking alongside hundreds of women at Girl Talk gatherings and beginning to meet clients through my therapeutic work, I have come to realize a simple truth: We all suffer. Each of us may experience varying degrees of pain throughout different circumstances of life, but the reality is that we live in a broken world. The feelings of unworthiness, hopelessness, and sadness that characterize depression—and often lead to suicide—are very real and very painful. Suicidal thoughts can creep up at any moment in life, inflicting anyone—whether we are teenagers, entering our first year of college, giving birth to or losing a child, grieving the love or life we imagined, or struggling to find community around us. Sadness and hopelessness are creeping into every corner of society.

Since that fateful fall night of 2011, the United States has witnessed a 60 percent increase in the severity of suicidal ideation among teenage girls. According to the Washington Post, “nearly 1 in 3 high school girls seriously considered suicide” in 2021.

As we witness “more women trying to do everything alone,” NPR notes, researchers have recognized a rise in adult female suicide rates by 50 percent.

But this is not the end of our story.

Ninety-four percent of U.S. adults believe that suicide can be prevented, and I agree. There is always hope.

As women, we can start by relating to other women around us. How can we support our sisters who are struggling in the shadows?

Offer the invitation. If a friend or co-worker seems lonely, reach out with a warm invitation. Ask her to join you for a cup of coffee, or include her on a group hike. It doesn’t always need to be clinical. Most times, we’re just looking for a friend.

Share your story. We all have war stories and glory stories. Behind our Instagram filters, we are all women with natural insecurities and struggles. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable, because it invites room for empathy and connection. You could be the Brooke to another Caroline.

Walk with your sister. If a friend or loved one in your life is struggling with suicidal thoughts, offer her your affection, support, and accompaniment. We may not always know the perfect words to say, but she doesn’t need perfection. She needs your friendship.

We may be afraid to broach the subject of suicide out of fear that it will further encourage the idea. The reality is, some women are already thinking about it and are scared. Speaking honestly and compassionately about the subject will offer her an anchor in the storm. Research the resources and find your own support system (friend, mentor, therapist) to guide you through this tumultuous time.

What about us? What if we’re wandering through the darkness?

Take one little step at a time. If you are struggling with depression, self-harm, or suicidal thoughts, know that you are not alone. When we are drowning in overwhelm and despair, nothing feels right. It can feel incredibly scary to take those first steps toward healing. First and foremost, I invite you to receive the gift of self-compassion. This is beneficial for all of us, especially when we’re in the depths of despair.

I encourage you to take one small step to your first yes. Yes to self-compassion. Yes to a stranger’s smile. Yes to a friend’s text.

Build your muscle of bravery as you begin to voice your concerns—small or big, simple or scary. Share your doubts with a trusted friend so that those doubts lose their power. As researcher Brené Brown says, “If you put shame in a petri dish and cover it with judgment, silence, and secrecy, you’ve created the perfect environment for shame to grow . . . If, on the other hand, you put shame in a petri dish and douse it with empathy, shame loses its power and begins to wither.”

Here are some helpful resources:

Crisis Hotline: If you feel yourself in a state of emergency, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988. You can contact them at any time, day or night, wherever you are.

If you feel yourself in a state of emergency, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988. You can contact them at any time, day or night, wherever you are. Therapy: I highly encourage you to take the next step toward counseling. Here is a nationwide list of therapists to get started. Wherever you live and whatever your financial circumstances may be, these professionals are here to lead you one step closer to hope and happiness.

Ladies, you were made for a beautiful purpose in this world. We need you.

Our lifeboat

I spent countless sleepless nights trying to determine the best remedy for Rachel and an effective antidote for the girls around me. I decided to share my stories so that they would feel seen and heard, and I delighted in their newfound sense of sisterhood. As I witnessed them emerge from the shadows, I realized that the best gift was the light of hope.

As Girl Talk Mentor Gabrielle Harlan puts it:

The way I see it, hope is our lifeboat out of any situation. No matter how low we feel, how crazily wrapped up we are in our emotions, no matter the depth of our sorrows or anxieties, hope is the lifesaver that keeps us afloat and leads us all back to happiness and love. Hope that we have the strength within to weather the storm. It's not always about conquering the storm—it's moving through it. Hope that we all have the capacity to grow and blossom in the morning, next week, or next year . . . hope that we all have wonderful things to contribute to the world around us.

Rachel went on to reconnect with her family, to form real and lasting friendships, and to excel academically. Today, she is a valued professional, a loving sister, and a beloved daughter.

Her story helped me to see: We do not learn our worth in a vacuum. If we are to truly understand the depth of our value, we need to hear—in words and actions—You are enough. You are worthy. You are loved.

*Names have been changed to protect privacy.

Editor’s Note: September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you or someone you know is struggling, please call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also reach the lifeline by dialing 1-800-273-8255.